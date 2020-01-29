This library is a
React.js implementation of
Medium.com's image
zoom that allows
for images to work together for a “zooming” effect and works regardless of
parent elements that have
overflow: hidden or
parents with transform properties.
As an added bonus, it will let you zoom anything (see the
Storybook Examples for more).
npm i react-medium-image-zoom
or
yarn add react-medium-image-zoom
or
<!-- this build only needs React to be already present -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-medium-image-zoom"></script>
Import the component and the CSS, wrap whatever you want to be "zoomable" with this component, and the component will handle it's own state:
import React from 'react'
import Zoom from 'react-medium-image-zoom'
import 'react-medium-image-zoom/dist/styles.css'
const MyComponent = () => (
<Zoom>
<img
alt="that wanaka tree"
src="/path/to/thatwanakatree.jpg"
width="500"
/>
</Zoom>
)
export default MyComponent
You can zoom anything, so
<picture>,
<figure>, and even
<div> elements
are all valid:
// <picture>
<Zoom>
<picture>
<source media="(max-width: 800px)" srcSet="/path/to/teAraiPoint.jpg" />
<img
alt="that wanaka tree"
src="/path/to/thatwanakatree.jpg"
width="500"
/>
</picture>
</Zoom>
// <figure>
<figure>
<Zoom>
<img
alt="that wanaka tree"
src="/path/to/thatwanakatree.jpg"
width="500"
/>
</Zoom>
<figcaption>That Wanaka Tree</figcaption>
</figure>
// <div> that looks like a circle
<Zoom>
<div
aria-label="A blue circle"
style={{
width: 300,
height: 300,
borderRadius: '50%',
backgroundColor: '#0099ff'
}}
/>
</Zoom>
Controlled)
Import the
Controlled component and the CSS, wrap whatever you want to
be "zoomable" with this component and then dictate the zoomed/unzoomed state to
the component. Here, we will automatically zoom the component once the image has
loaded:
import React, { useCallback, useState } from 'react'
import { Controlled as ControlledZoom } from 'react-medium-image-zoom'
import 'react-medium-image-zoom/dist/styles.css'
const MyComponent = () => {
const [isZoomed, setIsZoomed] = useState(false)
const handleImgLoad = useCallback(() => {
setIsZoomed(true)
}, [])
const handleZoomChange = useCallback(shouldZoom => {
setIsZoomed(shouldZoom)
}, [])
return (
<ControlledZoom isZoomed={isZoomed} onZoomChange={handleZoomChange}>
<img
alt="that wanaka tree"
onLoad={handleImgLoad}
src="/path/to/thatwanakatree.jpg"
width="500"
/>
</ControlledZoom>
)
)
export default MyComponent
The
onZoomChange prop accepts a callback that will receive
true or
false
based on events that occur (like click or scroll events) to assist you in
determining when to zoom and unzoom the component.
There is also an example in the Storybook
Examples of how to use a
Controlled component to create a full-screen slideshow gallery.
You can pass these options to either the default or controlled components.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Details
closeText
String
|no
'Unzoom Image'
|Accessible label text for when you want to unzoom
openText
String
|no
'Zoom Image'
|Accessible label text for when you want to zoom
overlayBgColorEnd
String
|no
'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.95)'
|Modal overlay background color at end of zoom
overlayBgColorStart
String
|no
'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0)'
|Modal overlay background color at start of zoom
portalEl
Element
|no
document.body
|DOM Element to which we will append the zoom modal
scrollableEl
Window
|no
window
|DOM Element to which we will listen for scroll events to determine if we should unzoom
transitionDuration
Number
|no
300
|Transition duration in milliseconds for the component to use on zoom and unzoom. Set this to
0 to disable the animation
wrapElement
String
|no
'div'
|Wrapper element
wrapStyle
Object
|no
null
|Optional style object to pass to the wrapper element. Useful when you want the
<Zoom> container to be
width: '100%', for example
zoomMargin
Number
|no
0
|Offset in pixels the zoomed image should be from the
window' boundaries
zoomZindex
Number
|no
2147483647
z-index value for the zoom overlay
You can pass these options to only the controlled component.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Details
isZoomed
bool
|yes
false
|Tell the component whether or not it should be zoomed
onZoomChange
Function
|no
Function.prototype
|Listen for hints from the component about when you should zoom (
true value) or unzoom (
false value)
In v3, you might have code like this:
<ImageZoom
image={{
src: '/path/to/bridge.jpg',
alt: 'Golden Gate Bridge',
className: 'img',
style: { width: '50em' }
}}
zoomImage={{
src: '/path/to/bridge-big.jpg',
alt: 'Golden Gate Bridge'
}}
zoomMargin={80}
/>
In
v3, you would pass properties for your normal
image that would be zoomed,
and you would pass an optional
zoomImage that would be a higher quality image
that would replace the original image when zoomed.
The problem with
v3 was that it tried to assume too many things about what it
is you were trying to zoom, and this resulted in overly complex and
near-unmaintainable code that had a number of bugs.
In
v4, you can zoom the bridge example above like this:
<Zoom zoomMargin={40}>
<img
src="/path/to/bridge.jpg"
alt="Golden Gate Bridge"
className="img"
style={{ width: '50em'}}
/>
</Zoom>
We've removed the
zoomImage functionality (there is an issue for us
to consider re-adding something like it),
but as it was not a primary use case for many consumers, we opted to ship v4
without it.
Please see the Controlled component
(
Controlled) section for further
documentation regarding controlled components that used the
isZoomed,
onZoom, and
onUnzoom properties.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Cameron Bothner
💻 📖 🐛 💡 🤔 👀 ⚠️
|
Jeremy Bini
💻 🐛
|
ismay
🐛 🤔
|
Rajit Singh
🐛
|
Roberto Saccon
🐛
|
wtfdaemon
🐛
|
Robert Pearce
💻 💬 ⚠️ 🐛 💡 🎨 👀 🤔 📖
|
Josh Sloat
🐛 💻 💡 👀 🤔 📖 🎨 💬
|
Aswin
💬
|
Alex Shelkovskiy
🐛
|
Adrian Bindiu
🐛
|
Kendall Buchanan
🐛
|
Kaycee
💻
|
Anuj
🐛 💬
|
Ludwig Frank
🐛 💻
|
LX
🐛 🤔
|
Rosen Tomov
🐛
|
Tom Moor
💻 🐛
|
Johan Preynat
💻 🐛
|
Rahul Gaba
💻 🐛
|
Spencer Davis
💻 🤔 👀 🎨
|
dnlnvl
💻
|
Sean King
🤔
|
Ben Hood
🤔 🐛 💡 👀
|
Navilan
🤔
|
13806
🐛
|
Akshay Kadam (A2K)
🐛 🤔
|
Jake Stewart
🐛 🤔
|
hhh
🐛
|
@davalapar
🐛
|
Sun Knudsen
💻 🐛 🤔 💡 💬 👀 ⚠️ 📖
|
Douglas Galdino
💻 📖 🐛 🤔 💡 👀 ⚠️
|
Mohammed Faragallah
🐛 🤔 💡
|
Youngrok Kim
💻 🐛
|
Nandhagopal Ezhilmaran
🐛
|
Mattia Astorino
🐛
|
Dan Wood
📖
|
Zachery C Gentry
🐛
|
xmflsct
🐛
|
Will.iam
💻 ⚠️
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!