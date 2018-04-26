A tiny configurable wrapper for animating dom elements as they mount or unmount
1.9.1 uses custom tweener MetroTween.js, list of supported easing equations in docs.
Install
npm install react-metro
Import
import Metro from "react-metro";
Create a sequence, map it:
// in method renderMetroComponents:
// mount / unmount
if (!this.state.showMetroComponents) {
return null;
}
const data = ["cat", "dog"];
return Metro.sequence(
data,
animationsMap, // optional
defaultAnimation // optional
).map(data => {
return (
<Metro.animation
{...data}
wrapperType="div" // optional ul or whatever, defaults to div
onClick={this.onClick.bind(this)} // optional
enableClickDuringAnimation //optional, boolean (default false)
onMount={this.onMountComplete.bind(this)} // optional
onUnmount={this.onUnmountComplete.bind(this)} // optional
>
{" "}
// optional
<YourComponent {...data.content} />
</Metro.animation>
);
});
& render it:
<TransitionGroupPlus>
{" "}
// optional arg type="li/div/ul..."
{this.renderMetroComponents()}
</TransitionGroupPlus>
renderMetroContainer() {
if (!this.state.showContainer) {
return null;
}
const props = {
wrapperType: "div",
enableClickDuringAnimation: true,
onMount: this.wrapMount.bind(this),
onUnmount: this.wrapUnmount.bind(this)
};
return Metro.container(
<div>...</div>, // base node: pass in text, wrap components
containerAnimation, // optional
props //optional
);
}
// A wrapper for Metro.container that removes the need for having a conditional toggle in parent.
// Arguments:
// conditional property for toggling (bool), component (dom element), animation (object - optional), props (object optional)
renderLessVerboseContainer() {
return Metro.bindContainer(bool, component, animation, props)
}
// Override Metro´s default animations settings for each unique item in your items
// array, see MetroTween args further down.
// The animation settings are combined with the default animation settings, so
// you only have to specify the values you want to change.
const animationMap = [
{
in: {
time: 3,
delay: 0
},
out: {
time: 1.4,
delay: 1
},
willEnter: {
from: { opacity: 0, y: 120, x: 30 },
to: { opacity: 1, y: 0, x: 0, ease: "easeInOutExpo" }
}
},
{
out: {
time: 1.4,
delay: 0
},
willEnter: {
from: { opacity: 0, y: 120, x: -30 },
to: { opacity: 1, y: 0, x: 0, ease: "easeInOutExpo" }
}
}
];
// Metro comes with a simple, fade in / out default. This object passed
// in as the third argument in the Metro.sequence overrides the default settings.
// The override settings are combined with the built in defaults, so you only
// have to specify the values you want to change.
const defaultAnimationOverride = {
animation: {
out: {
time: 0.5,
delay: 0
},
in: {
time: 1,
delay: 0
},
willEnter: {
from: { opacity: 0, y: 50 },
to: { opacity: 1, y: 0, ease: "easeInOutQuad" }
},
willLeave: {
from: {
opacity: 1,
y: 0
},
to: { opacity: 0, y: 50, ease: "easeInOutQuad" }
}
}
};
MetroTween is Metro's new tween engine that replaces GSAP TweenMax. It's 100% backward compatible with everything used in the codesandbox demo.
easeInSine;
easeOutSine;
easeInOutSine;
easeInQuad;
easeOutQuad;
easeInOutQuad;
easeInCubic;
easeOutCubic;
easeInOutCubic;
easeInQuart;
easeOutQuart;
easeInOutQuart;
easeInQuint;
easeOutQuint;
easeInOutQuint;
easeInExpo;
easeOutExpo;
easeInOutExpo;
easeInCirc;
easeOutCirc;
easeInOutCirc;
easeInBack;
easeOutBack;
easeInOutBack;
x;
y;
skewX;
skewY;
scaleX;
scaleY;
rotation;
scale;
wrapperType; // dom element, defaults to div
onClick; // receives props (original array data), array index and animating
enableClickDuringAnimation; // boolean, defaults to false
onMount; // fires when the mount sequence completes
onUnmount; // fires when the unmount sequence completes
The real power of Metro shines through it's use of dynamic animationMaps.
The second demo demonstrates the concept of dynamic sequences. This is achieved by altering the sequence´s animationMap on user interaction.
We define an animatonMap to achieve the delayed entrance effect we want. Since the active animationMap is stored in our wrapper component´s local state we can replace our initial map on user interaction, thus making the animation interactive.
Even though the developer has total control of an animation through the use of custom animationMaps, we created a helper method called Metro.generateFocusMap for cases where you want to accentuate a specific item within your sequence without having to write logic.
These presets - today a total of 4: verticalDelayed, dominoForwards, dominoBackwards, dominoMulti, is something that you as a developer are more than welcome to contribute to. Ideas for upcoming presets are stuff like 'checkerBoard' / 'wave' / 'circular' etc...
Each preset should try to incorporate the focus-first logic as they are intended to accentuate a clicked component. Current api for using the method is:
const domino = Metro.generateFocusMap(
index, //focus - index of clicked component
6, // columns
this.state.data.length, // length of sequence
this.state.preset // preset - dynamic in state or put directly as string 'dominoMulti'
duration // optional (default 1 second)
)
this.setState({animationMap: domino}) // -> do unmount logic...
PRs are welcomed, to contribute make sure that:
Please be descriptive