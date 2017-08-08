❤️ the package? Then ⭐ it!

Spec compliant notifications for react and material ui users

Installation

Use the latest github release

or Install via npm i react-materialui-notifications --save

Demo

For a demo see the docs site (below), for usage example see src/app/Main.js

Documentation

Consult the website https://puranjayjain.github.io/react-materialui-notifications

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, the project is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we'll adhere to those rules whenever possible.

Development

If developing the project use gulp run.bat or the equivalent command written in it.

or the equivalent command written in it. To release the project use gulp run.bat then run gulp release.bat or the equivalent command written in them.

TODO

swipe to dismiss i18n

License

The Project is Licensed under the MIT License