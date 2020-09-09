Compute measurements of React components. Uses a
ResizeObserver
to detect when an element's dimensions have changed.
Includes a
polyfill for
ResizeObserver
in unsupported browsers.
yarn add react-measure
npm install react-measure --save
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-measure/dist/index.umd.js"></script>
(UMD library exposed as `ReactMeasure`)
Wrap any child component and calculate its client rect.
client: PropTypes.bool
Adds the following to
contentRect.client returned in the child function.
clientTop, clientLeft, clientWidth, and clientHeight.
offset: PropTypes.bool
Adds the following to
contentRect.offset returned in the child function.
offsetTop, offsetLeft, offsetWidth, and offsetHeight.
scroll: PropTypes.bool
Adds the following to
contentRect.scroll returned in the child function.
scrollTop, scrollLeft, scrollWidth, and scrollHeight.
bounds: PropTypes.bool
Uses
getBoundingClientRect
to calculate the element rect and add it to
contentRect.bounds returned in the
child function.
margin: PropTypes.bool
Uses
getComputedStyle
to calculate margins and add it to
contentRect.margin returned in the child
function.
innerRef: PropTypes.func
Use this to access the internal component
ref.
onResize: PropTypes.func
Callback invoked when either element width or height have changed. Note that this will be called twice on mount to get the initial values. The first call will come from
componentDidMount while the second call will come from the
ResizeObserver.
children: PropTypes.func
Children must be a function. Will receive the following object shape:
measureRef: must be passed down to your component's ref in order to obtain a
proper node to measure
measure: use to programmatically measure your component, calls the internal
measure method in
withContentRect
contentRect: this will contain any of the following allowed rects from
above:
client,
offset,
scroll,
bounds, or
margin. It will also
include
entry from the
ResizeObserver when available.
import Measure from 'react-measure'
import classNames from 'classnames'
class ItemToMeasure extends Component {
state = {
dimensions: {
width: -1,
height: -1,
},
}
render() {
const { width, height } = this.state.dimensions
const className = classNames(width < 400 && 'small-width-modifier')
return (
<Measure
bounds
onResize={contentRect => {
this.setState({ dimensions: contentRect.bounds })
}}
>
{({ measureRef }) => (
<div ref={measureRef} className={className}>
I can do cool things with my dimensions now :D
{height > 250 && (
<div>Render responsive content based on the component size!</div>
)}
</div>
)}
</Measure>
)
}
}
A higher-order component that provides dimensions to the wrapped component.
Accepts
types, which determines what measurements are returned, similar to
above. Then returns a function to pass the component you want measured.
Pass an array or single value of either
client,
offset,
scroll,
bounds,
or
margin to calculate and receive those measurements as the prop
contentRect in your wrapped component. You can also use the
measure function
passed down to programmatically measure your component if you need to. And
finally, remember to pass down the
measureRef to the component you want
measured.
Passes down the same props as the
Measure child function above,
measureRef,
measure, and
contentRect.
Fun fact, the
Measure component is a thin wrapper around
withContentRect.
Just check
the source.
This means your wrapped component will accept the same props as
Measure does
😊
import { withContentRect } from 'react-measure'
const ItemToMeasure = withContentRect('bounds')(
({ measureRef, measure, contentRect }) => (
<div ref={measureRef}>
Some content here
<pre>{JSON.stringify(contentRect, null, 2)}</pre>
</div>
)
)
clone repo
git clone git@github.com:souporserious/react-measure.git
move into folder
cd ~/react-measure
install package dependencies
yarn
move into site folder and install local site dependencies
cd ~/site && yarn
run development mode
yarn gatsby develop
Works great when you need to measure content dynamically and react to changes. We use it mostly on iframes we need to resize based on the position they are in. Great package and can only recommend it. The nice thing is that it includes a polyfill for the ResizeObserver by default, so you don't have to polyfill it yourself.