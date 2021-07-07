openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rmp

react-mobile-picker

by Lei Lei
0.1.13 (see all)

An iOS like select box component for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

192

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Select

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Mobile Picker

Travis npm GitHub license

React Mobile Picker is a super simple component with no restriction, which means you can use it in any way you want.

screen-capture

Preview

qr

Scan this Qr in you mobile.

Or visit (in mobile or mobile simulator): http://adcentury.github.io/react-mobile-picker

Install

npm install react-mobile-picker --save

Usage

ES6

import Picker from 'react-mobile-picker';

CommonJS

var Picker = require('react-mobile-picker');

Props

Property nameTypeDefaultDescription
optionGroupsObjectN/AKey-value pairs as {name1: options1, name2: options2}. options is an array of all options for this name.
valueGroupsObjectN/ASelected value pairs as {name1: value1, name2: value2}.
onChange(name, value)FunctionN/ACallback called when user pick a new value.
onClick(name, value)FunctionN/ACallback called when user click on selected value.
itemHeightNumber36Height of each item (that is each option). In px.
heightNumber216Height of the picker. In px.

Getting Started

By design, React Mobile Picker is a Controlled Component, which means the selected value of the rendered element will always reflect the valueGroups. Every time you want to change the selected item, just modify valueGroups values.

Here is an example of how to integrate React Mobile Picker:

import React, {Component} from 'react';
import Picker from 'react-mobile-picker';

class App extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      valueGroups: {
        title: 'Mr.',
        firstName: 'Micheal',
        secondName: 'Jordan'
      }, 
      optionGroups: {
        title: ['Mr.', 'Mrs.', 'Ms.', 'Dr.'],
        firstName: ['John', 'Micheal', 'Elizabeth'],
        secondName: ['Lennon', 'Jackson', 'Jordan', 'Legend', 'Taylor']
      }
    };
  }

  // Update the value in response to user picking event
  handleChange = (name, value) => {
    this.setState(({valueGroups}) => ({
      valueGroups: {
        ...valueGroups,
        [name]: value
      }
    }));
  };

  render() {
    const {optionGroups, valueGroups} = this.state;

    return (
      <Picker
        optionGroups={optionGroups}
        valueGroups={valueGroups}
        onChange={this.handleChange} />
    );
  }
}

More Examples

git clone this repo
npm install
npm start
point your browser to http://localhost:8080

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
downshift🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
react-multi-select-componentLightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdownReact multiselect dropdown with search and various options
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rc-tree-selectReact Tree Select
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
764K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-selectThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
58K
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial