rmn

react-materialui-notifications

by Puranjay Jain
0.5.1

Spec compliant notifications for react and material ui users

Readme

react-materialui-notifications

GitHub version npm version

Issues Forks Stars License

❤️ the package? Then ⭐ it!

Spec compliant notifications for react and material ui users

Installation

  • Use the latest github release
  • or Install via npm i react-materialui-notifications --save

Demo

For a demo see the docs site (below), for usage example see src/app/Main.js

Documentation

Consult the website https://puranjayjain.github.io/react-materialui-notifications

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, the project is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we'll adhere to those rules whenever possible.

Development

  • If developing the project use gulp run.bat or the equivalent command written in it.
  • To release the project use gulp run.bat then run gulp release.bat or the equivalent command written in them.

TODO

  • a lot of core functionality
  • finish up props of the notification class
  • implement expanding notifications
  • show the priority notifications on top
  • implement custom notification element which the user can pass (PR required)
  • styles for position
  • swipe to dismiss
  • i18n

License

The Project is Licensed under the MIT License

