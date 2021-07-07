React Mobile Picker is a super simple component with no restriction, which means you can use it in any way you want.
Scan this Qr in you mobile.
Or visit (in mobile or mobile simulator): http://adcentury.github.io/react-mobile-picker
npm install react-mobile-picker --save
import Picker from 'react-mobile-picker';
var Picker = require('react-mobile-picker');
|Property name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|optionGroups
|Object
|N/A
|Key-value pairs as
{name1: options1, name2: options2}.
options is an array of all options for this name.
|valueGroups
|Object
|N/A
|Selected value pairs as
{name1: value1, name2: value2}.
|onChange(name, value)
|Function
|N/A
|Callback called when user pick a new value.
|onClick(name, value)
|Function
|N/A
|Callback called when user click on selected value.
|itemHeight
|Number
|36
|Height of each item (that is each option). In
px.
|height
|Number
|216
|Height of the picker. In
px.
By design, React Mobile Picker is a Controlled Component, which means the selected value of the rendered element will always reflect the
valueGroups. Every time you want to change the selected item, just modify
valueGroups values.
Here is an example of how to integrate React Mobile Picker:
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import Picker from 'react-mobile-picker';
class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
valueGroups: {
title: 'Mr.',
firstName: 'Micheal',
secondName: 'Jordan'
},
optionGroups: {
title: ['Mr.', 'Mrs.', 'Ms.', 'Dr.'],
firstName: ['John', 'Micheal', 'Elizabeth'],
secondName: ['Lennon', 'Jackson', 'Jordan', 'Legend', 'Taylor']
}
};
}
// Update the value in response to user picking event
handleChange = (name, value) => {
this.setState(({valueGroups}) => ({
valueGroups: {
...valueGroups,
[name]: value
}
}));
};
render() {
const {optionGroups, valueGroups} = this.state;
return (
<Picker
optionGroups={optionGroups}
valueGroups={valueGroups}
onChange={this.handleChange} />
);
}
}
git clone this repo
npm install
npm start
point your browser to http://localhost:8080
MIT.