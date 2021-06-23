Donate: PayPal, Patreon

Installation

Ensure you have Node.js 10 or later installed. Then run the following:

npm install react-minimal-side-navigation yarn add react-minimal-side-navigation

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import {Navigation} from 'react-minimal-side-navigation' ; import 'react-minimal-side-navigation/lib/ReactMinimalSideNavigation.css' ; function App ( ) { return ( <> <Navigation // you can use your own router's api to get pathname activeItemId="/management/members" onSelect={({itemId}) => { // maybe push to the route }} items={[ { title: 'Dashboard', itemId: '/dashboard', // you can use your own custom Icon component as well // icon is optional elemBefore: () => <Icon name="inbox" />, }, { title: 'Management', itemId: '/management', elemBefore: () => <Icon name="users" />, subNav: [ { title: 'Projects', itemId: '/management/projects', // Requires v1.9.1+ (https://github.com/abhijithvijayan/react-minimal-side-navigation/issues/13) elemBefore: () => <Icon name="cloud-snow" />, }, { title: 'Members', itemId: '/management/members', elemBefore: () => <Icon name="coffee" />, }, ], }, { title: 'Another Item', itemId: '/another', subNav: [ { title: 'Teams', itemId: '/management/teams', }, ], }, ]} /> </> ); }

API

items

Type: array

Navigation items to render.

activeItemId

Type: string

Currently selected item id.

onSelect

Type: function

Called when item is clicked.

Linting & TypeScript Config

