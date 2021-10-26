src/examples/
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { addStyles, EditableMathField } from 'react-mathquill'
// inserts the required css to the <head> block.
// you can skip this, if you want to do that by yourself.
addStyles()
const EditableMathExample = () => {
const [latex, setLatex] = useState('\\frac{1}{\\sqrt{2}}\\cdot 2')
return (
<div>
<EditableMathField
latex={latex}
onChange={(mathField) => {
setLatex(mathField.latex())
}}
/>
<p>{latex}</p>
</div>
)
}
import React from 'react'
import { addStyles, StaticMathField } from 'react-mathquill'
// inserts the required css to the <head> block.
// you can skip this, if you want to do that by yourself.
addStyles()
const StaticMathExample = () => (
<StaticMathField>{'\\frac{1}{\\sqrt{2}}\\cdot 2'}</StaticMathField>
)
This function, when called, will append a
<style id="react-mathquill-styles"> tag to the
<head> of the document.
The style tag includes all the required styles for Mathquill to work.
This function is not necessary, provided you include the styles in another way. See Mathquill Docs - Download and Load
Wrapper for Mathquill MathField
Other props will be passed to the wrapping span element, this can be useful for custom classNames or styles
Wrapper for Mathquill StaticField
Other props will be passed to the wrapping span element, this can be useful for custom classNames or styles