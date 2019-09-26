MetricsGraphics React Component

A react component thats wraps the popular visualization library, MetricsGraphics.js

Demo & Examples

Live demo: metricsgraphics.github.io/react-metrics-graphics

Installation

The currently supported path to using react-metrics-graphics is as a dependency that you then compile into your application via the React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).

Via npm:

npm install react-metrics-graphics --save

Via yarn:

yarn add react-metrics-graphics

Usage

Simply add the react component MetricsGraphics, and pass it any number of the standard MetricGraphics.js options as component attributes

import MetricsGraphics from 'react-metrics-graphics' ; import 'metrics-graphics/dist/metricsgraphics.css' ; < MetricsGraphics title = "Downloads" description = "This graphic shows a time-series of downloads." data = { [{' date ' :new Date (' 2014-11-01 '),' value ' :12 }, {' date ' :new Date (' 2014-11-02 '),' value ' :18 }] } width = {600} height = {250} x_accessor = "date" y_accessor = "value" />

Properties

aggregate_rollover - links the lines in a multi-line graphic

animate_on_load - determines whether lines are transitioned on first-load

area - determines whether to fill the area below the line

axes_not_compact - determines whether to draw compact or non-compact axes

bar_margin - the margin between bars

bar_orientation - determines whether to show a vertical or horizontal barplot

baseline_accessor - the data element to map the baseline component to

baselines - horizontal lines that indicate, say, goals.

binned - specifies whether the histogram data is already binned

bins - the number of bins to use

bottom - the size of the bottom margin

brush - add brush function

brushing_selection_changed - the zooming target of brushing function

buffer - the padding around the graphic

center_title_full_width - center title over entire graph

chart_type - {line, histogram, point, missing-data}

click - custom rollover function

color_accessor - the data element to use to map points to colors

color_range - the range used to color different groups of points

color_type - specifies whether the color scale is quantitative or qualitative

custom_line_color_map - maps an arbitrary set of lines to colors

data - the data object

decimals - the number of decimals to show in a rollover

description - description of the graphic, shown on hover over of the title

error - does the graphic have an error that we want to communicate to users

european_clock - determines whether to show labels using a 24-hour clock

flip_area_under_y_value - specifies a Y baseline number value to flip area under it

format - the format of the data object (count or percentage)

full_height - sets height to that of the parent, adjusts dimensions on window resize

full_width - sets width to that of the parent, adjusts dimensions on window resize

height - the graphic's height

inflator - a multiplier for inflating max_x and max_y

interpolate - the interpolation function to use for rendering lines

interpolate_tension - increase the tension to fix artifacts when your data is irregular

left - the size of the left margin

legend - an array of literals used to label lines

legend_target - the DOM element to insert the legend in

linked - used to link multiple graphics together

linked_format - specifies the format of linked rollovers

list - automatically maps the data to x and y accessors

lowess_line - specifies whether to show a lowess line of best-fit

ls_line - specifies whether to show a least-squares line of best-fit

markers - vertical lines that indicate, say, milestones

max_data_size - for use with custom_line_color_map

max_x - the maximum x-value

max_y - the maximum y-value

min_x - the minimum x-value

min_y - the minimum y-value

min_y_from_data - starts y-axis at data's minimum value

missing_is_hidden - show missing observations as missing line segments

missing_is_hidden_accessor - the accessor for identifying observations as missing

missing_is_zero - assume missing observations are zero

missing_text - The text to display for missing graphics

mousemove - custom rollover function

mouseout - custom rollover function

mouseover - custom rollover function

outer_padding_percentage

padding_percentage

point_size - the radius of the dot that appears over an active data point

point_size - the radius of the dots in the scatterplot

predictor_accessor - the data element to map the predictor component to

right - the size of the right margin

rollover_callback (deprecated) - custom rollover function

rotate_x_labels - The number of degrees to rotate the x-axis' labels.

rotate_y_labels - The number of degrees to rotate the y-axis' labels.

show_confidence_band - determines whether to show a confidence band

show_missing_background - Displays a background for missing graphics

show_rollover_text - determines whether to show text for a data point on rollover

show_secondary_x_label - determines whether to show years along the x-axis

show_tooltips - determines whether to display descriptions in tooltips

show_year_markers - determines whether to show year markers along the x-axis

show_years (deprecated) - determines whether to show years along the x-axis

size_accessor - should point sizes be mapped to data

size_range - the range of point sizes

small_height_threshold - maximum height for a small graphic

small_text (deprecated) - coerces small text regardless of graphic size

small_width_threshold - maximum width for a small graphic

target - the DOM element to insert the graphic in

title - title of the graphic

top - the size of the top margin

transition_on_update - gracefully transitions the lines on data change

truncate_x_labels

truncate_y_labels

utc_time - determines whether to use a UTC or local time scale

width - the graphic's width

x_accessor - the data element that's the x-accessor

x_axis - determines whether to display the x-axis

x_extended_ticks - determines whether to extend the x-axis ticks across the chart

x_label - the label to show below the x-axis

x_rollover_format - a function or string that formats the y accessor's rollover text

x_rug - show a rug plot along the x-axis

x_scale_type - the x-axis scale type

x_sort - determines whether to sort the x-axis' values

xax_count - the number of x-axis ticks

xax_format - a function that formats the x-axis' labels

xax_start_at_min (deprecated) - starts the x-axis from the left-most edge

xax_tick_length - the x-axis' tick length in pixels

xax_units - a prefix symbol to be shown alongside the x-axis' labels

y_accessor - the data element that's the y-accessor

y_axis - determines whether to display the y-axis

y_extended_ticks - determines whether to extend the y-axis ticks across the chart

y_label - the label to show beside the y-axis

y_rollover_format - a function or string that formats the y accessor's rollover text

y_rug - show a rug plot along the y-axis

y_scale_type - the y-axis scale type

yax_count - the number of y-axis ticks

yax_format - a function that formats the y-axis' labels

yax_tick_length - the y-axis' tick length in pixels

yax_units - a prefix symbol to be shown alongside the y-axis' labels

yax_units_append - determines whether to append rather than prepend units

zoom_target - the zooming target of brushing function

Development

To build the example locally, run:

yarn install yarn start

Then open localhost:5000 in a browser.

Making a release

We have configured travis to automatically upload a new version to npm when it sees a new tag in the appropriate format. Use npm version to update package.json and create the tag, then push to master.

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2016 Carter Feldman, http://carter.at/ Copyright (c) 2017-2018 Mozilla

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.