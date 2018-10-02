React Mock Router is a simple-to-use tool for testing React components that
use React Router v4. It can be used in tests as a replacement for React
Router's
MemoryRouter and
StaticRouter.
npm install react-mock-router --save-dev
The
MockRouter component can receive any of the following arguments as props.
location
params
path
createHref
push
replace
React Mock Router takes mocked router props as arguments, passing them to children components.
import MockRouter from 'react-mock-router';
it('has a button that links to the todo edit page', () => {
const testProps = {
todo: {
id: 1,
title: "Title",
body: "Body"
}
};
const push = jest.fn();
const todoItemWrapper = mount(
<MockRouter push={push}>
<Route render={(props) => (
<TodoItem {...props} {...testProps}/>
)}/>
</MockRouter>
).find('TodoItem');
const editButton = todoItemWrapper.find('button').filterWhere(button =>
/edit/i.test(button.props().children)
);
editButton.simulate('click', { preventDefault() { } });
expect(push).toBeCalledWith(`/todo/${todo.id}/edit`);
});
React Mock Router also provides the correct
context for components
being tested, so you won't recieve errors if those components use React Router
components like
Route or
Link. If you're testing a component that isn't
considered a route component (i.e. not rendered as part of a
Route) but need
to wrap it in a router, you can do the following.
import MockRouter from 'react-mock-router';
it('correctly defines the action when given a formType', () => {
const todoFormWrapper = mount(
<MockRouter>
<TodoFormContainer formType="new" />
</MockRouter>
).find('TodoForm');
expect(todoFormWrapper.props().action).toBeDefined();
});
This project is released under the MIT license.