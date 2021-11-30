react-media-recorder is a fully typed react component with render prop, or a react hook, that can be used to:

Record audio/video

Record screen

using MediaRecorder API.

Installation

npm i react-media-recorder

or

yarn add react-media-recorder

Usage

import { ReactMediaRecorder } from "react-media-recorder" ; const RecordView = () => ( <div> <ReactMediaRecorder video render={({ status, startRecording, stopRecording, mediaBlobUrl }) => ( <div> <p>{status}</p> <button onClick={startRecording}>Start Recording</button> <button onClick={stopRecording}>Stop Recording</button> <video src={mediaBlobUrl} controls autoPlay loop /> </div> )} /> </div> );

Since react-media-recording uses render prop, you can define what to render in the view. Just don't forget to wire the startRecording , stopRecording and mediaBlobUrl to your component.

Usage with react hooks

import { useReactMediaRecorder } from "react-media-recorder" ; const RecordView = () => { const { status, startRecording, stopRecording, mediaBlobUrl, } = useReactMediaRecorder({ video : true }); return ( < div > < p > {status} </ p > < button onClick = {startRecording} > Start Recording </ button > < button onClick = {stopRecording} > Stop Recording </ button > < video src = {mediaBlobUrl} controls autoPlay loop /> </ div > ); };

The hook receives an object as argument with the same ReactMediaRecorder options / props (except the render function).

Options / Props

audio

Can be either a boolean value or a MediaTrackConstraints object.

type: boolean or object

default: true

blobPropertyBag

From MDN:

An optional BlobPropertyBag dictionary which may specify the following two attributes (for the mediaBlob ):

type , that represents the MIME type of the content of the array that will be put in the blob.

, that represents the MIME type of the content of the array that will be put in the blob. endings , with a default value of "transparent", that specifies how strings containing the line ending character

are to be written out. It is one of the two values: "native", meaning that line ending characters are changed to match host OS filesystem convention, or "transparent", meaning that endings are stored in the blob without change

type: object

default:

if video is enabled,

{ type : "video/mp4" }

if there's only audio is enabled,

{ type : "audio/wav" }

mediaRecorderOptions

An optional options object that will be passed to MediaRecorder . Please note that if you specify the MIME type via either audio or video prop and through this mediaRecorderOptions , the mediaRecorderOptions have higher precedence.

type: object

default: {}

onStop

A function that would get invoked when the MediaRecorder stops. It'll provide the blob and the blob url as its params.

type: function(blobUrl: string, blob: Blob)

default: () => null

render

A function which accepts an object containing fields: status , startRecording , stopRecording and mediaBlob . This function would return a react element/component.

type: function

default: () => null

screen

A boolean value. Lets you to record your current screen. Not all browsers would support this. Please check here for the availability. Please note that at the moment, the MediaRecorder won't record two alike streams at a time, if you provide both screen and video prop, the screen capturing will take precedence than the video capturing. But, you can provide the video prop (as the MediaTrackConstraints) which will then utilized by screen capture (for example, height , width etc..)

video

Can be either a boolean value or a MediaTrackConstraints object.

type: boolean or object

default: false

askPermissionOnMount

A boolean value. If set to true , will ask media permission on mounting.

type: boolean default: false

Props available in the render function

error

A string enum. Possible values:

media_aborted

permission_denied

no_specified_media_found

media_in_use

invalid_media_constraints

no_constraints

recorder_error

status

A string enum . Possible values:

media_aborted

permission_denied

no_specified_media_found

media_in_use

invalid_media_constraints

no_constraints

recorder_error

idle

acquiring_media

recording

stopping

stopped

startRecording

A function , which starts recording when invoked.

pauseRecording

A function , which pauses the recording when invoked.

resumeRecording

A function , which resumes the recording when invoked.

stopRecording

A function , which stops recording when invoked.

muteAudio

A function , which mutes the audio tracks when invoked.

unmuteAudio

A function which unmutes the audio tracks when invoked.

mediaBlobUrl

A blob url that can be wired to an <audio /> , <video /> or an <a /> element.

clearBlobUrl

A function which clears the existing generated blob url (if any) and resets the workflow to its initial idle state.

isMuted

A boolean prop that tells whether the audio is muted or not.

previewStream

If you want to create a live-preview of the video to the user, you can use this stream and attach it to a <video /> element. Please note that this is a muted stream. This is by design to get rid of internal microphone feedbacks on machines like laptop.

For example:

const VideoPreview = ({ stream }: { stream: MediaStream | null }) => { const videoRef = useRef<HTMLVideoElement>(null); useEffect(() => { if (videoRef.current && stream) { videoRef.current.srcObject = stream; } }, [stream]); if (!stream) { return null; } return <video ref={videoRef} width={500} height={500} autoPlay controls />; }; const App = () => ( <ReactMediaRecorder video render={({ previewStream }) => { return <VideoPreview stream={previewStream} />; }} /> );

previewAudioStream

If you want access to the live audio stream for use in sound visualisations, you can use this stream as your audio source and extract data from it using the AudioContext and AnalyzerNode features of the Web Audio API. Some javascript examples of how to do this can be found here.

Contributing

Feel free to submit a PR if you found a bug (I might've missed many! 😀) or if you want to enhance it further.

Thanks!. Happy Recording!