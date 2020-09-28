The project is now archived since it requires a complete rewrite with modern day React and Material-UI!
Virtual keyboard for TextField when needed.
You controll when to open it which allows cross platform App optimizations and code reusability for diferent platoforms such as Progressive Web Apps, Hybrid Apps, Electron Apps, Touch Devices, Smart TVs, Desktops, and all other Compatible JavaScript Enviroments.
You have the freedom to choose on which of them to
open the
Keyboard and on which to just use a
textField!
Install with npm:
$ npm install react-material-ui-keyboard
Check Change log for changes.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|automatic
|bool
|If true, keyboard will automaticlly: open when textField gets focused and close instead of firing onRequestClose.
|disableEffects
|bool
|If true, disables all effects (ripples, focus, hover) on all
keyboardKeys
|open
|bool
|Controls whether the Keyboard is opened or not.
|layouts*
|string[][][]
|Keybaord layouts that can be changed when user clicks on 'Keyboard' key.
|keyboardKeyWidth
|number
|this.context.muiThemet.button.minWidth
|Override keyboard key's max width.
|keyboardKeyHeight
|number
|this.context.muiThemet.button.height
|Override keyboard key's max height.
|keyboardKeySymbolSize
|number
|this.context.muiThemet.flatButton.fontSize
|Override keyboard key's max symbol size.
|textField*
|element
|Input field used when keyboard is closed and cloned when it's opened.
|onRequestClose
|function
|Fired when keyboard recives 'Enter' or 'Escape' eighter from onKeyDown listener or keyboard key touch/click event.
|onInput
|function
|Fired when keyboard recives 'Enter' Signature:
function(input: string) => void.
|onInputValueChange
|function
|Fired when keyboard's input chages value Signature:
function(input: string) => void.
|correctorName
|string
|Name of the cloned textField prop to which to bind corrector.
|corrector**
|function
|Function which is bound to the the cloned textField at correctorName prop. this is bound to the Keyboard, public method makeCorrection can be used to apply a correction to the keyboard input.
Props marked with * are required.
** corrector is required when correctorName is provided.
textField must be a controlled input
textField Prop must support the following props:
value* of type
string
readOnly* of type
bool
Props marked with * must be passed down to the native
input element.
react-material-ui-keyboard is implemented using the followong Material-Ui Elements
and uses
React.cloneElement to clone
textFiled for the kyboard input field.
The used
Dialog is
modal which guaranties that only one keyboard can be opened which allows memory and performance optimizations.
Keyboard Compoment uses
MuiTheme,
props,
window.innerWidth and
window.innerHeight information to calculate it's size and keyboard keys size (width x height) to ensure it always fits best on screen chech GALLERY.
For supported keys read KEYSUPPORT
The following keyboard layouts are exported from
'react-material-ui-keyboard/layouts'
const numericKeyboard = [
['Escape', '-', 'Backspace'],
['7', '8', '9'],
['4', '5', '6'],
['1', '2', '3'],
['0', '.', 'Enter']
];
const alphaNumericKeyboard = [
['1', '2', '3', '4', '5', '6', '7', '8', '9', '0'],
['q', 'w', 'e', 'r', 't', 'y', 'u', 'i', 'o', 'p'],
['a', 's', 'd', 'f', 'g', 'h', 'j', 'k', 'l', 'Backspace'],
['Escape', 'CapsLock', 'z', 'x', 'c', 'v', 'b', 'n', 'm', 'Enter']
];
const extendedKeyboard = [
['1', '2', '3', '4', '5', '6', '7', '8', '9', '0'],
['q', 'w', 'e', 'r', 't', 'y', 'u', 'i', 'o', 'p'],
['a', 's', 'd', 'f', 'g', 'h', 'j', 'k', 'l', 'Backspace'],
['CapsLock', 'z', 'x', 'c', 'v', 'b', 'n', 'm', '-', 'CapsLock'],
['Escape', '@', '#', ' ', '.', 'Enter']
];
KeyboardEvent.key names for all [Special keys] (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/KeyboardEvent/key)
'Keyboard' for key with which user can change keyboard layout
All spacial keys (none Symbol will have an Icon and support at some point*)
Check supported keys!
