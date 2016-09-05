A Markdown Editor for React.js, built with CodeMirror.
This is a work in progress. Format application and removal is not very robust, some formats are missing.
Live demo: JedWatson.github.io/react-md-editor
To build the examples locally, run:
npm install
npm start
Then open
localhost:8000 in a browser.
The easiest way to use codemirror is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/codemirror.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
npm install codemirror --save
var React = require('react'),
Editor = require('react-md-editor');
var App = React.createClass({
getInitialState: function() {
return {
code: "# Markdown"
};
},
updateCode: function(newCode) {
this.setState({
code: newCode
});
},
render: function() {
return <Editor value={this.state.code} onChange={this.updateCode} />
}
});
React.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));
value
String the markdown
options
Object (newValue) options passed to the CodeMirror instance
onChange
Function (newValue) called when a change is made
See the CodeMirror API Docs for the available options.
MIT. Copyright (c) 2016 Jed Watson.