React-metaform is a React library for dynamically generating forms based on metadata. This is particularly useful for creating data-centric business applications in which the schema is flexible and needs to be stored in the database. This is also useful in other scenarios in which the forms are dynamic and cannot be hard-coded.

This project is similar to Meteor Autoform.

Alpha version disclaimer

React-metaform is under active development. APIs will change and things may still not work as expected. If you find any issue, please report it. I'll do my best to fix it. These are the known issues scheduled for the 1.0.0 version.

Demo

You can check the online demo here.

Docs

Docs are available here.

Installing

For now, react-metaform is only supports npm . Bower supported is on the way.

Install:

npm install react-metaform

Using

####MetaForm (source)####

The main React component.

import MetaForm from 'react-metaform/lib/MetaForm' ;

The MetaForm props are listed here.

Additionally, you need a ComponentFactory . The ComponentFactory is responsible for determining which React component to use for a given field metadata. React-metaform comes with 2 ComponentFactories :

####ComponentFactory (source)####

This a clean factory. In order to use it, import it, register all your components and then pass it to the componentFactory prop of the MetaForm .

import ComponentFactory from 'react-metaform/lib/ComponentFactory' ;

####DefaultComponentFactory (source)####

This is a pre-populated factory, the same used in the demo. In order to use it, import it and just pass it to the componentFactory prop of the MetaForm .

import DefaultComponentFactory from 'react-metaform/lib/DefaultComponentFactory' ;

Alternatively:

import rmf from 'react-metaform' ;

Building and running the demo locally

This should work in every environment, except that environment variables are being set in the npm scripts which make them not platform-independent. This should be fixed for the 1.0.0 release. If you're on Linux or OSX, please remove the environment SETs from the package.json scripts before you proceed.

git clone https://github.com/gearz-lab/react-metaform.git cd react-metaform npm install

In order to run the demo, while this issue is not fixed, you need to run 2 npm commands:

npm run wpds npm run start-demo-dev

Now the demo should be available here: http://localhost:4000/react-metaform/demo.html.

In order to run the karma tests:

npm run test // OR, to run in Chrome instead of PhantomJS npm run test -chrome

Change log

What has changed is stated here.

Contributing

Pull-requests are really really welcome. If you don't know what to contribute with, please check the 1.0.0 issues.

I'll be more than glad to invite frequent contributors to join the organization. If you need help understanding the project, please post an issue and I'll do my best to reply and make sure you understand everything you need.

In order to make a pull request:

Fork it. Create your feature-branch git checkout -b your-new-feature-branch Commit your change git commit -am 'Add new feature' Push to the branch git push origin your-new-feature-branch Create new Pull Request with master branch

