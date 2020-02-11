React components based on styles from Material Design Components Web project. Components are written in React.js. Doesn't use MDC foundation classes.

Installation

From CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-mdc-web/out/react-mdc-web.js" > </ script >

From package manager

npm i --save react-mdc-web

Theming

Default theme

Include CSS with default theme into HTML page < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/material-components-web@0.23.0/dist/material-components-web.min.css" >

Or import it into JS/JSX file import 'material-components-web/dist/material-components-web.min.css' ;

Custom theme

Override default theme colors with Sass or with CSS Custom Properties, just follow these guides:

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' import {Card, CardHeader, CardTitle, CardText, CardActions, Button} from 'react-mdc-web/lib' ; class MyComponent extends Component { render() { return ( < Card > < CardHeader > < CardTitle > Title goes here </ CardTitle > </ CardHeader > < CardText > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, sint adipiscing ius eu </ CardText > < CardActions > < Button compact > Save </ Button > < Button compact accent > Remove </ Button > </ CardActions > </ Card > ); } }

More samples could be found on the Documentation Site

Contribution & Local Development Guide

create parent folder react-mdc-web-dev clone/fork react-mdc-web inside the react-mdc-web-dev folder create app for testing (for example: git clone https://github.com/kradio3/react-mdc-web-showcase) should now have folder with react-mdc-web-showcase and react-mdc-web folders inside of it. cd react-mdc-web-showcase npm rm --save-dev react-mdc-web npm i --save-dev ../react-mdc-web npm i --save-dev material-components-web npm start cd ../react-mdc-web npm run watch

License

MIT, see LICENSE for details