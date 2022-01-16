React utility to merge refs 🖇
npm install react-merge-refs
import React from "react";
import mergeRefs from "react-merge-refs";
const Example = React.forwardRef(function Example(props, ref) {
const localRef = React.useRef();
return <div ref={mergeRefs([localRef, ref])} />;
});
When developing low level UI components, it is common to have to use a local ref but also support an external one using
React.forwardRef. Natively, React does not offer a way to set two refs inside the
ref property. This is the goal of this small utility.
Today a
ref can be a
function or an
object, tomorrow it could be another thing, who knows. This utility handles compatibility for you.
MIT