openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rmp

react-minimal-pie-chart

by Andrea Carraro
8.2.0 (see all)

🍰 Lightweight but versatile SVG pie/donut charts for React. < 2kB gzipped.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

112K

GitHub Stars

306

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React minimal pie chart

Build Status Npm version Coveralls Bundle size

Lightweight React SVG pie charts, with versatile options and CSS animation included. < 2kB gzipped. 👏 Demo 👏.

React minimal pie chart preview

Why?

Because Recharts is awesome, but when you just need a simple pie/donought chart, 3kB 2kB are usually enough.

Size
by Bundlefobia		Benchmark Size *Loading time
on a slow 3g *
react-minimal-pie-chart (v8.2.0)Bundle size: React minimal pie chart1.83 KB~38 ms
rechart (v1.8.5)Bundle size: Recharts96.9 KB~1900 ms
victory-pie (v34.1.3)Bundle size: Victory pie50.5 KB~1100 ms
react-apexcharts (v1.3.7)Bundle size: React apec charts114.6 KB~2300 ms
react-vis (v1.11.7)Bundle size: React vis78.3 KB~1600 ms

* Benchmark carried out with size-limit with a "real-world" setup: see benchmark repo. (What matter here are not absolute values but the relation between magnitudes)

Features

  • < 2kB gzipped
  • Versatile: Pie, Donut, Loading, Completion charts (see Demo)
  • Customizable chart labels and CSS animations
  • Written in Typescript
  • No dependencies

Installation

npm install react-minimal-pie-chart

If you don't use a package manager, react-minimal-pie-chart exposes also an UMD module ready for the browser.

https://unpkg.com/react-minimal-pie-chart/dist/index.js

Minimum supported Typescript version: >= 3.8

Usage

import { PieChart } from 'react-minimal-pie-chart';

<PieChart
  data={[
    { title: 'One', value: 10, color: '#E38627' },
    { title: 'Two', value: 15, color: '#C13C37' },
    { title: 'Three', value: 20, color: '#6A2135' },
  ]}
/>;

Options

PropertyTypeDescriptionDefault
dataDataEntry[]Source data. Each entry represents a chart segment[]
lineWidthnumber (%)Line width of each segment. Percentage of chart's radius100
startAnglenumberStart angle of first segment0
lengthAnglenumberTotal angle taken by the chart (can be negative to make the chart clockwise!)360
totalValuenumberTotal value represented by the full chart-
paddingAnglenumberAngle between two segments-
roundedbooleanRound line caps of each segment-
segmentsShiftnumber
or:
(segmentIndex) => number		Translates segments radially. If number set, provide shift value relative to viewBoxSize space. If function, return a value for each segment.
(radius prop might be adjusted to prevent segments from overflowing chart's boundaries)		-
segmentsStyleCSSObject
or:
(segmentIndex) => CSSObject		Style object assigned to each segment. If function, return a value for each segment-
segmentsTabIndexnumbertabindex attribute assigned to segments-
label(labelRenderProps) => string \| number \| ReactElementA function returning a label value or the SVG element to be rendered as label-
labelPositionnumber (%)Label position from origin. Percentage of chart's radius (50 === middle point)50
labelStyleCSSObject
or:
(segmentIndex) => CSSObject		Style object assigned to each label. If function set, return style for each label-
animatebooleanAnimate segments on component mount-
animationDurationnumberAnimation duration in ms500
animationEasingstringA CSS easing functionease-out
revealnumber (%)Turn on CSS animation and reveal just a percentage of each segment-
backgroundstringSegments' background color-
childrenReactElement (svg)Elements rendered as children of SVG element (eg. SVG defs and gradient elements)-
radiusnumber (user units)Radius of the pie (relative to viewBoxSize space)50
center[number, number]x and y coordinates of center (relative to viewBoxSize space)[50, 50]
viewBoxSize[number, number]width and height of SVG viewBox attribute[100, 100]
onBlur(e, segmentIndex) => voidonBlur event handler for each segment-
onClick(e, segmentIndex) => voidonClick event handler for each segment-
onFocus(e, segmentIndex) => voidonFocus event handler for each segment-
onKeyDown(e, segmentIndex) => voidonKeyDown event handler for each segment-
onMouseOut(e, segmentIndex) => voidonMouseOut event handler for each segment-
onMouseOver(e, segmentIndex) => voidonMouseOver event handler for each segment-
.oOo.oOo.oOo.oOo.oOo.oOo.oOo.

About data prop

data prop expects an array of chart entries as follows:

type Data = {
  color: string;
  value: number;
  key?: string | number;
  title?: string | number;
  [key: string]: any;
}[];

Each entry accepts any custom property plus the following optional ones:

Custom labels with label render prop

label prop accepts a function returning the string, number or element rendered as label for each segment:

<PieChart
  label={(labelRenderProps: LabelRenderProps) =>
    number | string | React.ReactElement | undefined | null
  }
/>

The function receives labelRenderProps object as single argument:

type LabelRenderProps = {
  x: number;
  y: number;
  dx: number;
  dy: number;
  textAnchor: string;
  dataEntry: {
    ...props.data[dataIndex]
    // props.data entry relative to the label extended with:
    startAngle: number;
    degrees: number;
    percentage: number;
  };
  dataIndex: number;
  style: React.CSSProperties;
};

Label prop, common scenarios

Render entries' values as labels:

label={({ dataEntry }) => dataEntry.value}

Render segment's percentage as labels:

label={({ dataEntry }) => `${Math.round(dataEntry.percentage)} %`}

See examples in the demo source.

How to

User interactions with the chart

See demo and relative source here and here.

Custom tooltip

See demo and relative source.

Browsers support

Here is an updated browsers support list 🔍.

The main requirement of this library is an accurate rendering of SVG Stroke properties.

Please consider that Math.sign and Object.assign polyfills are required to support legacy browsers.

Misc

How svg arc paths work?

How SVG animations work?

This library uses the stroke-dasharray + stroke-dashoffset animation strategy described here.

Todo's

  • Consider moving storybook deployment to CI
  • Consider using transform to mutate segments/labels positions
  • Consider exposing a reduced chart variation including just a subset of the features
  • Consider abstracting React bindings to re-use business logic with other frameworks
  • Remove defaultProps in favour of JS default arguments
  • Provide a way to supply svg element with any extra prop
  • Consider removing import type declaration from generated type definition files (if possible) to ensure Typescript 3.0+ backward compatibility

Contributors

Thanks to you all (emoji key):


Andrea Carraro
💻 📖 🚇 ⚠️ 👀
Stephane Rufer
🐛 💻
Jørgen Aaberg
💻
Tobiah Rex
🐛
Edward Xiao
🐛
David Konsumer
💻 📖 💡 🤔
Ori
🤔

Emmanouil Konstantinidis
🐛
yuruc
💻
luca-esse
🐛
Oscar Mendoza
🐛 💻
damien-git
🐛 🤔
Vianney Stroebel
🐛 🤔
Maxime Zielony
🐛 💻

Raz Kedem
🐛
Blocksmith
🐛
Jamie Talbot
🐛
Oscar Yixuan Chen
🐛
RuiRocha1991
🐛
Roman Kushyn
🐛
Divjot Singh
💻

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial