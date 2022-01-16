React utility to merge refs 🖇

npm install react-merge-refs

Example

import React from "react" ; import mergeRefs from "react-merge-refs" ; const Example = React.forwardRef( function Example ( props, ref ) { const localRef = React.useRef(); return < div ref = {mergeRefs([localRef, ref ])} /> ; });

When developing low level UI components, it is common to have to use a local ref but also support an external one using React.forwardRef . Natively, React does not offer a way to set two refs inside the ref property. This is the goal of this small utility.

Today a ref can be a function or an object , tomorrow it could be another thing, who knows. This utility handles compatibility for you.

License

MIT