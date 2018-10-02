React Mock Router is a simple-to-use tool for testing React components that use React Router v4. It can be used in tests as a replacement for React Router's MemoryRouter and StaticRouter .

Installation

npm install react-mock-router --save-dev

API

The MockRouter component can receive any of the following arguments as props.

location

params

path

createHref

push

replace

Use

React Mock Router takes mocked router props as arguments, passing them to children components.

import MockRouter from 'react-mock-router' ; it( 'has a button that links to the todo edit page' , () => { const testProps = { todo : { id : 1 , title : "Title" , body : "Body" } }; const push = jest.fn(); const todoItemWrapper = mount( <MockRouter push={push}> <Route render={(props) => ( <TodoItem {...props} {...testProps}/> )}/> </MockRouter> ).find('TodoItem'); const editButton = todoItemWrapper.find('button').filterWhere(button => /edit/i.test(button.props().children) ); editButton.simulate('click', { preventDefault() { } }); expect(push).toBeCalledWith(`/todo/${todo.id}/edit`); });

React Mock Router also provides the correct context for components being tested, so you won't recieve errors if those components use React Router components like Route or Link . If you're testing a component that isn't considered a route component (i.e. not rendered as part of a Route ) but need to wrap it in a router, you can do the following.

import MockRouter from 'react-mock-router' ; it( 'correctly defines the action when given a formType' , () => { const todoFormWrapper = mount( < MockRouter > < TodoFormContainer formType = "new" /> </ MockRouter > ).find('TodoForm'); expect(todoFormWrapper.props().action).toBeDefined(); });

License

This project is released under the MIT license.