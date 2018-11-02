A ready / simple to use, highly customizable, updateable, ajax supported, animated and material designed menu component for React
Here is a simple demo to show animations and actions with standart theme. Go to demo
react-metismenu-router-link link component to use with
react-router. Go to demo - Extension Page
npm install --save react-metismenu
With Ecma Script 6 and React Loaders
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import MetisMenu from 'react-metismenu';
ReactDOM.render(<MetisMenu />, document.getElementById('dom_id'));
Without Loaders (ES5)
const React = require('react');
const ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
const MetisMenu = require('react-metismenu');
ReactDOM.render(
React.createElement(MetisMenu),
document.getElementById('dom_id')
);
Also you should embed core css file to your html for material design and transition effects to work.
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdn.rawgit.com/alpertuna/react-metismenu/master/dist/react-metismenu-standart.min.css" />
You can find this css in your
node_modules/react-metismenu/dist to embed locally.
state)
content=[]] - It keeps all recursive structure of Metismenu
ajax] - Url or ajax settings object to get menu as json from remote. (See Remote Contents)
activeLinkFromLocation] - Automatically highlights link matched item
to and browser location.
activeLinkId] - Find and highlight according to item
id.
activeLinkTo] - Find and highlight according to item
to.
activeLinkLabel] - Find and highlight according to item
label.
Non-Updateable Properties (by
state)
{string} [
className] - Class name for main metismenu wrapper
{string|func} [
classNameContainer] - Class name or dynamic class name producer callback for item container (Affects
ul)
{string} [
classNameContainerVisible] - Additional class name when container is visible (Affects
ul)
{string} [
classNameItem] - Class name for items in container (Affects
li)
{string} [
classNameItemActive] - Additional class name when item link is active (Affects
li)
{string} [
classNameItemHasActiveChild] - Additional class name when any child or grandchild item link is active (Affects
li)
{string} [
classNameItemHasVisibleChild] - Additional class name when any child or grandchild item link is visible (Affects
li)
{string} [
classNameLink] - Class name for links in items (Affects
a)
{string} [
classNameLinkActive] - Additional class name when link is active (Affects
a)
{string} [
classNameLinkHasActiveChild] - Additional class name when any child or grandchild link is active (Affects
a)
{string} [
classNameIcon] - Class name for link icons
{string} [
classNameStateIcon] - Class name for state indicators of submenu
{boolean} [
noBuiltInClassNames=false] - When true, core css class names won't be used
{string} [
iconNamePrefix="fa fa-"] - Prefix for all icon's style class name
{string} [
iconNameStateHidden="caret-left"] - Icon name for state of collapsed containers
{string} [
iconNameStateVisible="caret-left rotate-minus-90"] - Icon name for state of opened containers
LinkComponent=DefaultLink] - Handles link components of all items
Event Listeners
onSelected] - Function is called when a menu is selected.
reduxStoreName="metisMenuStore"] - Redux store field name for
react-metismenu to use
useExternalReduxStore] - Created redux store
icon] - Icon class name of item
label - Label of item
to] - Href address to link (if item has submenu,
to property will be ignored)
externalLink] - If true link opens page in new tab/window
content] - Sub menu of item. (For Flat Contents you may use
id and
parentId properties instead.)
id] - Necessary for Flat Contents, or useful when activating a link of menu contains non-unique links. Possbile values are; not empty string, or greater than
0 if it is number.
parentId] - Necessary for Flat Contents. If item has no parent, top item,
parentId should be falsy -one of
false,
undefined,
null, empty string or number
0, not string
"0".
Note for all properties
Curly brackets {...} refers to property type. After types, square brackets [...] means that property is optional. Equal sign = in square brackets shows its default value.
Simple usage with recursive content object.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import MetisMenu from 'react-metismenu';
const content=[
{
icon: 'icon-class-name',
label: 'Label of Item',
to: '#a-link',
},
{
icon: 'icon-class-name',
label: 'Second Item',
content: [
{
icon: 'icon-class-name',
label: 'Sub Menu of Second Item',
to: '#another-link',
},
],
},
];
ReactDOM.render(
<MetisMenu content={content} activeLinkFromLocation />,
document.getElementById('root')
);
See Properties For Each Item In Content.
See activeLinkFromLocation property.
