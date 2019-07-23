a lightweight react date picker for mobile, Not more than 4k
react-mobile-datepicker provides a component that can set year, month, day, hour, minute and second by sliding up or down.
set
dateConfig to configure year, month, day, hour, minute.
{
'year': {
format: 'YYYY',
caption: 'Year',
step: 1,
},
'month': {
format: 'MM',
caption: 'Mon',
step: 1,
},
'date': {
format: 'DD',
caption: 'Day',
step: 1,
},
'hour': {
format: 'hh',
caption: 'Hour',
step: 1,
},
'minute': {
format: 'mm',
caption: 'Min',
step: 1,
},
'second': {
format: 'hh',
caption: 'Sec',
step: 1,
},
}
set
dateConfig to configure hour, minute and second.
{
'hour': {
format: 'hh',
caption: 'Hour',
step: 1,
},
'minute': {
format: 'mm',
caption: 'Min',
step: 1,
},
'second': {
format: 'hh',
caption: 'Sec',
step: 1,
},
}
customize the content mapping shown in the month.
const monthMap = {
'1': 'Jan',
'2': 'Feb',
'3': 'Mar',
'4': 'Apr',
'5': 'May',
'6': 'Jun',
'7': 'Jul',
'8': 'Aug',
'9': 'Sep',
'10': 'Oct',
'11': 'Nov',
'12': 'Dec',
};
const dateConfig = {
'year': {
format: 'YYYY',
caption: 'Year',
step: 1,
},
'month': {
format: value => monthMap[value.getMonth() + 1],
caption: 'Mon',
step: 1,
},
'date': {
format: 'DD',
caption: 'Day',
step: 1,
},
};
<DatePicker
dateConfig={dateConfig}
/>
set
showCaption to display date captions, matches the dateConfig property's caption.
const dateConfig = {
'hour': {
format: 'hh',
caption: 'Hour',
step: 1,
},
'minute': {
format: 'mm',
caption: 'Min',
step: 1,
},
'second': {
format: 'hh',
caption: 'Sec',
step: 1,
},
}
<DatePicker
showCaption={true}
dateConfig={dateConfig}
/>
Using npm:
$ npm install react-mobile-datepicker --save
The following guide assumes you have some sort of ES2015 build set up using babel and/or webpack/browserify/gulp/grunt/etc.
// Using an ES6 transpiler like Babel
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import DatePicker from 'react-mobile-datepicker';
class App extends React.Component {
state = {
time: new Date(),
isOpen: false,
}
handleClick = () => {
this.setState({ isOpen: true });
}
handleCancel = () => {
this.setState({ isOpen: false });
}
handleSelect = (time) => {
this.setState({ time, isOpen: false });
}
render() {
return (
<div className="App">
<a
className="select-btn"
onClick={this.handleClick}>
select time
</a>
<DatePicker
value={this.state.time}
isOpen={this.state.isOpen}
onSelect={this.handleSelect}
onCancel={this.handleCancel} />
</div>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('react-box'));
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|isPopup
|Boolean
|true
|whether as popup add a overlay
|isOpen
|Boolean
|false
|whether to open datepicker
|theme
|String
|default
|theme of datepicker, include 'default', 'dark', 'ios', 'android', 'android-dark'
dateConfig instead)
|Array
|['YYYY', 'M', 'D']
|according to year, month, day, hour, minute, second format specified display text. E.g ['YYYY年', 'MM月', 'DD日']
dateConfig instead
|Array
|[1, 1, 1]
|set step for each time unit
|dateConfig
|Object
|See
DateConfig format for details
|configure date unit information
headerFormat instead)
|String
|'YYYY/MM/DD'
|customize the format of the display title
|headerFormat
|String
|'YYYY/MM/DD'
|customize the format of the display title
|value
|Date
|new Date()
|date value
|min
|Date
|new Date(1970, 0, 1)
|minimum date
|max
|Date
|new Date(2050, 0, 1)
|maximum date
|showHeader
|Boolean
|true
|whether to show the header
|showFooter
|Boolean
|true
|whether to show the footer
|customHeader
|ReactElement
|undefined
|customize the header, if you set this property, it will replace
showFormat
|confirmText
|String
|完成
|customize the selection time button text
|cancelText
|String
|取消
|customize the cancel button text
|onSelect
|Function
|() => {}
|the callback function after click button of done, Date object as a parameter
|onCancel
|Function
|() => {}
|the callback function after click button of cancel
|onChange
|Function
|() => {}
|the callback function after date be changed
all default date configuration information, as follows
{
'year': {
format: 'YYYY',
caption: 'Year',
step: 1,
},
'month': {
format: 'M',
caption: 'Mon',
step: 1,
},
'date': {
format: 'D',
caption: 'Day',
step: 1,
},
'hour': {
format: 'hh',
caption: 'Hour',
step: 1,
},
'minute': {
format: 'mm',
caption: 'Min',
step: 1,
},
'second': {
format: 'hh',
caption: 'Sec',
step: 1,
},
}
Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute to this project. The best way to start is by checking our open issues, submit a new issues or feature request, participate in discussions, upvote or downvote the issues you like or dislike.