The project is now archived since it requires a complete rewrite with modern day React and Material-UI!

Virtual keyboard for TextField when needed.

You controll when to open it which allows cross platform App optimizations and code reusability for diferent platoforms such as Progressive Web Apps, Hybrid Apps, Electron Apps, Touch Devices, Smart TVs, Desktops, and all other Compatible JavaScript Enviroments.

You have the freedom to choose on which of them to open the Keyboard and on which to just use a textField !

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install react-material-ui-keyboard

Properties

Name Type Default Description automatic bool If true, keyboard will automaticlly: open when textField gets focused and close instead of firing onRequestClose. disableEffects bool If true, disables all effects (ripples, focus, hover) on all keyboardKey s open bool Controls whether the Keyboard is opened or not. layouts* string[][][] Keybaord layouts that can be changed when user clicks on 'Keyboard' key. keyboardKeyWidth number this.context.muiThemet.button.minWidth Override keyboard key's max width. keyboardKeyHeight number this.context.muiThemet.button.height Override keyboard key's max height. keyboardKeySymbolSize number this.context.muiThemet.flatButton.fontSize Override keyboard key's max symbol size. textField* element Input field used when keyboard is closed and cloned when it's opened. onRequestClose function Fired when keyboard recives 'Enter' or 'Escape' eighter from onKeyDown listener or keyboard key touch/click event. onInput function Fired when keyboard recives 'Enter' Signature: function(input: string) => void . onInputValueChange function Fired when keyboard's input chages value Signature: function(input: string) => void . correctorName string Name of the cloned textField prop to which to bind corrector. corrector** function Function which is bound to the the cloned textField at correctorName prop. this is bound to the Keyboard, public method makeCorrection can be used to apply a correction to the keyboard input.

Props marked with * are required.

** corrector is required when correctorName is provided.

Requirements

textField must be a controlled input

Node passed to textField Prop must support the following props:

value * of type string

* of type readOnly * of type bool

Props marked with * must be passed down to the native input element.

Implementation

react-material-ui-keyboard is implemented using the followong Material-Ui Elements

Dialog

FlatButtton

SVG Icons

and uses React.cloneElement to clone textFiled for the kyboard input field.

The used Dialog is modal which guaranties that only one keyboard can be opened which allows memory and performance optimizations.

Keyboard Compoment uses MuiTheme , props , window.innerWidth and window.innerHeight information to calculate it's size and keyboard keys size (width x height) to ensure it always fits best on screen chech GALLERY.

Key Support

For supported keys read KEYSUPPORT

Included Layouts

The following keyboard layouts are exported from 'react-material-ui-keyboard/layouts'

numericKeyboard

const numericKeyboard = [ [ 'Escape' , '-' , 'Backspace' ], [ '7' , '8' , '9' ], [ '4' , '5' , '6' ], [ '1' , '2' , '3' ], [ '0' , '.' , 'Enter' ] ];

alphaNumericKeyboard

const alphaNumericKeyboard = [ [ '1' , '2' , '3' , '4' , '5' , '6' , '7' , '8' , '9' , '0' ], [ 'q' , 'w' , 'e' , 'r' , 't' , 'y' , 'u' , 'i' , 'o' , 'p' ], [ 'a' , 's' , 'd' , 'f' , 'g' , 'h' , 'j' , 'k' , 'l' , 'Backspace' ], [ 'Escape' , 'CapsLock' , 'z' , 'x' , 'c' , 'v' , 'b' , 'n' , 'm' , 'Enter' ] ];

With CapsLock On

extendedKeyboard

const extendedKeyboard = [ [ '1' , '2' , '3' , '4' , '5' , '6' , '7' , '8' , '9' , '0' ], [ 'q' , 'w' , 'e' , 'r' , 't' , 'y' , 'u' , 'i' , 'o' , 'p' ], [ 'a' , 's' , 'd' , 'f' , 'g' , 'h' , 'j' , 'k' , 'l' , 'Backspace' ], [ 'CapsLock' , 'z' , 'x' , 'c' , 'v' , 'b' , 'n' , 'm' , '-' , 'CapsLock' ], [ 'Escape' , '@' , '#' , ' ' , '.' , 'Enter' ] ];

Demonstrating Spacebar and keyboard key size futers

Creating Custom Keyboard Layout

All single chars suppoted as String can be used as a symbol key!

