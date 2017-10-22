Flux is good architecture for react applications, but it's too complex to build small react application. For small applications, it's important to separate stateless components and stateful container components.

react-micro-container provides minimum features for container components.

Installation

npm install react-micro-container

Usage

Create stateless components that receive dispatch function via props .

import React from 'react' ; class Counter extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div > < div > {this.props.count} </ div > < button onClick = {() => this.props.dispatch('increment', 1)}>+1 </ button > < button onClick = {() => this.props.dispatch('decrement', 1)}>-1 </ button > < button onClick = {() => this.props.dispatch('increment', 100)}>+100 </ button > </ div > ); } }

Next, create container class that has dispatch and subscribe . You can handle events and update state in the container.

import React from 'react' ; import MicroContainer from 'react-micro-container' ; import Counter from '../components/counter' ; class CounterContainer extends MicroContainer { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { count : 0 }; } componentDidMount() { this .subscribe({ increment : this .handleIncrement, decrement : this .handleDecrement, }); } handleIncrement(count) { this .setState({ count : this .state.count + count }); } handleDecrement(count) { this .setState({ count : this .state.count - count }); } render() { return < Counter dispatch = {this.dispatch} { ...this.state } /> ; } }

Finally, mount to DOM. CounterContainer is also just a react component.

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import CounterContainer from './containers/counter' ; ReactDOM.render( < CounterContainer /> , document.getElementById('app'));

Thanks

This library is inspired by mizchi's article. Thanks!

License

MIT