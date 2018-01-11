A React Mixin makes your menu works as magical as Amazon's implementation, this repo is heavily inspired by jQuery-menu-aim.
If you tend to support React v0.13, please use react-menu-aim@0.1.1 which is the latest compatible version.
You can also checkout
./demo folder find out the simple & stragiht demo usage, or here's a quick look.
var React = require('react');
var ReactMenuAim = require('react-menu-aim');
var Menu = React.createClass({
mixins: [ReactMenuAim],
componentWillMount: function() {
// Config ReactMenuAim here
this.initMenuAim({
submenuDirection: 'right',
menuSelector: '.menu'
});
},
// This is your true handler when a menu item is going to be active
handleSwitchMenuIndex: function(index) {
// ...
},
// `this.handleMouseLeaveMenu` and `this.handleMouseEnterRow` are provided by ReactMenuAim,
// you can provide your own handler bound to them
render: function() {
return (
<div className="menu-container">
<ul className="menu" onMouseLeave={this.handleMouseLeaveMenu}>
<li className="menu-item" onMouseEnter={this.handleMouseEnterRow.bind(this, 0, this.handleSwitchMenuIndex)}>Menu Item 1</li>
<li className="menu-item" onMouseEnter={this.handleMouseEnterRow.bind(this, 1, this.handleSwitchMenuIndex)}>Menu Item 2</li>
</ul>
</div>
);
}
});
The following event handlers are provided by ReactMenuAim.
DO NOT call them directly, pass them as event handler in component's
render method.
This event handler should be called when mouse is leaving the menu.
Arguments
This event handler should be called when mouse is entering a menu item.
Arguments
To configure ReactMenuAim, you should call
this.initMenuAim in your React component with your options.
componentWillMount: function() {
this.initMenuAim({
// options
});
}
Type: string Default: 'right'
Indicates the direction of submenu.
Type: string Default: '*'
Determine the position and offset of menu container. This selector should be constrained on the very exact menu area(which we are switching), not including submenu area.
Type: number Default: 300
When user is moving mouse and have a tendency of viewing submenu, how many ms to wait before making next move.
Type: number Default: 75
The larger, the submenu is more likely to show.
$ npm install
$ npm run test
$ npm run build
$ npm run watch
MIT