Empty strings can be used for blank spaces

Use KeyboardEvent.key names for all [Special keys] (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/KeyboardEvent/key)

names for all [Special keys] (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/KeyboardEvent/key) Use 'Keyboard' for key with which user can change keyboard layout

All spacial keys (none Symbol will have an Icon and support at some point*)

Check supported keys!

If a key you want to use is not supported open an Issue.

Public methods

Keyboard exposes public method makeCorrection which can be used to apply keyboard input value corrections when keyboard is opened or within correction handller.

Public members

Keyboard has one public static member which is designed to be overwritten: automaitcOpenPredicate it's signature is function() => boolean . It is called when automatic is true and the attached onFocus handler on textField gets fired to determinate should keyboard open and disable the native virtual keyboard by assigning readOnly at textField in the render . Default automaitcOpenPredicate behaviour is to always return true . You can override it to change when to automatic lly open keyboard onFocus .

Examples

import * as React from 'react' ; import TextField from 'material-ui/TextField' ; import Keyboard from 'react-material-ui-keyboard' ; import { extendedKeyboard } from 'react-material-ui-keyboard/layouts' ; class Demo extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { open : false , value : '' }; this .onInput = this .handleInput.bind( this ); } handleInput(input) { this .setState({ value : input }); } render() { <Keyboard textField={ <TextField id= "text" value={ this .state.value} /> } automatic onInput={ this .onInput} layouts={[extendedKeyboard]} />; } };

Example using custom textField and controlling when to open the keyboard and when to prevent the native virtual keyboard

import * as React from 'react' ; import NumberInput from 'material-ui-number-input' ; import Keyboard from 'react-material-ui-keyboard' ; import { numericKeyboard } from 'react-material-ui-keyboard/layouts' ; function corrector ( value ) { console .log( `correction ${value} ` ); this .makeCorrection(value); } class Demo extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { open : false , value : '2' }; this .onFocus = this .handleFocus.bind( this ); this .onChange = this .handleChange.bind( this ); this .onRequestClose = this .handleRequestClose.bind( this ); this .onInput = this .handleInput.bind( this ); this .onError = this .handleError.bind( this ); this .onValid = this .handleValid.bind( this ); } canOpenKeyboard() { return ( this .state.value.length % 2 ) === 0 ; } handleFocus(event) { if ( this .canOpenKeyboard()) { this .setState({ open : true }); } } handleChange(event, value) { console .log(value); this .setState({ value : value }); } handleRequestClose() { this .setState({ open : false }); } handleInput(input) { console .log(input); this .setState({ value : input }); } handleError(error) { let errorText; switch (error) { case 'required' : errorText = 'This field is required' ; break ; case 'invalidSymbol' : errorText = 'You are tring to enter none number symbol' ; break ; case 'incompleteNumber' : errorText = 'Number is incomplete' ; break ; case 'singleMinus' : errorText = 'Minus can be use only for negativity' ; break ; case 'singleFloatingPoint' : errorText = 'There is already a floating point' ; break ; case 'singleZero' : errorText = 'Floating point is expected' ; break ; case 'min' : errorText = 'You are tring to enter number less than -10' ; break ; case 'max' : errorText = 'You are tring to enter number greater than 12' ; break ; } this .setState({ errorText : errorText }); } handleValid(value) { console .debug( `valid ${value} ` ); } componentDidMount() { setTimeout( () => this .setState({ value : '89' }), 1000 ); } render() { const { state, onFocus, onChange, onError, onValid, onInput } = this ; const { value, errorText } = state; const textField = ( <NumberInput id="num" required value={value} min={-10} max={12} strategy="warn" errorText={errorText} onFocus={onFocus} onChange={onChange} onError={onError} onValid={onValid} floatingLabelText="Click for a Keyboard" /> ); return ( <Keyboard textField={textField} open={this.state.open} onRequestClose={this.onRequestClose} onInput={onInput} correctorName="onRequestValue" corrector={corrector} layouts={[numericKeyboard]} keyboardKeyHeight={50} keyboardKeyWidth={100} keyboardKeySymbolSize={36} /> ); } }

Written in Typescript and Typescript Ready! (check examples)

Supports propTypes for regular JavaScript users

It is possible to use react-material-ui-keyboard in none material-ui project.

Limitations

If you need to change theme eg. gutter, spacing, colors or any other option you need to wrapp <Keyboard ... /> in MuiThemeProvider or to manually provide a muiTheme to parent's context .

Testing

npm install npm test

