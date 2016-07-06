openbase logo
react-mixin-sortablejs

by SortableJS
0.1.2 (see all)

React mixin for SortableJS.

Readme

THIS PROJECT NEEDS A MAINTAINER.

react-mixin-sortablejs

React mixin for SortableJS.

Demo: http://rubaxa.github.io/Sortable/

Support React

Include react-sortable-mixin.js. See more options.

var SortableList = React.createClass({
    mixins: [SortableMixin],

    getInitialState: function() {
        return {
            items: ['Mixin', 'Sortable']
        };
    },

    handleSort: function (/** Event */evt) { /*..*/ },

    render: function() {
        return <ul>{
            this.state.items.map(function (text, i) {
                return <li ref={i}>{text}</li>
            })
        }</ul>
    }
});

ReactDOM.render(<SortableList />, document.body);


//
// Groups
//
var AllUsers = React.createClass({
    mixins: [SortableMixin],

    sortableOptions: {
        ref: "user",
        group: "shared",
        model: "users"
    },

    getInitialState: function() {
        return { users: ['Abbi', 'Adela', 'Bud', 'Cate', 'Davis', 'Eric'] };
    },

    render: function() {
        return (<div>
                <h1>Users</h1>
                <ul ref="user">{
                    this.state.users.map(function (text, i) {
                        return <li ref={i}>{text}</li>
                    })
                }</ul>
            </div>
        );
    }
});

var ApprovedUsers = React.createClass({
    mixins: [SortableMixin],
    sortableOptions: { group: "shared" },

    getInitialState: function() {
        return { items: ['Hal', 'Judy'] };
    },

    render: function() {
        return <ul>{
            this.state.items.map(function (text, i) {
                return <li ref={i}>{text}</li>
            })
        }</ul>
    }
});

ReactDOM.render(<div>
    <AllUsers/>
    <hr/>
    <ApprovedUsers/>
</div>, document.body);

Support React ES2015 / TypeScript syntax

As mixins are not supported in ES2015 / TypeScript syntax here is example of ES2015 ref based implementation. Using refs is the preferred (by facebook) "escape hatch" to underlaying DOM nodes: React: The ref Callback Attribute

import * as React from "react";
import Sortable from 'sortablejs';

export class SortableExampleEsnext extends React.Component {

  sortableContainersDecorator = (componentBackingInstance) => {
    // check if backing instance not null
    if (componentBackingInstance) {
      let options = {
        handle: ".group-title" // Restricts sort start click/touch to the specified element
      };
      Sortable.create(componentBackingInstance, options);
    }
  };

  sortableGroupDecorator = (componentBackingInstance) => {
    // check if backing instance not null
    if (componentBackingInstance) {
      let options = {
        draggable: "div", // Specifies which items inside the element should be sortable
        group: "shared"
      };
      Sortable.create(componentBackingInstance, options);
    }
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <div className="container" ref={this.sortableContainersDecorator}>
        <div className="group">
          <h2 className="group-title">Group 1</h2>
          <div className="group-list" ref={this.sortableGroupDecorator}>
            <div>Swap them around</div>
            <div>Swap us around</div>
            <div>Swap things around</div>
            <div>Swap everything around</div>
          </div>
        </div>
        <div className="group">
          <h2 className="group-title">Group 2</h2>
          <div className="group-list" ref={this.sortableGroupDecorator}>
            <div>Swap them around</div>
            <div>Swap us around</div>
            <div>Swap things around</div>
            <div>Swap everything around</div>
          </div>
        </div>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