You may get menu content from a sql server. In this case, you can pass the content directly into
react-metismenu without processing data. Here is flat json content example;
[
{
"id": 1,
"icon": "icon-class-name",
"label": "Label of Item",
"to": "#a-link"
},
{
"id": 2,
"icon": "icon-class-name",
"label": "Second Item"
},
{
"id": 3,
"parentId": 2,
"icon": "icon-class-name",
"label": "Sub Menu of Second Item",
"to": "#another-link"
}
]
You are able to get json content from remote. Content may be recursive or flat.
react-metismenu uses simple-ajax to send ajax request. You can pass just url string or object with these Available Options to
ajax prop.
<MetisMenu ajax="/get-menu.php" />
<MetisMenu ajax={{
url: "/service.php",
method: "POST",
data: {
"method": "get-menu",
},
}} />
Using properties make you able to update active link via
state.
activeLinkFromLocation
Automatically highlight link matched item
to and browser location.
It tries these posibilities to match location;
[
window.location.pathname + window.location.search, // /path?search
window.location.hash, // #hash
window.location.pathname + window.location.search + window.location.hash, // /path?search#hash
]
Usage Example
<MetisMenu activeLinkFromLocation />
activeLinkId
Find and highlight according to item
id.
It should be not empty string, or greater than
0 if it is number.
Usage Example
<MetisMenu activeLinkId={this.state.activeLinkId} />
activeLinkTo
Find and highlight according to item
to.
Usage Example
<MetisMenu activeLinkTo="/users" />
activeLinkLabel
Find and highlight according to item
label.
Usage Example
<MetisMenu activeLinkLabel="User List" />
Note that, if you like to use more than one selector (
activeLinkTo,
activeLinkLabel, ...) at the same time, while setting the prop using one of them, you should set other props to
nullor
undefined. For example;
this.setState({ metisMenuActiveLinkId: null, metisMenuActiveLinkLabel: 'A Label' });. Otherwise, your component may not change active link.
Also, you can update active links with methods accessed from reference
changeActiveLinkFromLocation()
Same with activeLinkFromLocation property.
Usage Example
class App extends React.Component {
//...
foo() {
//...
this.refs.menu.changeActiveLinkFromLocation();
//...
}
render() {
return (
<div>
...
<MetisMenu ref="menu" />
...
</div>
);
}
}
changeActiveLinkId(id)
Same with activeLinkId property.
Usage Example
class App extends React.Component {
//...
foo() {
//...
this.refs.menu.changeActiveLinkId(3);
//...
}
render() {
return (
<div>
...
<MetisMenu ref="menu" />
...
</div>
);
}
}
changeActiveLinkTo(to)
Same with activeLinkTo property.
Usage Example
class App extends React.Component {
//...
foo() {
//...
this.refs.menu.changeActiveLinkTo('/users');
//...
}
render() {
return (
<div>
...
<MetisMenu ref="menu" />
...
</div>
);
}
}
changeActiveLinkLabel(label)
Same with activeLinkLabel property.
Usage Example
class App extends React.Component {
//...
foo() {
//...
this.refs.menu.changeActiveLinkLabel('User List');
//...
}
render() {
return (
<div>
...
<MetisMenu ref="menu" />
...
</div>
);
}
}
After rendering
react-metismenu with recursive content, output dom structure will be like this;
<div> - main wrapper
====================================== Top container
<ul> - container
<li> - item
<a> - link
<i /> - icon
" " - label
<i /> - state icon (caret icon)
</a>
---------------------------------- First depth sub container
<ul> - container
<li> - item
<a> - link
<i /> - icon
" " - label
</a>
</li>
...
</ul>
----------------------------------
</li>
...
</ul>
======================================
</div>
Metismenu with default setting adds built-in css class names.
These class names are, according to figure above;
metismenu
metismenu-container and
visible for opened containers
metismenu-item
metismenu-link,
active for active links, and
has-active-child for links has active child or grandchild
metismenu-icon
metismenu-state-icon
You can overide these class names to customize with your own css.
Note: Containers' default state is hidden and there is no assigned class to tell.
You can tell metismenu to add your own class names by sending them as props.
Property names are, according to figure above;
className
classNameContainer and
classNameContainerVisible for opened containers
classNameItem,
classNameItemActive for active items, and
classNameItemHasActiveChild for items has active child or grandchild
classNameLink,
classNameLinkActive for active links, and
classNameLinkHasActiveChild for links has active child or grandchild
classNameIcon
classNameStateIcon
Using these props not overwrites built-in class names, just appends.
Note: Containers' default state is hidden and there is no prop to tell.
If you don't want use core styles you can remove them completely by setting
noBuiltInClassNames prop
true.
In this case you are responsable for all styling including visibility states of containers.
By default, metismenu uses Font Awesome for icons and prepends all icon names with
fa fa-.
To use another icon framework, you can change prefix with
iconNamePrefix prop.
