react-media-recorder is a fully typed react component with render prop, or a react hook, that can be used to:
using MediaRecorder API.
npm i react-media-recorder
or
yarn add react-media-recorder
import { ReactMediaRecorder } from "react-media-recorder";
const RecordView = () => (
<div>
<ReactMediaRecorder
video
render={({ status, startRecording, stopRecording, mediaBlobUrl }) => (
<div>
<p>{status}</p>
<button onClick={startRecording}>Start Recording</button>
<button onClick={stopRecording}>Stop Recording</button>
<video src={mediaBlobUrl} controls autoPlay loop />
</div>
)}
/>
</div>
);
Since
react-media-recording uses render prop, you can define what to render in the view. Just don't forget to wire the
startRecording,
stopRecording and
mediaBlobUrl to your component.
import { useReactMediaRecorder } from "react-media-recorder";
const RecordView = () => {
const {
status,
startRecording,
stopRecording,
mediaBlobUrl,
} = useReactMediaRecorder({ video: true });
return (
<div>
<p>{status}</p>
<button onClick={startRecording}>Start Recording</button>
<button onClick={stopRecording}>Stop Recording</button>
<video src={mediaBlobUrl} controls autoPlay loop />
</div>
);
};
The hook receives an object as argument with the same ReactMediaRecorder options / props (except the
render function).
Can be either a boolean value or a MediaTrackConstraints object.
type:
boolean or
object
default:
true
From MDN:
An optional
BlobPropertyBag dictionary which may specify the following two attributes (for the
mediaBlob):
type, that represents the MIME type of the content of the array that will be put in the blob.
endings, with a default value of "transparent", that specifies how strings containing the line ending character \n are to be written out. It is one of the two values: "native", meaning that line ending characters are changed to match host OS filesystem convention, or "transparent", meaning that endings are stored in the blob without change
type:
object
default:
if
video is enabled,
{
type: "video/mp4"
}
if there's only
audio is enabled,
{
type: "audio/wav"
}
An optional options object that will be passed to
MediaRecorder. Please note that if you specify the MIME type via either
audio or
video prop and through this
mediaRecorderOptions, the
mediaRecorderOptions have higher precedence.
type:
object
default:
{}
A
function that would get invoked when the MediaRecorder stops. It'll provide the blob and the blob url as its params.
type:
function(blobUrl: string, blob: Blob)
default:
() => null
A
function which accepts an object containing fields:
status,
startRecording,
stopRecording and
mediaBlob. This function would return a react element/component.
type:
function
default:
() => null
A
boolean value. Lets you to record your current screen. Not all browsers would support this. Please check here for the availability. Please note that at the moment, the MediaRecorder won't record two alike streams at a time, if you provide both
screen and
video prop, the screen capturing will take precedence than the video capturing. But, you can provide the
video prop (as the MediaTrackConstraints) which will then utilized by screen capture (for example,
height,
width etc..)
Can be either a boolean value or a MediaTrackConstraints object.
type:
boolean or
object
default:
false
A boolean value. If set to
true, will ask media permission on mounting.
type:
boolean
default:
false
render function
A string enum. Possible values:
media_aborted
permission_denied
no_specified_media_found
media_in_use
invalid_media_constraints
no_constraints
recorder_error
A string
enum. Possible values:
media_aborted
permission_denied
no_specified_media_found
media_in_use
invalid_media_constraints
no_constraints
recorder_error
idle
acquiring_media
recording
stopping
stopped
A
function, which starts recording when invoked.
A
function, which pauses the recording when invoked.
A
function, which resumes the recording when invoked.
A
function, which stops recording when invoked.
A
function, which mutes the audio tracks when invoked.
A
function which unmutes the audio tracks when invoked.
A
blob url that can be wired to an
<audio />,
<video /> or an
<a /> element.
A
function which clears the existing generated blob url (if any) and resets the workflow to its initial
idle state.
A boolean prop that tells whether the audio is muted or not.
If you want to create a live-preview of the video to the user, you can use this stream and attach it to a
<video /> element. Please note that this is a muted stream. This is by design to get rid of internal microphone feedbacks on machines like laptop.
For example:
const VideoPreview = ({ stream }: { stream: MediaStream | null }) => {
const videoRef = useRef<HTMLVideoElement>(null);
useEffect(() => {
if (videoRef.current && stream) {
videoRef.current.srcObject = stream;
}
}, [stream]);
if (!stream) {
return null;
}
return <video ref={videoRef} width={500} height={500} autoPlay controls />;
};
const App = () => (
<ReactMediaRecorder
video
render={({ previewStream }) => {
return <VideoPreview stream={previewStream} />;
}}
/>
);
If you want access to the live audio stream for use in sound visualisations, you can use this stream as your audio source and extract data from it using the AudioContext and AnalyzerNode features of the Web Audio API. Some javascript examples of how to do this can be found here.
Feel free to submit a PR if you found a bug (I might've missed many! 😀) or if you want to enhance it further.
Thanks!. Happy Recording!