A minimalist portal for react. Create a new React tree in document.body to create modal etc .. This package is compatible with react 15 and 16.

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import Portal from 'react-minimalist-portal' ; export default class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < Portal > < p > I am in document body. </ p > </ Portal > ); } } const container = document .getElementById( 'my-custom-container-id' ); export default class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < Portal container = {container} > < p > I am in my-custom-container-id. </ p > </ Portal > ); } }

Props