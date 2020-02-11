openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rmw

react-mdc-web

by Andrey Yaroshenko
0.17.0 (see all)

Material Design Components for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

259

GitHub Stars

174

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Material components for React

Maintenance Status NPM version Travis build

React components based on styles from Material Design Components Web project. Components are written in React.js. Doesn't use MDC foundation classes.

Installation

From CDN

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-mdc-web/out/react-mdc-web.js"></script>

From package manager

npm i --save react-mdc-web

Theming

Default theme

  • Include CSS with default theme into HTML page
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/material-components-web@0.23.0/dist/material-components-web.min.css">
  • Or import it into JS/JSX file
    // MyApp/index.js
import 'material-components-web/dist/material-components-web.min.css';

Custom theme

Override default theme colors with Sass or with CSS Custom Properties, just follow these guides:

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import {Card, CardHeader, CardTitle, CardText, CardActions, Button} from 'react-mdc-web/lib';

class MyComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
        <Card>
          <CardHeader>
            <CardTitle>
              Title goes here
            </CardTitle>
          </CardHeader>
          <CardText>
            Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, sint adipiscing ius eu
          </CardText>
          <CardActions>
            <Button compact>Save</Button>
            <Button compact accent>Remove</Button>
          </CardActions>
        </Card>
    );
  }
}

More samples could be found on the Documentation Site

Contribution & Local Development Guide

  1. create parent folder react-mdc-web-dev
  2. clone/fork react-mdc-web inside the react-mdc-web-dev folder
  3. create app for testing (for example: git clone https://github.com/kradio3/react-mdc-web-showcase)
  4. should now have folder with react-mdc-web-showcase and react-mdc-web folders inside of it.
  5. cd react-mdc-web-showcase
  6. npm rm --save-dev react-mdc-web
  7. npm i --save-dev ../react-mdc-web
  8. npm i --save-dev material-components-web
  9. npm start
  10. cd ../react-mdc-web
  11. npm run watch

License

MIT, see LICENSE for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial