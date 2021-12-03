Need feedback to push a new version of
react-modal forward. See issue #881.
Accessible modal dialog component for React.JS
To install, you can use npm or yarn:
$ npm install --save react-modal
$ yarn add react-modal
To install react-modal in React CDN app:
Add this CDN script tag after React CDN scripts and before your JS files (for example from cdnjs):
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react-modal/3.14.3/react-modal.min.js"
integrity="sha512-MY2jfK3DBnVzdS2V8MXo5lRtr0mNRroUI9hoLVv2/yL3vrJTam3VzASuKQ96fLEpyYIT4a8o7YgtUs5lPjiLVQ=="
crossorigin="anonymous"
referrerpolicy="no-referrer"></script>
Use
<ReactModal> tag inside your React CDN app.
The primary documentation for react-modal is the reference book, which describes the API and gives examples of its usage.
Here is a simple example of react-modal being used in an app with some custom styles and focusable input elements within the modal content:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Modal from 'react-modal';
const customStyles = {
content: {
top: '50%',
left: '50%',
right: 'auto',
bottom: 'auto',
marginRight: '-50%',
transform: 'translate(-50%, -50%)',
},
};
// Make sure to bind modal to your appElement (https://reactcommunity.org/react-modal/accessibility/)
Modal.setAppElement('#yourAppElement');
function App() {
let subtitle;
const [modalIsOpen, setIsOpen] = React.useState(false);
function openModal() {
setIsOpen(true);
}
function afterOpenModal() {
// references are now sync'd and can be accessed.
subtitle.style.color = '#f00';
}
function closeModal() {
setIsOpen(false);
}
return (
<div>
<button onClick={openModal}>Open Modal</button>
<Modal
isOpen={modalIsOpen}
onAfterOpen={afterOpenModal}
onRequestClose={closeModal}
style={customStyles}
contentLabel="Example Modal"
>
<h2 ref={(_subtitle) => (subtitle = _subtitle)}>Hello</h2>
<button onClick={closeModal}>close</button>
<div>I am a modal</div>
<form>
<input />
<button>tab navigation</button>
<button>stays</button>
<button>inside</button>
<button>the modal</button>
</form>
</Modal>
</div>
);
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, appElement);
You can find more examples in the
examples directory, which you can run in a
local development server using
npm start or
yarn run start.
There are several demos hosted on CodePen which demonstrate various features of react-modal:
I think beginners can use this for smaller projects where they don't want to use MUI otherwise for me MUI dialog box component is way better than any other dialog component. Still, it works fine and it's quite easy to use, so no harm in giving it a try.
A good modal component. You can customize it easily and has no problem whatsoever. It has got no bugs and is very easy to use. I think this is one of the safest options to go with if you don't want any kind of blocker in your development. Awesome.
React modal is the best library to implement modal. Now, what is modal. Modal is the component that appears at the center of the page (generally) and fades out the background content or blurs it. You may need to do so when asking for signup or something else. While using react, I have used this application and it's easy to use. Also, you can customize it according to your needs.
A great plugin that helped me a lot in the past, but I simply don't use it anymore due to the fact that making your own modal component gives you more flexibility depending on the project. But for simple modals on quick projects, this is definitely my go-to plugin to use.
A very good package with great responsibility. Making developers free from developing the modal and its stylings is all this package will take care of. We can also customize its position and callbacks for actions we do on the modal.