React Media Player

Components and decorators to help build video & audio players in React. Supports HTML5, Youtube, and Vimeo media types.

Install

npm install react-media-player --save

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-media-player/dist/react-media-player.js" > </ script > (UMD library exposed as `ReactMediaPlayer`)

Media component

A special wrapper component that collects information from the Player component and passes down the proper props to withMediaProps decorator.

Player component

This is another special component that renders your player and communicates with the Media wrapper.

src : PropTypes.string.isRequired

This is the source of the media you want to play. Currently supporting Youtube, Vimeo, and any HTML5 compatible video or audio.

vendor : PropTypes.oneOf(['youtube', 'vimeo', 'audio', 'video'])

Explicitly choose which internal component to render for the player. If nothing is set, the library does its best to determine what player to render based on the source passed in.

autoPlay : PropTypes.bool

Autoplay media when the component is mounted or src changes.

loop : PropTypes.bool

Loop the current src indefinitely.

useAudioObject : PropTypes.bool

When playing HTML5 audio , it will construct audio using the Audio class instead of rendering an element to the page.

connectSource : PropTypes.func(source, audioContext)

A chance to connect a series of AudioNode [s] when using the audio vendor. Must return a new audio node that will be connected to audioContext.destination internally.

onPlay : PropTypes.func

Callback when media starts playing.

onPause : PropTypes.func

Callback when media has been paused.

onError :PropTypes.func

Callback when an error occurs.

onDuration : PropTypes.func

Callback when the duration of the media has been calculated.

onProgress : PropTypes.func

Callback when media starts downloading.

Callback when media time has changed.

onMute : PropTypes.func

Callback when the player has been muted.

onVolumeChange : PropTypes.func

Callback when the player volume has changed.

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { Media, Player, controls } from 'react-media-player' const { PlayPause, MuteUnmute } = controls class MediaPlayer extends Component { render() { return ( < Media > < div className = "media" > < div className = "media-player" > < Player src = "http://www.youtube.com/embed/h3YVKTxTOgU" /> </ div > < div className = "media-controls" > < PlayPause /> < MuteUnmute /> </ div > </ div > </ Media > ) } }

withMediaProps decorator props exposed under this.props.media

Passes down helpful state information and methods to build custom media player controls. Please note that children must be wrapped in the Media component.

currentTime : PropTypes.number

progress : PropTypes.number

duration : PropTypes.number

volume : PropTypes.number

isLoading : PropTypes.bool

isPlaying : PropTypes.bool

isMuted : PropTypes.bool

isFullscreen : PropTypes.bool

play : PropTypes.func

pause : PropTypes.func

playPause : PropTypes.func

stop : PropTypes.func

seekTo : PropTypes.func

mute : PropTypes.func

muteUnmute : PropTypes.func

setVolume : PropTypes.func

fullscreen : PropTypes.func

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { withMediaProps } from 'react-media-player' class CustomPlayPause extends Component { shouldComponentUpdate({ media }) { return this .props.media.isPlaying !== media.isPlaying } _handlePlayPause = () => { this .props.media.playPause() } render() { const { className, style, media } = this .props return ( < button type = "button" className = {className} style = {style} onClick = {this._handlePlayPause} > {media.isPlaying ? 'Pause' : 'Play'} </ button > ) } } export default withMediaProps(CustomPlayPause)

import React from 'react' import CustomPlayPause from './CustomPlayPause' function App ( ) { return ( < Media > < CustomPlayPause /> < Player src = "https://youtu.be/VOyYwzkQB98" /> </ Media > ) } export default App

A special function that will provide keyboard support to the media player.

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { Media, Player, controls, utils } from 'react-media-player' const { PlayPause, CurrentTime, Progress, SeekBar, Duration, MuteUnmute, Volume, Fullscreen, } = controls const { keyboardControls } = utils class MediaPlayer extends Component { render() { const { Player, keyboardControls } = this .props return ( < Media > {mediaProps => ( < div className = "media" onKeyDown = {keyboardControls.bind(null, mediaProps )} > < Player src = "against-them-all.mp3" className = "media-player" /> < div className = "media-controls" > < PlayPause /> < CurrentTime /> < Progress /> < SeekBar /> < Duration /> < MuteUnmute /> < Volume /> < Fullscreen /> </ div > </ div > )} </ Media > ) } }

A helper function to format time.

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { withMediaProps, utils } from 'react-media-player' const { formatTime } = utils class CurrentTime extends Component { shouldComponentUpdate({ media }) { return this .props.media.currentTime !== media.currentTime } render() { const { className, style, media } = this .props return ( < time className = {className} style = {style} > {formatTime(media.currentTime)} </ time > ) } } export default withMediaProps(CurrentTime)

Running Locally

clone repo

git clone git@github.com:souporserious/react-media-player.git

move into folder

cd ~/react-media-player

install dependencies

npm install

run dev mode

npm run dev