This project is no longer maintained. The component is still usable, but if you find any problem or if you want to improve it, you're welcome to submit a PR.
A React component for MindNode maps (or other mindmaps).
npm install react-mindmap --save
import { Component } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import MindMap from 'react-mindmap';
import { nodes, connections } from './my-map.json';
class Example extends Component {
render() {
return (
<MindMap
nodes={this.props.nodes}
connections={this.props.connections}
/>
);
}
}
render(
<Example nodes={nodes} connections={connections} />,
document.getElementById('target')
);
To test this repository run these commands
git clone https://github.com/learn-anything/react-mindmap
cd react-mindmap
npm install && npm run test
and connect to http://localhost:3000/
This repo also has a parser that automates the conversion of JSON maps from MindNode to the format used by this component. To use it run:
npm run parse path/to/mindnode/maps path/to/converted/maps
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|nodes
|Array
|[]
|Array of objects used to render nodes.
|connections
|Array
|[]
|Array of objects used to render connections.
|subnodes
|Array
|[]
|Array of objects used to render subnodes.
|editable
|Boolean
|false
|Enable editor mode, which allows to move around nodes.
Array of objects used to render nodes. Below an example of the node structure.
{
"text": "python",
"url": "http://www.wikiwand.com/en/Python_(programming_language)",
"fx": -13.916222252976013,
"fy": -659.1641376795345,
"category": "wiki",
"note": ""
}
The possible attributes are:
Array of objects used to render connections. Below an example of the connection structure.
{
"source": "python",
"target": "basics",
"curve": {
"x": -43.5535,
"y": 299.545
}
}
The possible attributes are:
Array of objects used to render subnodes. The structure is the same as for nodes with two additional attributes:
Here's a list of all CSS classes for styling:
svg element containing the map;
foreignObject element representing a node;
foreignObject element representing a node in editor mode;
foreignObject element containing all subnodes of a given node;
div element containing a subnode;
path element for each connection;
img tag for emoji
If you want a new feature added, you find bugs or you want to help making some changes, feel free to open an issue or submit a pull request. Any help would be greatly appreciated ❤️