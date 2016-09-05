React Markdown Editor

A Markdown Editor for React.js, built with CodeMirror.

This is a work in progress. Format application and removal is not very robust, some formats are missing.

Demo & Examples

Live demo: JedWatson.github.io/react-md-editor

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install npm start

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use codemirror is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/codemirror.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install codemirror --save

Usage

var React = require ( 'react' ), Editor = require ( 'react-md-editor' ); var App = React.createClass({ getInitialState : function ( ) { return { code : "# Markdown" }; }, updateCode : function ( newCode ) { this .setState({ code : newCode }); }, render : function ( ) { return < Editor value = {this.state.code} onChange = {this.updateCode} /> } }); React.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('app'));

Properties

value String the markdown

the markdown options Object (newValue) options passed to the CodeMirror instance

options passed to the CodeMirror instance onChange Function (newValue) called when a change is made

See the CodeMirror API Docs for the available options.

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2016 Jed Watson.