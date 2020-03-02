Components and decorators to help build video & audio players in React. Supports HTML5, Youtube, and Vimeo media types.
npm install react-media-player --save
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-media-player/dist/react-media-player.js"></script>
(UMD library exposed as `ReactMediaPlayer`)
Media component
A special wrapper component that collects information from the
Player
component and passes down the proper props to
withMediaProps decorator.
Player component
This is another special component that renders your player and communicates with
the
Media wrapper.
src: PropTypes.string.isRequired
This is the source of the media you want to play. Currently supporting Youtube, Vimeo, and any HTML5 compatible video or audio.
vendor: PropTypes.oneOf(['youtube', 'vimeo', 'audio', 'video'])
Explicitly choose which internal component to render for the player. If nothing is set, the library does its best to determine what player to render based on the source passed in.
autoPlay: PropTypes.bool
Autoplay media when the component is mounted or
src changes.
loop: PropTypes.bool
Loop the current
src indefinitely.
useAudioObject: PropTypes.bool
When playing HTML5
audio, it will construct audio using the
Audio
class instead of rendering an element to the page.
connectSource: PropTypes.func(source, audioContext)
A chance to connect a series of
AudioNode[s]
when using the
audio vendor. Must return a new audio node that will be
connected to
audioContext.destination internally.
onPlay: PropTypes.func
Callback when media starts playing.
onPause: PropTypes.func
Callback when media has been paused.
onError:PropTypes.func
Callback when an error occurs.
onDuration: PropTypes.func
Callback when the duration of the media has been calculated.
onProgress: PropTypes.func
Callback when media starts downloading.
onTimeUpdate: PropTypes.func
Callback when media time has changed.
onMute: PropTypes.func
Callback when the player has been muted.
onVolumeChange: PropTypes.func
Callback when the player volume has changed.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { Media, Player, controls } from 'react-media-player'
const { PlayPause, MuteUnmute } = controls
class MediaPlayer extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Media>
<div className="media">
<div className="media-player">
<Player src="http://www.youtube.com/embed/h3YVKTxTOgU" />
</div>
<div className="media-controls">
<PlayPause />
<MuteUnmute />
</div>
</div>
</Media>
)
}
}
withMediaProps decorator props exposed under
this.props.media
Passes down helpful state information and methods to build custom media player
controls. Please note that children must be wrapped in the
Media component.
currentTime: PropTypes.number
progress: PropTypes.number
duration: PropTypes.number
volume: PropTypes.number
isLoading: PropTypes.bool
isPlaying: PropTypes.bool
isMuted: PropTypes.bool
isFullscreen: PropTypes.bool
play: PropTypes.func
pause: PropTypes.func
playPause: PropTypes.func
stop: PropTypes.func
seekTo: PropTypes.func
mute: PropTypes.func
muteUnmute: PropTypes.func
setVolume: PropTypes.func
fullscreen: PropTypes.func
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { withMediaProps } from 'react-media-player'
class CustomPlayPause extends Component {
shouldComponentUpdate({ media }) {
return this.props.media.isPlaying !== media.isPlaying
}
_handlePlayPause = () => {
this.props.media.playPause()
}
render() {
const { className, style, media } = this.props
return (
<button
type="button"
className={className}
style={style}
onClick={this._handlePlayPause}
>
{media.isPlaying ? 'Pause' : 'Play'}
</button>
)
}
}
export default withMediaProps(CustomPlayPause)
import React from 'react'
import CustomPlayPause from './CustomPlayPause'
function App() {
return (
<Media>
<CustomPlayPause />
<Player src="https://youtu.be/VOyYwzkQB98" />
</Media>
)
}
export default App
utils.keyboardControls
A special function that will provide keyboard support to the media player.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { Media, Player, controls, utils } from 'react-media-player'
const {
PlayPause,
CurrentTime,
Progress,
SeekBar,
Duration,
MuteUnmute,
Volume,
Fullscreen,
} = controls
const { keyboardControls } = utils
class MediaPlayer extends Component {
render() {
const { Player, keyboardControls } = this.props
return (
<Media>
{mediaProps => (
<div
className="media"
onKeyDown={keyboardControls.bind(null, mediaProps)}
>
<Player src="against-them-all.mp3" className="media-player" />
<div className="media-controls">
<PlayPause />
<CurrentTime />
<Progress />
<SeekBar />
<Duration />
<MuteUnmute />
<Volume />
<Fullscreen />
</div>
</div>
)}
</Media>
)
}
}
utils.formatTime
A helper function to format time.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { withMediaProps, utils } from 'react-media-player'
const { formatTime } = utils
class CurrentTime extends Component {
shouldComponentUpdate({ media }) {
return this.props.media.currentTime !== media.currentTime
}
render() {
const { className, style, media } = this.props
return (
<time className={className} style={style}>
{formatTime(media.currentTime)}
</time>
)
}
}
export default withMediaProps(CurrentTime)
clone repo
git clone git@github.com:souporserious/react-media-player.git
move into folder
cd ~/react-media-player
install dependencies
npm install
run dev mode
npm run dev
open your browser and visit:
http://localhost:8080/