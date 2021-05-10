Adding ellipses to the end of long text is cool. But not always! Sometimes the end of the text contains vital information, particularly for URLs or filenames.
This React component is designed with that use case in mind.
yarn add react-middle-ellipsis
Once
imported, you can then wrap any node with
<MiddleEllipsis>.
This will compute the width of the surrounding parent node. Then, it
will look for the child node (so make sure to add a
span at
minimum internally): it will use this element to compute the width
of the child, and then shorten the text element whose class is
ellipseMe (optional) to fit within the parent.
The component re-computes things if the browser window is resized, too!
import React from "react";
import MiddleEllipsis from "react-middle-ellipsis";
const Component = props => {
return (
<>
<div style={{ width: "350px", whiteSpace: "nowrap" }}>
<MiddleEllipsis>
<span>
I am some long text that should be ellipsed in the middle because
the end contains important stuff.
</span>
</MiddleEllipsis>
</div>
<div style={{ width: "350px", whiteSpace: "nowrap" }}>
<MiddleEllipsis>
<span>
Don't ellipse me.{" "}
<span className="ellipseMe">
I am some long text that should be ellipsed in the middle because
the end contains important stuff.
</span>
</span>
</MiddleEllipsis>
</div>
<>
);
};
export default Component;
Notes for developing this component.
yarn && yarn run start in this directory and separately also in
/example. This will
live reload any changes made in
/src.
Change the version number in
package.json and
npm publish once complete.
MIT © bluepeter