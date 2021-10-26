openbase logo
rm

react-mathquill

by Viktor Strate Kløvedal
1.0.2 (see all)

React component wrapper for Mathquill

Overview

2.3K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React component wrapper for Mathquill

npm version

Examples

Editable Math Field

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { addStyles, EditableMathField } from 'react-mathquill'

// inserts the required css to the <head> block.
// you can skip this, if you want to do that by yourself.
addStyles()

const EditableMathExample = () => {
  const [latex, setLatex] = useState('\\frac{1}{\\sqrt{2}}\\cdot 2')

  return (
    <div>
      <EditableMathField
        latex={latex}
        onChange={(mathField) => {
          setLatex(mathField.latex())
        }}
      />
      <p>{latex}</p>
    </div>
  )
}

Static Math Field

import React from 'react'
import { addStyles, StaticMathField } from 'react-mathquill'

// inserts the required css to the <head> block.
// you can skip this, if you want to do that by yourself.
addStyles()

const StaticMathExample = () => (
  <StaticMathField>{'\\frac{1}{\\sqrt{2}}\\cdot 2'}</StaticMathField>
)

Documentation

addStyles (function)

This function, when called, will append a <style id="react-mathquill-styles"> tag to the <head> of the document. The style tag includes all the required styles for Mathquill to work.

This function is not necessary, provided you include the styles in another way. See Mathquill Docs - Download and Load

EditableMathField (React Element)

Wrapper for Mathquill MathField

Props

  • latex: String - Initial latex value for the input field
  • config: Object - A mathquill config object
  • onChange(mathField) - A function that is called on change events.
  • mathquillDidMount(mathField) - A function that is called when the Mathquill element is initalized.

Other props will be passed to the wrapping span element, this can be useful for custom classNames or styles

StaticMathField (React Element)

Wrapper for Mathquill StaticField

Props

  • children: String - A string of latex to render statically on the page

Other props will be passed to the wrapping span element, this can be useful for custom classNames or styles

