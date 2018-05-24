openbase logo
rmp

react-minimalist-portal

by Léo Pradel
2.3.1 (see all)

A minimalist portal for react

Readme

react-minimalist-portal

A minimalist portal for react. Create a new React tree in document.body to create modal etc .. This package is compatible with react 15 and 16.

npm version npm Build Status Coverage Status

Usage

import React from 'react';
import Portal from 'react-minimalist-portal';

export default class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <Portal>
        <p>I am in document body.</p>
      </Portal>
    );
  }
}

// If you want to render the portal inside your own container
const container = document.getElementById('my-custom-container-id');

export default class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <Portal container={container}>
        <p>I am in my-custom-container-id.</p>
      </Portal>
    );
  }
}

Props

  • container - optional - You can specify a container prop which should be of Element type. The portal will be rendered inside that element. The default behavior will create a div node and render it at the at the end of document.body.

