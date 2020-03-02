openbase logo
Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

434

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Video Player, React Audio Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

React Media Player

Components and decorators to help build video & audio players in React. Supports HTML5, Youtube, and Vimeo media types.

Install

npm install react-media-player --save

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-media-player/dist/react-media-player.js"></script>
(UMD library exposed as `ReactMediaPlayer`)

Media component

A special wrapper component that collects information from the Player component and passes down the proper props to withMediaProps decorator.

Player component

This is another special component that renders your player and communicates with the Media wrapper.

src: PropTypes.string.isRequired

This is the source of the media you want to play. Currently supporting Youtube, Vimeo, and any HTML5 compatible video or audio.

vendor: PropTypes.oneOf(['youtube', 'vimeo', 'audio', 'video'])

Explicitly choose which internal component to render for the player. If nothing is set, the library does its best to determine what player to render based on the source passed in.

autoPlay: PropTypes.bool

Autoplay media when the component is mounted or src changes.

loop: PropTypes.bool

Loop the current src indefinitely.

useAudioObject: PropTypes.bool

When playing HTML5 audio, it will construct audio using the Audio class instead of rendering an element to the page.

connectSource: PropTypes.func(source, audioContext)

A chance to connect a series of AudioNode[s] when using the audio vendor. Must return a new audio node that will be connected to audioContext.destination internally.

onPlay: PropTypes.func

Callback when media starts playing.

onPause: PropTypes.func

Callback when media has been paused.

onError:PropTypes.func

Callback when an error occurs.

onDuration: PropTypes.func

Callback when the duration of the media has been calculated.

onProgress: PropTypes.func

Callback when media starts downloading.

onTimeUpdate: PropTypes.func

Callback when media time has changed.

onMute: PropTypes.func

Callback when the player has been muted.

onVolumeChange: PropTypes.func

Callback when the player volume has changed.

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { Media, Player, controls } from 'react-media-player'
const { PlayPause, MuteUnmute } = controls

class MediaPlayer extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <Media>
        <div className="media">
          <div className="media-player">
            <Player src="http://www.youtube.com/embed/h3YVKTxTOgU" />
          </div>
          <div className="media-controls">
            <PlayPause />
            <MuteUnmute />
          </div>
        </div>
      </Media>
    )
  }
}

withMediaProps decorator props exposed under this.props.media

Passes down helpful state information and methods to build custom media player controls. Please note that children must be wrapped in the Media component.

currentTime: PropTypes.number

progress: PropTypes.number

duration: PropTypes.number

volume: PropTypes.number

isLoading: PropTypes.bool

isPlaying: PropTypes.bool

isMuted: PropTypes.bool

isFullscreen: PropTypes.bool

play: PropTypes.func

pause: PropTypes.func

playPause: PropTypes.func

stop: PropTypes.func

seekTo: PropTypes.func

mute: PropTypes.func

muteUnmute: PropTypes.func

setVolume: PropTypes.func

fullscreen: PropTypes.func

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { withMediaProps } from 'react-media-player'

class CustomPlayPause extends Component {
  shouldComponentUpdate({ media }) {
    return this.props.media.isPlaying !== media.isPlaying
  }

  _handlePlayPause = () => {
    this.props.media.playPause()
  }

  render() {
    const { className, style, media } = this.props
    return (
      <button
        type="button"
        className={className}
        style={style}
        onClick={this._handlePlayPause}
      >
        {media.isPlaying ? 'Pause' : 'Play'}
      </button>
    )
  }
}

export default withMediaProps(CustomPlayPause)

import React from 'react'
import CustomPlayPause from './CustomPlayPause'

function App() {
  return (
    <Media>
      <CustomPlayPause />
      <Player src="https://youtu.be/VOyYwzkQB98" />
    </Media>
  )
}

export default App

utils.keyboardControls

A special function that will provide keyboard support to the media player.

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { Media, Player, controls, utils } from 'react-media-player'
const {
  PlayPause,
  CurrentTime,
  Progress,
  SeekBar,
  Duration,
  MuteUnmute,
  Volume,
  Fullscreen,
} = controls
const { keyboardControls } = utils

class MediaPlayer extends Component {
  render() {
    const { Player, keyboardControls } = this.props
    return (
      <Media>
        {mediaProps => (
          <div
            className="media"
            onKeyDown={keyboardControls.bind(null, mediaProps)}
          >
            <Player src="against-them-all.mp3" className="media-player" />
            <div className="media-controls">
              <PlayPause />
              <CurrentTime />
              <Progress />
              <SeekBar />
              <Duration />
              <MuteUnmute />
              <Volume />
              <Fullscreen />
            </div>
          </div>
        )}
      </Media>
    )
  }
}

utils.formatTime

A helper function to format time.

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { withMediaProps, utils } from 'react-media-player'
const { formatTime } = utils

class CurrentTime extends Component {
  shouldComponentUpdate({ media }) {
    return this.props.media.currentTime !== media.currentTime
  }

  render() {
    const { className, style, media } = this.props
    return (
      <time className={className} style={style}>
        {formatTime(media.currentTime)}
      </time>
    )
  }
}

export default withMediaProps(CurrentTime)

Running Locally

clone repo

git clone git@github.com:souporserious/react-media-player.git

move into folder

cd ~/react-media-player

install dependencies

npm install

run dev mode

npm run dev

open your browser and visit: http://localhost:8080/

Paul Enascut1 Rating0 Reviews
November 1, 2020
Great Documentation

