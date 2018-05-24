A minimalist portal for react. Create a new React tree in document.body to create modal etc .. This package is compatible with react 15 and 16.
import React from 'react';
import Portal from 'react-minimalist-portal';
export default class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Portal>
<p>I am in document body.</p>
</Portal>
);
}
}
// If you want to render the portal inside your own container
const container = document.getElementById('my-custom-container-id');
export default class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Portal container={container}>
<p>I am in my-custom-container-id.</p>
</Portal>
);
}
}
container - optional - You can specify a container prop which should be of
Element type. The portal will be rendered inside that element. The default behavior will create a div node and render it at the at the end of
document.body.