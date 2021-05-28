React component for a simple login with Microsoft services, based on Official Microsoft Authentication Library for JavaScript.

🚀 Get started

Install package: npm i react-microsoft-login yarn add react-microsoft-login Import and configure component: import React from "react" ; import MicrosoftLogin from "react-microsoft-login" ; export default (props) => { const authHandler = ( err, data ) => { console .log(err, data); }; return ( < MicrosoftLogin clientId = {YOUR_CLIENT_ID} authCallback = {authHandler} /> ); }; YOUR_CLIENT_ID is the key which you need to generate for your Microsoft app. How to create Microsoft app? When finished, on the app Overview page, note down the Application (client) ID value.

📖 API

Parameter Type Default Description clientId string required Application (client) ID authCallback function required Callback function which takes three arguments (error, authData, msalInstance) graphScopes array ["user.read"] Array of Graph API permission names. More about Graph API permissions. redirectUri string window.location.href The redirect URI of the application, this should be same as the value in the application registration portal. postLogoutRedirectUri string You can configure the URI to which it should redirect after sign-out by setting postLogoutRedirectUri. This URI should also be registered as the logout URI in your application registration. tenantUrl string A URL indicating a directory that MSAL can request tokens from. More about MSAL tenant auth. prompt enum("login", "select_account", "consent", "none") Specify custom prompt behavior buttonTheme enum("dark_short", "light_short", "dark", "light") "light" Theme for button style that based on Official Microsoft brand design. withUserData boolean Boolean flag to make an additional request to GraphAPI to get user data. forceRedirectStrategy boolean Boolean flag to force redirect login strategy for all browsers. This strategy used by default just for IE browsers to avoid issues. useLocalStorageCache boolean You can set cookie storage to localStorage for persistent login between tabs and sessions. Session storage is used by default. More about SSO with MSAL. debug boolean Boolean flag to enable detailed logs of authorization process. className string Additional class name string. children ReactComponent Alternative way to provide custom button element as a children prop instead of Official Microsoft brand design

Sign out

Since version 1.12.0 and higher msalInstance returned as third argument in callback function, after success auth. With this instance you can do many things and logout is one of them:

import React, { useState } from "react" ; import MicrosoftLogin from "../../dist" ; const ExamplePage = () => { const [msalInstance, onMsalInstanceChange] = useState(); const loginHandler = ( err, data, msal ) => { console .log(err, data); if (!err && data) { onMsalInstanceChange(msal); } }; const logoutHandler = () => { msalInstance.logout(); }; return msalInstance ? ( < button onClick = {logoutHandler} > Logout </ button > ) : ( < MicrosoftLogin clientId = {clientId} authCallback = {loginHandler} /> ); }; export default ExamplePage;

📝 License

MIT