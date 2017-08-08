❤️ the package? Then ⭐ it!
Spec compliant notifications for react and material ui users
npm i react-materialui-notifications --save
For a demo see the docs site (below), for usage example see
src/app/Main.js
Consult the website https://puranjayjain.github.io/react-materialui-notifications
For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, the project is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we'll adhere to those rules whenever possible.
gulp run.bat or the equivalent command written in it.
gulp run.bat then run
gulp release.bat or the equivalent command written in them.
The Project is Licensed under the MIT License