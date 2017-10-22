Flux is good architecture for react applications, but it's too complex to build small react application. For small applications, it's important to separate stateless components and stateful container components.
react-micro-container provides minimum features for container components.
$ npm install react-micro-container
Create stateless components that receive
dispatch function via
props.
import React from 'react';
class Counter extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<div>{this.props.count}</div>
<button onClick={() => this.props.dispatch('increment', 1)}>+1</button>
<button onClick={() => this.props.dispatch('decrement', 1)}>-1</button>
<button onClick={() => this.props.dispatch('increment', 100)}>+100</button>
</div>
);
}
}
Next, create container class that has
dispatch and
subscribe. You can handle events and update state in the container.
import React from 'react';
import MicroContainer from 'react-micro-container';
import Counter from '../components/counter';
class CounterContainer extends MicroContainer {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { count: 0 };
}
componentDidMount() {
this.subscribe({
increment: this.handleIncrement,
decrement: this.handleDecrement,
});
}
handleIncrement(count) {
this.setState({ count: this.state.count + count });
}
handleDecrement(count) {
this.setState({ count: this.state.count - count });
}
render() {
return <Counter dispatch={this.dispatch} {...this.state} />;
}
}
Finally, mount to DOM.
CounterContainer is also just a react component.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import CounterContainer from './containers/counter';
ReactDOM.render(<CounterContainer />, document.getElementById('app'));
This library is inspired by mizchi's article. Thanks!
MIT