To change state icons (shows submenu is visible or not) you can use these props;
iconNameStateVisible
iconNameStateHidden
These icons are also prepended by
iconNamePrefix.
<MetisMenu
className="my-menu"
clasNameLink="my-menu-link"
iconNameStateVisible="minus"
iconNameStateHidden="plus"
/>
You are able to change the link component of each item.
You may use another html tag, want to inject some properties or change operation logic. In this case, you can customize and use your own link component sending to
react-metismenu component as
LinkComponent property.
className - Passes built-in class name and
classNameLink prop of top component
classNameActive - Passes built-in class name and
classNameLinkActive prop of top component
classNameHasActiveChild - Passes built-in class name and
classNameLinkHasActiveChild prop of top component
active - Active link or not state
hasActiveChild - Has active child or grand child state
hasSubMenu - Has sub menu or not state
toggleSubMenu - If item has submenu, toggle sub menu callback. Otherwise dead function.
activateMe - If it is normal link, callback that activates link (to assign active class name) and makes all parents beware they have active link. Also triggers
onSelected and given parameters are passed to listener.
to] - Contains
to info of the item comes from menu content object
externalLink] - Destination is external or not
children - Ready to render content of link - contains icon, label and other stuff
Defining CustomLink Component
class CustomLink extends React.Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.onClick = this.onClick.bind(this);
}
onClick(e) {
if (this.props.hasSubMenu) this.props.toggleSubMenu(e);
else {
/*
* your own operation using "to"
* myGotoFunc(this.props.to);
* or
* this.props.activateMe(/* Parameters to pass "onSelected" event listener */);
*/
this.props.activateMe({
newLocation: this.props.to,
selectedMenuLabel: this.props.label,
});
}
}
render() {
return (
<button className="metismenu-link" onClick={this.onClick}>
{this.props.children}
</button>
);
}
};
Injecting CustomLink into Menu component
<Menu content={menu} LinkComponent={CustomLink} />
Also, as another example, you can look into DefaultLink Component source.
react-metismenu uses Redux and if you also use Redux in your application,
Providers will confilict.
That's why you should pass your store using
useExternalReduxStore prop.
In this case,
react-metismenu will use your application's
Provider.
An example application;
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import MetisMenu from 'react-metismenu';
import metisMenuReducer from 'react-metismenu/lib/reducers';
const reducers = combineReducers({
yourStore: yourReducers,
// Your other reducer assignments...
metisMenuStore: metisMenuReducer, // Here "metisMenuStore" is default and it can be changed with "reduxStoreName" prop
});
const store = createStore(reducers, {
yourStore: { // This name should be the same with above you assigned your reducer
// Your application state
},
// Your other initial states...
// There is no need to initalize "metisMenuStore"
});
<MetisMenu ... useExternalReduxStore={store} />
You can also use multiple react-metismenu with same external store
If you use
react-router, this extension does the job. It provides link component to use
react-metismenu with
react-router.
react-metismenu-router-link
If you like to add or improve something, follow these steps.
# Change dir to your playground folder and clone repository.
git clone git@github.com:alpertuna/react-metismenu.git
# Enter cloned folder and install necessary development node libraries
cd react-metismenu
npm install
src folder keeps all source files of
react-metismenu
less folder keeps source style files.
dev is playground folder to develop
react-metismenu.
Under
dev folder,
index.html is index file of our web server. You don't need to touch here if you don't want to add any other external js or css files.
App.js file is entry point for our react application, and you can test your alterations in here. There is a working example in
App.js and it imports
react-metismenu directly from source code, that's why there is no need to build it while developing. Similarly less folder is imported directly through less compiler pipe.
npm run dev-server
# or shortly
npm start
And open
localhost:8080 in browser.
Dev server uses webpack and it has hot modul replecament plugins, so when you change and save any source file, it will rebuild virtual bundle and send signal browser to refresh page automaticly.
For source code quality, I applied Airbnb rules. Because it focuses on React more than others.
# TESTING
# Runs all necessary test scripts (linting and unit-testing)
npm test
# Or you can test specific parts of project
# Lints js files according to Airbnb rules using Eslint
npm run lint-confs
npm run lint-src
npm run lint-dev
# Runs unit test using Jest
npm run unit-test
# BUILDING
# Builds lib and dist files together
npm run build
# Or you can build them seperately
# Builds js and css dist files
npm run build-dist-js
npm run build-dist-js-min
npm run build-dist-css
npm run build-dist-css-min
# Builds lib files for npm
npm run build-lib
You can correct typos or improve meanings in documents as well as contributing code.