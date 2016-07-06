THIS PROJECT NEEDS A MAINTAINER.

React mixin for SortableJS.

Demo: http://rubaxa.github.io/Sortable/

Support React

Include react-sortable-mixin.js. See more options.

var SortableList = React.createClass({ mixins : [SortableMixin], getInitialState : function ( ) { return { items : [ 'Mixin' , 'Sortable' ] }; }, handleSort : function ( /** Event */ evt ) { }, render : function ( ) { return < ul > { this.state.items.map(function (text, i) { return < li ref = {i} > {text} </ li > }) } </ ul > } }); ReactDOM.render( < SortableList /> , document.body); // // Groups // var AllUsers = React.createClass({ mixins: [SortableMixin], sortableOptions: { ref: "user", group: "shared", model: "users" }, getInitialState: function() { return { users: ['Abbi', 'Adela', 'Bud', 'Cate', 'Davis', 'Eric'] }; }, render: function() { return ( < div > < h1 > Users </ h1 > < ul ref = "user" > { this.state.users.map(function (text, i) { return < li ref = {i} > {text} </ li > }) } </ ul > </ div > ); } }); var ApprovedUsers = React.createClass({ mixins: [SortableMixin], sortableOptions: { group: "shared" }, getInitialState: function() { return { items: ['Hal', 'Judy'] }; }, render: function() { return < ul > { this.state.items.map(function (text, i) { return < li ref = {i} > {text} </ li > }) } </ ul > } }); ReactDOM.render( < div > < AllUsers /> < hr /> < ApprovedUsers /> </ div > , document.body);

Support React ES2015 / TypeScript syntax

As mixins are not supported in ES2015 / TypeScript syntax here is example of ES2015 ref based implementation. Using refs is the preferred (by facebook) "escape hatch" to underlaying DOM nodes: React: The ref Callback Attribute