Handle document meta/head tags in isomorphic react with ease.
Handling title and meta/head tags in a isomporhic react is tricky. Its declarative to define those tags within the component, but they need to be moved on document head on client side as well as server side. While there are other modules which helps with the use-case like react-helmet and react-document-meta, but they require to define those tags in a object literal. react-meta-tags allow you to write those tags in a declarative way and in normal jsx format.
Through npm
npm install react-meta-tags --save
Or get compiled development and production version from ./dist
import React from 'react';
import MetaTags from 'react-meta-tags';
class Component1 extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div className="wrapper">
<MetaTags>
<title>Page 1</title>
<meta name="description" content="Some description." />
<meta property="og:title" content="MyApp" />
<meta property="og:image" content="path/to/image.jpg" />
</MetaTags>
<div className="content"> Some Content </div>
</div>
)
}
}
Note : Define id on tags so if you navigate to other page, older meta tags will be removed and replaced by new ones.
If you just want to add title on a page you can use ReactTitle instead.
import React from 'react';
import {ReactTitle} from 'react-meta-tags';
class Component2 extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div className="wrapper">
<ReactTitle title="Page 2"/>
<div className="content"> Some Content </div>
</div>
)
}
}
import MetaTagsServer from 'react-meta-tags/server';
import {MetaTagsContext} from 'react-meta-tags';
/** Import other required modules **/
/*
------
some serve specific code
------
*/
app.use((req, res) => {
//make sure you get a new metatags instance for each request
const metaTagsInstance = MetaTagsServer();
//react router match
match({
routes, location: req.url
}, (error, redirectLocation, renderProps) => {
let reactString;
try{
reactString = ReactDomServer.renderToString(
<Provider store={store}> {/*** If you are using redux ***/}
{/* You have to pass extract method through MetaTagsContext so it can catch meta tags */}
<MetaTagsContext extract = {metaTagsInstance.extract}>
<RouterContext {...renderProps}/>
</MetaTagsContext>
</Provider>
);
}
catch(e){
res.status(500).send(e.stack);
return;
}
//get all title and metatags as string
const meta = metaTagsInstance.renderToString();
//append metatag string to your layout
const htmlStr = (`
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en-us">
<head>
<meta charSet="utf-8"/>
${meta}
</head>
<body>
<div id="content">
${reactString}
</div>
</body>
</html>
`);
res.status(200).send(layout);
});
});
So as per above code we have to do following for server rendering
You might also be using React to define your layout, in which case you can use
getTags method from
metaTagsInstance. The layout part of above server side example will look like this.
//get all title and metatags as React elements
const metaTags = metaTagsInstance.getTags();
//append metatag string to your layout
const layout = (
<html lang="en-us">
<head>
<meta charSet="utf-8"/>
{metaTags}
</head>
<body>
<div id="app" dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: reactString}} />
</body>
</html>
);
const htmlStr = ReactDomServer.renderToString(layout);
res.status(200).send(htmlStr);
If you are a react developer you would know that react is a single page application and to change the meta tags manually at each page is very tedious work to do. So this package comes to our rescue. It changes the met tag for every component you only need to pass what you want to set. I have used it in some of my projects and i work fine.✌️