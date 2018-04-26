A tiny configurable wrapper for animating dom elements as they mount or unmount

Optional hooks for binding to mount / unmount sequence complete.

Comes with a simple fade animation but everything can be overriden by providing a custom animationsMap

3.3KB minimized / gzipped

Important note:

1.9.1 uses custom tweener MetroTween.js, list of supported easing equations in docs.

Usage

Install

npm install react-metro

Import

import Metro from "react-metro" ;

Metro.sequence - animate multiple objects:

Create a sequence, map it:

if (! this .state.showMetroComponents) { return null ; } const data = [ "cat" , "dog" ]; return Metro.sequence( data, animationsMap, defaultAnimation ).map( data => { return ( < Metro.animation { ...data } wrapperType = "div" // optional ul or whatever , defaults to div onClick = {this.onClick.bind(this)} // optional enableClickDuringAnimation // optional , boolean ( default false ) onMount = {this.onMountComplete.bind(this)} // optional onUnmount = {this.onUnmountComplete.bind(this)} // optional > {" "} // optional < YourComponent { ...data.content } /> </ Metro.animation > ); });

& render it:

<TransitionGroupPlus> { " " } { this .renderMetroComponents()} < /TransitionGroupPlus>

Metro.container - single node enhancer:

renderMetroContainer() { if (! this .state.showContainer) { return null ; } const props = { wrapperType : "div" , enableClickDuringAnimation : true , onMount : this .wrapMount.bind( this ), onUnmount : this .wrapUnmount.bind( this ) }; return Metro.container( < div > ... </ div > , containerAnimation, props ); }

renderLessVerboseContainer() { return Metro.bindContainer(bool, component, animation, props) }

Customizing animations

const animationMap = [ { in : { time : 3 , delay : 0 }, out : { time : 1.4 , delay : 1 }, willEnter : { from : { opacity : 0 , y : 120 , x : 30 }, to : { opacity : 1 , y : 0 , x : 0 , ease : "easeInOutExpo" } } }, { out : { time : 1.4 , delay : 0 }, willEnter : { from : { opacity : 0 , y : 120 , x : -30 }, to : { opacity : 1 , y : 0 , x : 0 , ease : "easeInOutExpo" } } } ]; const defaultAnimationOverride = { animation : { out : { time : 0.5 , delay : 0 }, in : { time : 1 , delay : 0 }, willEnter : { from : { opacity : 0 , y : 50 }, to : { opacity : 1 , y : 0 , ease : "easeInOutQuad" } }, willLeave : { from : { opacity : 1 , y : 0 }, to : { opacity : 0 , y : 50 , ease : "easeInOutQuad" } } } };

MetroTween

MetroTween is Metro's new tween engine that replaces GSAP TweenMax. It's 100% backward compatible with everything used in the codesandbox demo.

Supported tween equations:

easeInSine; easeOutSine; easeInOutSine; easeInQuad; easeOutQuad; easeInOutQuad; easeInCubic; easeOutCubic; easeInOutCubic; easeInQuart; easeOutQuart; easeInOutQuart; easeInQuint; easeOutQuint; easeInOutQuint; easeInExpo; easeOutExpo; easeInOutExpo; easeInCirc; easeOutCirc; easeInOutCirc; easeInBack; easeOutBack; easeInOutBack;

Tweenable properties

x; y; skewX; skewY; scaleX; scaleY; rotation; scale;

Methods

wrapperType; onClick; enableClickDuringAnimation; onMount; onUnmount;

Advanced usage

The real power of Metro shines through it's use of dynamic animationMaps.

The second demo demonstrates the concept of dynamic sequences. This is achieved by altering the sequence´s animationMap on user interaction.

We define an animatonMap to achieve the delayed entrance effect we want. Since the active animationMap is stored in our wrapper component´s local state we can replace our initial map on user interaction, thus making the animation interactive.

Even though the developer has total control of an animation through the use of custom animationMaps, we created a helper method called Metro.generateFocusMap for cases where you want to accentuate a specific item within your sequence without having to write logic.

These presets - today a total of 4: verticalDelayed, dominoForwards, dominoBackwards, dominoMulti, is something that you as a developer are more than welcome to contribute to. Ideas for upcoming presets are stuff like 'checkerBoard' / 'wave' / 'circular' etc...

Each preset should try to incorporate the focus-first logic as they are intended to accentuate a clicked component. Current api for using the method is:

const domino = Metro.generateFocusMap( index, 6 , this .state.data.length, this .state.preset duration ) this .setState({ animationMap : domino})

Contribute

PRs

PRs are welcomed, to contribute make sure that:

Branch name references issue number if it adresses a feature / bug fix.

Branch has already been synced with the upstream repo and any merge-conflicts have been resolved.

Install eslint and prettier to avoid lint issues while developing

Use semantic release guidelines when commiting

Issues

Please be descriptive