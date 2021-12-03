openbase logo
react-modal

by reactjs
3.14.4

Accessible modal dialog component for React

Downloads/wk

1.5M

1.5M

GitHub Stars

6.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

161

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Dialog

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/58
Read All Reviews
feliscatus4995
s-r-aman
lepusarcticus
Moe-Salah
jsgiant
VasilyShelkov

Top Feedback

8Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Buggy

Readme

react-modal

NOTE

Need feedback to push a new version of react-modal forward. See issue #881.

Accessible modal dialog component for React.JS

Build Status Coverage Status gzip size Join the chat at https://gitter.im/react-modal/Lobby

Table of Contents

Installation

To install, you can use npm or yarn:

$ npm install --save react-modal
$ yarn add react-modal

To install react-modal in React CDN app:

  • Add this CDN script tag after React CDN scripts and before your JS files (for example from cdnjs): 

       <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react-modal/3.14.3/react-modal.min.js"
   integrity="sha512-MY2jfK3DBnVzdS2V8MXo5lRtr0mNRroUI9hoLVv2/yL3vrJTam3VzASuKQ96fLEpyYIT4a8o7YgtUs5lPjiLVQ=="
   crossorigin="anonymous"
   referrerpolicy="no-referrer"></script>

  • Use <ReactModal> tag inside your React CDN app.

API documentation

The primary documentation for react-modal is the reference book, which describes the API and gives examples of its usage.

Examples

Here is a simple example of react-modal being used in an app with some custom styles and focusable input elements within the modal content:

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Modal from 'react-modal';

const customStyles = {
  content: {
    top: '50%',
    left: '50%',
    right: 'auto',
    bottom: 'auto',
    marginRight: '-50%',
    transform: 'translate(-50%, -50%)',
  },
};

// Make sure to bind modal to your appElement (https://reactcommunity.org/react-modal/accessibility/)
Modal.setAppElement('#yourAppElement');

function App() {
  let subtitle;
  const [modalIsOpen, setIsOpen] = React.useState(false);

  function openModal() {
    setIsOpen(true);
  }

  function afterOpenModal() {
    // references are now sync'd and can be accessed.
    subtitle.style.color = '#f00';
  }

  function closeModal() {
    setIsOpen(false);
  }

  return (
    <div>
      <button onClick={openModal}>Open Modal</button>
      <Modal
        isOpen={modalIsOpen}
        onAfterOpen={afterOpenModal}
        onRequestClose={closeModal}
        style={customStyles}
        contentLabel="Example Modal"
      >
        <h2 ref={(_subtitle) => (subtitle = _subtitle)}>Hello</h2>
        <button onClick={closeModal}>close</button>
        <div>I am a modal</div>
        <form>
          <input />
          <button>tab navigation</button>
          <button>stays</button>
          <button>inside</button>
          <button>the modal</button>
        </form>
      </Modal>
    </div>
  );
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, appElement);

You can find more examples in the examples directory, which you can run in a local development server using npm start or yarn run start.

Demos

There are several demos hosted on CodePen which demonstrate various features of react-modal:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation8
Easy to Use6
Performant2
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Prarthana Pande, India, 31 Ratings, 48 Reviews
2 months ago
Easy to Use

I think beginners can use this for smaller projects where they don't want to use MUI otherwise for me MUI dialog box component is way better than any other dialog component. Still, it works fine and it's quite easy to use, so no harm in giving it a try.

1
lepusarcticus
SR Aman, New Delhi, India, 88 Ratings, 93 Reviews
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago

A good modal component. You can customize it easily and has no problem whatsoever. It has got no bugs and is very easy to use. I think this is one of the safest options to go with if you don't want any kind of blocker in your development. Awesome.

1
Yogi-Kmr
Ashutosh Pande, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India, 33 Ratings, 37 Reviews
COMPETITIVE PROGRAMMER | KAGGLE BEGINNER | MACHINE LEARNING EXPLORER
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

React modal is the best library to implement modal. Now, what is modal. Modal is the component that appears at the center of the page (generally) and fades out the background content or blurs it. You may need to do so when asking for signup or something else. While using react, I have used this application and it's easy to use. Also, you can customize it according to your needs.

0
Moe Salah, 113 Ratings, 86 Reviews
2 months ago
Buggy
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

A great plugin that helped me a lot in the past, but I simply don't use it anymore due to the fact that making your own modal component gives you more flexibility depending on the project. But for simple modals on quick projects, this is definitely my go-to plugin to use.

0
Anil Chowdary, Hyderabad, 78 Ratings, 78 Reviews
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
October 13, 2020
Great Documentation

A very good package with great responsibility. Making developers free from developing the modal and its stylings is all this package will take care of. We can also customize its position and callbacks for actions we do on the modal.

0

Tutorials

