a lightweight react date picker for mobile, Not more than 4k

react-mobile-datepicker provides a component that can set year, month, day, hour, minute and second by sliding up or down.

Features

is only 4k.

It does not depend on moment.js

Theme

default

dark

ios

android

set dateConfig to configure year, month, day, hour, minute.

{ 'year' : { format : 'YYYY' , caption : 'Year' , step : 1 , }, 'month' : { format : 'MM' , caption : 'Mon' , step : 1 , }, 'date' : { format : 'DD' , caption : 'Day' , step : 1 , }, 'hour' : { format : 'hh' , caption : 'Hour' , step : 1 , }, 'minute' : { format : 'mm' , caption : 'Min' , step : 1 , }, 'second' : { format : 'hh' , caption : 'Sec' , step : 1 , }, }

set dateConfig to configure hour, minute and second.

{ 'hour' : { format : 'hh' , caption : 'Hour' , step : 1 , }, 'minute' : { format : 'mm' , caption : 'Min' , step : 1 , }, 'second' : { format : 'hh' , caption : 'Sec' , step : 1 , }, }

customize the content mapping shown in the month.

const monthMap = { '1' : 'Jan' , '2' : 'Feb' , '3' : 'Mar' , '4' : 'Apr' , '5' : 'May' , '6' : 'Jun' , '7' : 'Jul' , '8' : 'Aug' , '9' : 'Sep' , '10' : 'Oct' , '11' : 'Nov' , '12' : 'Dec' , }; const dateConfig = { 'year' : { format : 'YYYY' , caption : 'Year' , step : 1 , }, 'month' : { format : value => monthMap[value.getMonth() + 1 ], caption : 'Mon' , step : 1 , }, 'date' : { format : 'DD' , caption : 'Day' , step : 1 , }, }; < DatePicker dateConfig = {dateConfig} />

set showCaption to display date captions, matches the dateConfig property's caption.

const dateConfig = { 'hour' : { format : 'hh' , caption : 'Hour' , step : 1 , }, 'minute' : { format : 'mm' , caption : 'Min' , step : 1 , }, 'second' : { format : 'hh' , caption : 'Sec' , step : 1 , }, } <DatePicker showCaption={ true } dateConfig={dateConfig} />

Getting Started

Install

Using npm:

$ npm install react-mobile-datepicker

Import what you need

The following guide assumes you have some sort of ES2015 build set up using babel and/or webpack/browserify/gulp/grunt/etc.

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import DatePicker from 'react-mobile-datepicker' ;

Usage Example

class App extends React . Component { state = { time : new Date (), isOpen : false , } handleClick = () => { this .setState({ isOpen : true }); } handleCancel = () => { this .setState({ isOpen : false }); } handleSelect = ( time ) => { this .setState({ time, isOpen : false }); } render() { return ( < div className = "App" > < a className = "select-btn" onClick = {this.handleClick} > select time </ a > < DatePicker value = {this.state.time} isOpen = {this.state.isOpen} onSelect = {this.handleSelect} onCancel = {this.handleCancel} /> </ div > ); } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('react-box'));

PropTypes

Property Type Default Description isPopup Boolean true whether as popup add a overlay isOpen Boolean false whether to open datepicker theme String default theme of datepicker, include 'default', 'dark', 'ios', 'android', 'android-dark' dateFormat (deprecated, use dateConfig instead) Array ['YYYY', 'M', 'D'] according to year, month, day, hour, minute, second format specified display text. E.g ['YYYY年', 'MM月', 'DD日'] dateSteps (deprecated), use dateConfig instead Array [1, 1, 1] set step for each time unit dateConfig Object See DateConfig format for details configure date unit information showFormat (deprecated, use headerFormat instead) String 'YYYY/MM/DD' customize the format of the display title headerFormat String 'YYYY/MM/DD' customize the format of the display title value Date new Date() date value min Date new Date(1970, 0, 1) minimum date max Date new Date(2050, 0, 1) maximum date showHeader Boolean true whether to show the header showFooter Boolean true whether to show the footer customHeader ReactElement undefined customize the header, if you set this property, it will replace showFormat confirmText String 完成 customize the selection time button text cancelText String 取消 customize the cancel button text onSelect Function () => {} the callback function after click button of done, Date object as a parameter onCancel Function () => {} the callback function after click button of cancel onChange Function () => {} the callback function after date be changed

all default date configuration information, as follows

format: date unit display format

caption: date unit caption

step: date unit change interval

{ 'year' : { format : 'YYYY' , caption : 'Year' , step : 1 , }, 'month' : { format : 'M' , caption : 'Mon' , step : 1 , }, 'date' : { format : 'D' , caption : 'Day' , step : 1 , }, 'hour' : { format : 'hh' , caption : 'Hour' , step : 1 , }, 'minute' : { format : 'mm' , caption : 'Min' , step : 1 , }, 'second' : { format : 'hh' , caption : 'Sec' , step : 1 , }, }

How to Contribute

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute to this project. The best way to start is by checking our open issues, submit a new issues or feature request, participate in discussions, upvote or downvote the issues you like or dislike.