React component wrapper for Mathquill

Examples

Build of examples located at src/examples/

Play with the examples below at this Code Sandbox

Editable Math Field

import React, { useState } from 'react' import { addStyles, EditableMathField } from 'react-mathquill' addStyles() const EditableMathExample = () => { const [latex, setLatex] = useState( '\\frac{1}{\\sqrt{2}}\\cdot 2' ) return ( < div > < EditableMathField latex = {latex} onChange = {(mathField) => { setLatex(mathField.latex()) }} /> < p > {latex} </ p > </ div > ) }

Static Math Field

import React from 'react' import { addStyles, StaticMathField } from 'react-mathquill' addStyles() const StaticMathExample = () => ( < StaticMathField > {'\\frac{1}{\\sqrt{2}}\\cdot 2'} </ StaticMathField > )

Documentation

addStyles (function)

This function, when called, will append a <style id="react-mathquill-styles"> tag to the <head> of the document. The style tag includes all the required styles for Mathquill to work.

This function is not necessary, provided you include the styles in another way. See Mathquill Docs - Download and Load

EditableMathField (React Element)

Wrapper for Mathquill MathField

Props

latex: String - Initial latex value for the input field

config: Object - A mathquill config object

onChange(mathField) - A function that is called on change events.

mathquillDidMount(mathField) - A function that is called when the Mathquill element is initalized.

Other props will be passed to the wrapping span element, this can be useful for custom classNames or styles

StaticMathField (React Element)

Wrapper for Mathquill StaticField

Props

children: String - A string of latex to render statically on the page

Other props will be passed to the wrapping span element, this can be useful for custom classNames or styles