If a key you want to use is not supported open an Issue.
Keyboard exposes
public method
makeCorrection which can be used to apply keyboard input value corrections when keyboard is opened or within
correction handller.
Keyboard has one
public
static member which is designed to be overwritten:
automaitcOpenPredicate it's signature is
function() => boolean. It is called when
automatic is
true and the attached
onFocus handler on
textField gets fired to determinate should keyboard
open and disable the native virtual keyboard by assigning
readOnly at
textField in the
render. Default
automaitcOpenPredicate behaviour is to always return
true. You can override it to change when to
automaticlly open keyboard
onFocus.
import * as React from 'react';
import TextField from 'material-ui/TextField';
import Keyboard from 'react-material-ui-keyboard';
import { extendedKeyboard } from 'react-material-ui-keyboard/layouts';
class Demo extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
open: false,
value: ''
};
this.onInput = this.handleInput.bind(this);
}
handleInput(input) {
this.setState({ value: input });
}
render() {
<Keyboard
textField={
<TextField
id="text"
value={this.state.value}
/>
}
automatic
onInput={this.onInput}
layouts={[extendedKeyboard]}
/>;
}
};
import * as React from 'react';
import NumberInput from 'material-ui-number-input';
import Keyboard from 'react-material-ui-keyboard';
import { numericKeyboard } from 'react-material-ui-keyboard/layouts';
function corrector(value) {
console.log(`correction ${value}`);
this.makeCorrection(value);
}
class Demo extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { open: false, value: '2' };
this.onFocus = this.handleFocus.bind(this);
this.onChange = this.handleChange.bind(this);
this.onRequestClose = this.handleRequestClose.bind(this);
this.onInput = this.handleInput.bind(this);
this.onError = this.handleError.bind(this);
this.onValid = this.handleValid.bind(this);
}
canOpenKeyboard() {
return (this.state.value.length % 2) === 0;
}
handleFocus(event) {
if(this.canOpenKeyboard()) {
this.setState({ open: true });
}
}
handleChange(event, value) {
console.log(value);
this.setState({ value: value });
}
handleRequestClose() {
this.setState({ open: false });
}
handleInput(input) {
console.log(input);
this.setState({ value: input });
}
handleError(error) {
let errorText;
switch (error) {
case 'required':
errorText = 'This field is required';
break;
case 'invalidSymbol':
errorText = 'You are tring to enter none number symbol';
break;
case 'incompleteNumber':
errorText = 'Number is incomplete';
break;
case 'singleMinus':
errorText = 'Minus can be use only for negativity';
break;
case 'singleFloatingPoint':
errorText = 'There is already a floating point';
break;
case 'singleZero':
errorText = 'Floating point is expected';
break;
case 'min':
errorText = 'You are tring to enter number less than -10';
break;
case 'max':
errorText = 'You are tring to enter number greater than 12';
break;
}
this.setState({ errorText: errorText });
}
handleValid(value) {
console.debug(`valid ${value}`);
}
componentDidMount() {
setTimeout(() => this.setState({ value: '89' }), 1000);
}
render() {
const { state, onFocus, onChange, onError, onValid, onInput } = this;
const { value, errorText } = state;
const textField = (
<NumberInput
id="num"
required
value={value}
min={-10}
max={12}
strategy="warn"
errorText={errorText}
onFocus={onFocus}
onChange={onChange}
onError={onError}
onValid={onValid}
floatingLabelText="Click for a Keyboard" />
);
return (
<Keyboard
textField={textField}
open={this.state.open}
onRequestClose={this.onRequestClose}
onInput={onInput}
correctorName="onRequestValue"
corrector={corrector}
layouts={[numericKeyboard]}
keyboardKeyHeight={50}
keyboardKeyWidth={100}
keyboardKeySymbolSize={36}
/>
);
}
}
If you need to change theme eg. gutter, spacing, colors or any other option you need to wrapp
<Keyboard ... /> in
MuiThemeProvider or to manually provide a
muiTheme to parent's
context.
npm install
npm test
npm install
Make changes
If necessary add some tests to
__tests__
npm test
Make a Pull Request