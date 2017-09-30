React-MDL SelectField

This project is not maintained anymore. If someone wishes to take over, let me know ;)

Extra components for React Material Design Lite.

All components use a custom Dropdown , that uses react-portal to render itself to document body , and Tether for positioning.

Installation

npm install --save react-mdl-extra

Examples

https://hribb.github.io/react-mdl-extra/?down=0

git clone https://github.com/HriBB/react-mdl-extra cd react-mdl-extra npm install npm run storybook open http://localhost:9002/

Usage

Dropdown

import { Dropdown } from 'react-mdl-extra' ; < Dropdown target = { < Button > Open </ Button > } align={'tl bl'} offset={'0 10px'}> < div className = { ' custom-menu '}> ... </ div > </ Dropdown >

SelectField

import { SelectField, Option } from 'react-mdl-extra' ; < SelectField label = { ' Select me '} value = {3} > < Option value = {1} > One </ Option > < Option value = {2} > Two </ Option > < Option value = {3} > Three </ Option > < Option value = {4} > Four </ Option > < Option value = {5} > Five </ Option > </ SelectField >

MultiSelectField

import { MultiSelectField, Option } from 'react-mdl-extra' ; < MultiSelectField label = { ' Select me many times '} value = {[1,3]} > < Option value = {1} > One </ Option > < Option value = {2} > Two </ Option > < Option value = {3} > Three </ Option > < Option value = {4} > Four </ Option > < Option value = {5} > Five </ Option > </ MultiSelectField >

Menu

import { Menu, MenuItem } from 'react-mdl-extra' ; < Menu target = { < Button raised > Open menu </ Button > }> < MenuItem > One </ MenuItem > < MenuItem > Two </ MenuItem > < MenuItem > Three </ MenuItem > </ Menu >

AutoComplete

import { AutoComplete } from 'react-mdl-extra' ; const items = [ { id: 1 , name : 'Darth Vader' }, { id: 2 , name : 'Luke Skywalker' }, { id: 3 , name : 'Obi Wan Kenobi' }, ] <AutoComplete label={ 'I will complete you' } items={items} valueIndex={ 'id' } dataIndex={ 'name' } />

Positioning Dropdown

See tether. Uses shorthand declaration. First two letter are the attachment property, followed by a space and second two letters, which are the targetAttachment property.

Examples:

align="tl bl"

Attach top left edge of the dropdown to the bottom left edge of the target.

align="br tr"

Attach bottom right edge of the dropdown to the top right edge of the target.

TODO