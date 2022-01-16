openbase logo
rmr

react-merge-refs

by Greg Bergé
1.1.0

React utility to merge refs 🖇

Overview

313K

GitHub Stars

307

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Average Rating

5.0/5
Readme

react-merge-refs

React utility to merge refs 🖇

npm install react-merge-refs

Example

import React from "react";
import mergeRefs from "react-merge-refs";

const Example = React.forwardRef(function Example(props, ref) {
  const localRef = React.useRef();
  return <div ref={mergeRefs([localRef, ref])} />;
});

Why?

When developing low level UI components, it is common to have to use a local ref but also support an external one using React.forwardRef. Natively, React does not offer a way to set two refs inside the ref property. This is the goal of this small utility.

Today a ref can be a function or an object, tomorrow it could be another thing, who knows. This utility handles compatibility for you.

License

MIT

100
January 19, 2021
Space dust
January 19, 2021

