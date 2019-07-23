openbase logo
rmd

react-mobile-datepicker

by rainie
4.0.2 (see all)

🙊 👻 look a demo, Please imitate mobile environment.

Readme

react-mobile-datepicker

Travis npm package Coveralls

a lightweight react date picker for mobile, Not more than 4k

react-mobile-datepicker provides a component that can set year, month, day, hour, minute and second by sliding up or down.

Features

  • is only 4k.
  • It does not depend on moment.js

Theme

default

dark

ios

android

android-dark

Custom date unit

set dateConfig to configure year, month, day, hour, minute.

{
    'year': {
        format: 'YYYY',
        caption: 'Year',
        step: 1,
    },
    'month': {
        format: 'MM',
        caption: 'Mon',
        step: 1,
    },
    'date': {
        format: 'DD',
        caption: 'Day',
        step: 1,
    },
    'hour': {
        format: 'hh',
        caption: 'Hour',
        step: 1,
    },
    'minute': {
        format: 'mm',
        caption: 'Min',
        step: 1,
    },
    'second': {
        format: 'hh',
        caption: 'Sec',
        step: 1,
    },
}

set dateConfig to configure hour, minute and second.

{
    'hour': {
        format: 'hh',
        caption: 'Hour',
        step: 1,
    },
    'minute': {
        format: 'mm',
        caption: 'Min',
        step: 1,
    },
    'second': {
        format: 'hh',
        caption: 'Sec',
        step: 1,
    },
}

customize the content mapping shown in the month.


const monthMap = {
    '1': 'Jan',
    '2': 'Feb',
    '3': 'Mar',
    '4': 'Apr',
    '5': 'May',
    '6': 'Jun',
    '7': 'Jul',
    '8': 'Aug',
    '9': 'Sep',
    '10': 'Oct',
    '11': 'Nov',
    '12': 'Dec',
};

const dateConfig = {
    'year': {
        format: 'YYYY',
        caption: 'Year',
        step: 1,
    },
    'month': {
        format: value => monthMap[value.getMonth() + 1],
        caption: 'Mon',
        step: 1,
    },
    'date': {
        format: 'DD',
        caption: 'Day',
        step: 1,
    },
};

<DatePicker
    dateConfig={dateConfig}
/>

set showCaption to display date captions, matches the dateConfig property's caption.

const dateConfig = {
    'hour': {
        format: 'hh',
        caption: 'Hour',
        step: 1,
    },
    'minute': {
        format: 'mm',
        caption: 'Min',
        step: 1,
    },
    'second': {
        format: 'hh',
        caption: 'Sec',
        step: 1,
    },
}

<DatePicker
    showCaption={true}
    dateConfig={dateConfig}
/>

Getting Started

Install

Using npm:

$ npm install react-mobile-datepicker --save

Import what you need

The following guide assumes you have some sort of ES2015 build set up using babel and/or webpack/browserify/gulp/grunt/etc.

// Using an ES6 transpiler like Babel
import  React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import DatePicker from 'react-mobile-datepicker';

Usage Example

class App extends React.Component {
    state = {
        time: new Date(),
        isOpen: false,
    }

    handleClick = () => {
        this.setState({ isOpen: true });
    }

    handleCancel = () => {
        this.setState({ isOpen: false });
    }

    handleSelect = (time) => {
        this.setState({ time, isOpen: false });
    }

    render() {
        return (
            <div className="App">
                <a
                    className="select-btn"
                    onClick={this.handleClick}>
                    select time
                </a>

                <DatePicker
                    value={this.state.time}
                    isOpen={this.state.isOpen}
                    onSelect={this.handleSelect}
                    onCancel={this.handleCancel} />
            </div>
        );
    }
}


ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('react-box'));

PropTypes

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
isPopupBooleantruewhether as popup add a overlay
isOpenBooleanfalsewhether to open datepicker
themeStringdefaulttheme of datepicker, include 'default', 'dark', 'ios', 'android', 'android-dark'
dateFormat(deprecated, use dateConfig instead)Array['YYYY', 'M', 'D']according to year, month, day, hour, minute, second format specified display text. E.g ['YYYY年', 'MM月', 'DD日']
dateSteps(deprecated), use dateConfig insteadArray[1, 1, 1]set step for each time unit
dateConfigObjectSee DateConfig format for detailsconfigure date unit information
showFormat(deprecated, use headerFormat instead)String'YYYY/MM/DD'customize the format of the display title
headerFormatString'YYYY/MM/DD'customize the format of the display title
valueDatenew Date()date value
minDatenew Date(1970, 0, 1)minimum date
maxDatenew Date(2050, 0, 1)maximum date
showHeaderBooleantruewhether to show the header
showFooterBooleantruewhether to show the footer
customHeaderReactElementundefinedcustomize the header, if you set this property, it will replace showFormat
confirmTextString完成customize the selection time button text
cancelTextString取消customize the cancel button text
onSelectFunction() => {}the callback function after click button of done, Date object as a parameter
onCancelFunction() => {}the callback function after click button of cancel
onChangeFunction() => {}the callback function after date be changed

DateConfig

all default date configuration information, as follows

  • format: date unit display format
  • caption: date unit caption
  • step: date unit change interval
{
    'year': {
        format: 'YYYY',
        caption: 'Year',
        step: 1,
    },
    'month': {
        format: 'M',
        caption: 'Mon',
        step: 1,
    },
    'date': {
        format: 'D',
        caption: 'Day',
        step: 1,
    },
    'hour': {
        format: 'hh',
        caption: 'Hour',
        step: 1,
    },
    'minute': {
        format: 'mm',
        caption: 'Min',
        step: 1,
    },
    'second': {
        format: 'hh',
        caption: 'Sec',
        step: 1,
    },
}

Changelog

How to Contribute

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute to this project. The best way to start is by checking our open issues, submit a new issues or feature request, participate in discussions, upvote or downvote the issues you like or dislike.

