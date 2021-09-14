Lightweight React SVG pie charts, with versatile options and CSS animation included. < 2kB gzipped. 👏 Demo 👏.
Because Recharts is awesome, but when you just need a simple pie/donought chart,
3kB 2kB are usually enough.
|Size
by Bundlefobia
|Benchmark Size *
|Loading time
on a slow 3g *
|react-minimal-pie-chart (v8.2.0)
|1.83 KB
|~38 ms
|rechart (v1.8.5)
|96.9 KB
|~1900 ms
|victory-pie (v34.1.3)
|50.5 KB
|~1100 ms
|react-apexcharts (v1.3.7)
|114.6 KB
|~2300 ms
|react-vis (v1.11.7)
|78.3 KB
|~1600 ms
* Benchmark carried out with size-limit with a "real-world" setup: see benchmark repo. (What matter here are not absolute values but the relation between magnitudes)
npm install react-minimal-pie-chart
If you don't use a package manager,
react-minimal-pie-chart exposes also an
UMD module ready for the browser.
https://unpkg.com/react-minimal-pie-chart/dist/index.js
Minimum supported Typescript version: >=
3.8
import { PieChart } from 'react-minimal-pie-chart';
<PieChart
data={[
{ title: 'One', value: 10, color: '#E38627' },
{ title: 'Two', value: 15, color: '#C13C37' },
{ title: 'Three', value: 20, color: '#6A2135' },
]}
/>;
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|data
DataEntry[]
|Source data. Each entry represents a chart segment
|[]
|lineWidth
number (%)
|Line width of each segment. Percentage of chart's radius
|100
|startAngle
number
|Start angle of first segment
|0
|lengthAngle
number
|Total angle taken by the chart (can be negative to make the chart clockwise!)
|360
|totalValue
number
|Total value represented by the full chart
|-
|paddingAngle
number
|Angle between two segments
|-
|rounded
boolean
|Round line caps of each segment
|-
|segmentsShift
number
or:
(segmentIndex) => number
|Translates segments radially. If
number set, provide shift value relative to
viewBoxSize space. If
function, return a value for each segment.
(
radius prop might be adjusted to prevent segments from overflowing chart's boundaries)
|-
|segmentsStyle
CSSObject
or:
(segmentIndex) => CSSObject
|Style object assigned to each segment. If
function, return a value for each segment
|-
|segmentsTabIndex
number
tabindex attribute assigned to segments
|-
|label
(labelRenderProps) => string \| number \| ReactElement
|A function returning a label value or the SVG element to be rendered as label
|-
|labelPosition
number (%)
|Label position from origin. Percentage of chart's radius (50 === middle point)
|50
|labelStyle
CSSObject
or:
(segmentIndex) => CSSObject
|Style object assigned to each label. If
function set, return style for each label
|-
|animate
boolean
|Animate segments on component mount
|-
|animationDuration
number
|Animation duration in ms
|500
|animationEasing
string
|A CSS easing function
|ease-out
|reveal
number (%)
|Turn on CSS animation and reveal just a percentage of each segment
|-
|background
string
|Segments' background color
|-
|children
ReactElement (svg)
|Elements rendered as children of SVG element (eg. SVG
defs and gradient elements)
|-
|radius
number (user units)
|Radius of the pie (relative to
viewBoxSize space)
|50
|center
[number, number]
|x and y coordinates of center (relative to
viewBoxSize space)
|[50, 50]
|viewBoxSize
[number, number]
width and
height of SVG
viewBox attribute
|[100, 100]
|onBlur
(e, segmentIndex) => void
onBlur event handler for each segment
|-
|onClick
(e, segmentIndex) => void
onClick event handler for each segment
|-
|onFocus
(e, segmentIndex) => void
onFocus event handler for each segment
|-
|onKeyDown
(e, segmentIndex) => void
onKeyDown event handler for each segment
|-
|onMouseOut
(e, segmentIndex) => void
onMouseOut event handler for each segment
|-
|onMouseOver
(e, segmentIndex) => void
onMouseOver event handler for each segment
|-
data prop
data prop expects an array of chart entries as follows:
type Data = {
color: string;
value: number;
key?: string | number;
title?: string | number;
[key: string]: any;
}[];
Each entry accepts any custom property plus the following optional ones:
key: custom value to be used as segments element keys
title:
title element rendered as segment's child
label render prop
label prop accepts a function returning the string, number or element rendered as label for each segment:
<PieChart
label={(labelRenderProps: LabelRenderProps) =>
number | string | React.ReactElement | undefined | null
}
/>
The function receives
labelRenderProps object as single argument:
type LabelRenderProps = {
x: number;
y: number;
dx: number;
dy: number;
textAnchor: string;
dataEntry: {
...props.data[dataIndex]
// props.data entry relative to the label extended with:
startAngle: number;
degrees: number;
percentage: number;
};
dataIndex: number;
style: React.CSSProperties;
};
Render entries' values as labels:
label={({ dataEntry }) => dataEntry.value}
Render segment's percentage as labels:
label={({ dataEntry }) => `${Math.round(dataEntry.percentage)} %`}
See examples in the demo source.
See demo and relative source here and here.
See demo and relative source.
Here is an updated browsers support list 🔍.
The main requirement of this library is an accurate rendering of SVG Stroke properties.
Please consider that
Math.sign and
Object.assign polyfills are required to support legacy browsers.
This library uses the
stroke-dasharray +
stroke-dashoffset animation strategy described here.
transform to mutate segments/labels positions
defaultProps in favour of JS default arguments
svg element with any extra prop
import type declaration from generated type definition files (if possible) to ensure Typescript 3.0+ backward compatibility
Thanks to you all (emoji key):
|
Andrea Carraro
💻 📖 🚇 ⚠️ 👀
|
Stephane Rufer
🐛 💻
|
Jørgen Aaberg
💻
|
Tobiah Rex
🐛
|
Edward Xiao
🐛
|
David Konsumer
💻 📖 💡 🤔
|
Ori
🤔
|
Emmanouil Konstantinidis
🐛
|
yuruc
💻
|
luca-esse
🐛
|
Oscar Mendoza
🐛 💻
|
damien-git
🐛 🤔
|
Vianney Stroebel
🐛 🤔
|
Maxime Zielony
🐛 💻
|
Raz Kedem
🐛
|
Blocksmith
🐛
|
Jamie Talbot
🐛
|
Oscar Yixuan Chen
🐛
|
RuiRocha1991
🐛
|
Roman Kushyn
🐛
|
Divjot Singh
💻