rm

react-metro

by Nicolás Delfino
1.9.2 (see all)

A lightweight engine to animate dom elements as they mount or unmount

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

287

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

metro logo

Build Status contributions welcome

A tiny configurable wrapper for animating dom elements as they mount or unmount

  • Optional hooks for binding to mount / unmount sequence complete.
  • Comes with a simple fade animation but everything can be overriden by providing a custom animationsMap
  • 3.3KB minimized / gzipped

Codesandbox demo

edit metro on codesandbox

Medium

Introducing React Metro

Important note:

1.9.1 uses custom tweener MetroTween.js, list of supported easing equations in docs.

Usage

Install

npm install react-metro

Import

import Metro from "react-metro";

Metro.sequence - animate multiple objects:

Create a sequence, map it:

// in method renderMetroComponents:

// mount / unmount
if (!this.state.showMetroComponents) {
  return null;
}

const data = ["cat", "dog"];

return Metro.sequence(
  data,
  animationsMap, // optional
  defaultAnimation // optional
).map(data => {
  return (
    <Metro.animation
      {...data}
      wrapperType="div" // optional ul or whatever, defaults to div
      onClick={this.onClick.bind(this)} // optional
      enableClickDuringAnimation //optional, boolean (default false)
      onMount={this.onMountComplete.bind(this)} // optional
      onUnmount={this.onUnmountComplete.bind(this)} // optional
    >
      {" "}
      // optional
      <YourComponent {...data.content} />
    </Metro.animation>
  );
});

& render it:

<TransitionGroupPlus>
  {" "}
  // optional arg type="li/div/ul..."
  {this.renderMetroComponents()}
</TransitionGroupPlus>

Metro.container - single node enhancer:

renderMetroContainer() {
  if (!this.state.showContainer) {
    return null;
  }

  const props = {
    wrapperType: "div",
    enableClickDuringAnimation: true,
    onMount: this.wrapMount.bind(this),
    onUnmount: this.wrapUnmount.bind(this)
  };

  return Metro.container(
    <div>...</div>, // base node: pass in text, wrap components
    containerAnimation, // optional
    props //optional
  );
}

Metro.bindContainer:

// A wrapper for Metro.container that removes the need for having a conditional toggle in parent.
// Arguments:
// conditional property for toggling (bool), component (dom element), animation (object - optional), props (object optional)

renderLessVerboseContainer() {
  return Metro.bindContainer(bool, component, animation, props)
}

Customizing animations

// Override Metro´s default animations settings for each unique item in your items
// array, see MetroTween args further down.
// The animation settings are combined with the default animation settings, so
// you only have to specify the values you want to change.
const animationMap = [
  {
    in: {
      time: 3,
      delay: 0
    },
    out: {
      time: 1.4,
      delay: 1
    },
    willEnter: {
      from: { opacity: 0, y: 120, x: 30 },
      to: { opacity: 1, y: 0, x: 0, ease: "easeInOutExpo" }
    }
  },
  {
    out: {
      time: 1.4,
      delay: 0
    },
    willEnter: {
      from: { opacity: 0, y: 120, x: -30 },
      to: { opacity: 1, y: 0, x: 0, ease: "easeInOutExpo" }
    }
  }
];

// Metro comes with a simple, fade in / out default. This object passed
// in as the third argument in the Metro.sequence overrides the default settings.
// The override settings are combined with the built in defaults, so you only
// have to specify the values you want to change.
const defaultAnimationOverride = {
  animation: {
    out: {
      time: 0.5,
      delay: 0
    },
    in: {
      time: 1,
      delay: 0
    },
    willEnter: {
      from: { opacity: 0, y: 50 },
      to: { opacity: 1, y: 0, ease: "easeInOutQuad" }
    },
    willLeave: {
      from: {
        opacity: 1,
        y: 0
      },
      to: { opacity: 0, y: 50, ease: "easeInOutQuad" }
    }
  }
};

MetroTween

MetroTween is Metro's new tween engine that replaces GSAP TweenMax. It's 100% backward compatible with everything used in the codesandbox demo.

Supported tween equations:

easeInSine;
easeOutSine;
easeInOutSine;
easeInQuad;
easeOutQuad;
easeInOutQuad;
easeInCubic;
easeOutCubic;
easeInOutCubic;
easeInQuart;
easeOutQuart;
easeInOutQuart;
easeInQuint;
easeOutQuint;
easeInOutQuint;
easeInExpo;
easeOutExpo;
easeInOutExpo;
easeInCirc;
easeOutCirc;
easeInOutCirc;
easeInBack;
easeOutBack;
easeInOutBack;

Tweenable properties

x;
y;
skewX;
skewY;
scaleX;
scaleY;
rotation;
scale;

Methods

wrapperType; // dom element, defaults to div
onClick; // receives props (original array data), array index and animating
enableClickDuringAnimation; // boolean, defaults to false
onMount; // fires when the mount sequence completes
onUnmount; // fires when the unmount sequence completes

Advanced usage

The real power of Metro shines through it's use of dynamic animationMaps.

The second demo demonstrates the concept of dynamic sequences. This is achieved by altering the sequence´s animationMap on user interaction.

We define an animatonMap to achieve the delayed entrance effect we want. Since the active animationMap is stored in our wrapper component´s local state we can replace our initial map on user interaction, thus making the animation interactive.

Even though the developer has total control of an animation through the use of custom animationMaps, we created a helper method called Metro.generateFocusMap for cases where you want to accentuate a specific item within your sequence without having to write logic.

These presets - today a total of 4: verticalDelayed, dominoForwards, dominoBackwards, dominoMulti, is something that you as a developer are more than welcome to contribute to. Ideas for upcoming presets are stuff like 'checkerBoard' / 'wave' / 'circular' etc...

Each preset should try to incorporate the focus-first logic as they are intended to accentuate a clicked component. Current api for using the method is:

const domino = Metro.generateFocusMap(
  index, //focus - index of clicked component
  6, // columns
  this.state.data.length, // length of sequence
  this.state.preset // preset - dynamic in state or put directly as string 'dominoMulti'
  duration // optional (default 1 second)
)
this.setState({animationMap: domino}) // -> do unmount logic...

Contribute

PRs

PRs are welcomed, to contribute make sure that:

  • Branch name references issue number if it adresses a feature / bug fix.
  • Branch has already been synced with the upstream repo and any merge-conflicts have been resolved.
  • Install eslint and prettier to avoid lint issues while developing
  • Use semantic release guidelines when commiting
Contributors


Emil Pålsson

Issues

Please be descriptive

