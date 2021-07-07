React Mobile Picker

React Mobile Picker is a super simple component with no restriction, which means you can use it in any way you want.

Preview

Scan this Qr in you mobile.

Or visit (in mobile or mobile simulator): http://adcentury.github.io/react-mobile-picker

Install

npm install react-mobile-picker --save

Usage

ES6

import Picker from 'react-mobile-picker' ;

CommonJS

var Picker = require ( 'react-mobile-picker' );

Props

Property name Type Default Description optionGroups Object N/A Key-value pairs as {name1: options1, name2: options2} . options is an array of all options for this name. valueGroups Object N/A Selected value pairs as {name1: value1, name2: value2} . onChange(name, value) Function N/A Callback called when user pick a new value. onClick(name, value) Function N/A Callback called when user click on selected value. itemHeight Number 36 Height of each item (that is each option). In px . height Number 216 Height of the picker. In px .

Getting Started

By design, React Mobile Picker is a Controlled Component, which means the selected value of the rendered element will always reflect the valueGroups . Every time you want to change the selected item, just modify valueGroups values.

Here is an example of how to integrate React Mobile Picker:

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import Picker from 'react-mobile-picker' ; class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { valueGroups : { title : 'Mr.' , firstName : 'Micheal' , secondName : 'Jordan' }, optionGroups : { title : [ 'Mr.' , 'Mrs.' , 'Ms.' , 'Dr.' ], firstName : [ 'John' , 'Micheal' , 'Elizabeth' ], secondName : [ 'Lennon' , 'Jackson' , 'Jordan' , 'Legend' , 'Taylor' ] } }; } handleChange = ( name, value ) => { this .setState( ( {valueGroups} ) => ({ valueGroups : { ...valueGroups, [name]: value } })); }; render() { const {optionGroups, valueGroups} = this .state; return ( < Picker optionGroups = {optionGroups} valueGroups = {valueGroups} onChange = {this.handleChange} /> ); } }

More Examples

git clone this repo npm install npm start point your browser to http://localhost: 8080

License

MIT.