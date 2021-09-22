Validation component for material-ui forms

Installation

npm install react-material-ui-form-validator

Versions

0.x, 1.x - supports material-ui <= 0.x

^2.0.0 - supports material-ui >= 1.x || 3.x || 4.x

^3.0.0 - supports material-ui >= 5.x

Implementation of react-form-validator-core for material-ui

Migration guide

From <2.1.1 to >=2.1.1

Breaking changes was introduced to react-form-validator-core in order to avoid legacy context. If you have custom validator components then you should change render method of your input components to renderValidatorComponent .

Before:

import React from 'react' ; import { ValidatorComponent } from 'react-material-ui-form-validator' ; class SomeValidator extends ValidatorComponent { render() { } } export default SomeValidator;

After:

import React from 'react' ; import { ValidatorComponent } from 'react-material-ui-form-validator' ; class SomeValidator extends ValidatorComponent { renderValidatorComponent() { } } export default SomeValidator;

Info

Supported types:

Text (TextValidator)

Select (SelectValidator)

Some rules can accept extra parameter, example:

<TextValidator {...someProps} validators={[ 'minNumber:0' , 'maxNumber:255' , 'matchRegexp:^[0-9]$' ]} />

Example

Usage

You can pass any props of field components, but note that errorText prop will be replaced when validation errors occurred. Your component must provide a theme.

import React from 'react' ; import Button from '@mui/material/Button' ; import { ValidatorForm, TextValidator} from 'react-material-ui-form-validator' ; class MyForm extends React . Component { state = { email : '' , } handleChange = ( event ) => { const email = event.target.value; this .setState({ email }); } handleSubmit = () => { } render() { const { email } = this .state; return ( < ValidatorForm ref = "form" onSubmit = {this.handleSubmit} onError = {errors => console.log(errors)} > < TextValidator label = "Email" onChange = {this.handleChange} name = "email" value = {email} validators = {[ ' required ', ' isEmail ']} errorMessages = {[ ' this field is required ', ' email is not valid ']} /> < Button type = "submit" > Submit </ Button > </ ValidatorForm > ); } }

You can add your custom rules:

import React from 'react' ; import Button from '@mui/material/Button' ; import { ValidatorForm, TextValidator} from 'react-material-ui-form-validator' ; class ResetPasswordForm extends React . Component { state = { user : { password : '' , repeatPassword : '' , }, }; componentDidMount() { ValidatorForm.addValidationRule( 'isPasswordMatch' , (value) => { if (value !== this .state.user.password) { return false ; } return true ; }); } componentWillUnmount() { ValidatorForm.removeValidationRule( 'isPasswordMatch' ); } handleChange = ( event ) => { const { user } = this .state; user[event.target.name] = event.target.value; this .setState({ user }); } handleSubmit = () => { } render() { const { user } = this .state; return ( <ValidatorForm onSubmit={this.handleSubmit} > <TextValidator label="Password" onChange={this.handleChange} name="password" type="password" validators={['required']} errorMessages={['this field is required']} value={user.password} /> <TextValidator label="Repeat password" onChange={this.handleChange} name="repeatPassword" type="password" validators={['isPasswordMatch', 'required']} errorMessages={['password mismatch', 'this field is required']} value={user.repeatPassword} /> <Button type="submit">Submit</Button> </ValidatorForm> ); }

Currently material-ui doesn't support error messages for switches, but you can easily add your own:

import React from 'react' ; import red from '@mui/material/colors/red' ; import Checkbox from '@mui/material/Checkbox' ; import { ValidatorComponent } from 'react-material-ui-form-validator' ; const red300 = red[ '500' ]; const style = { right : 0 , fontSize : '12px' , color : red300, position : 'absolute' , marginTop : '-25px' , }; class CheckboxValidatorElement extends ValidatorComponent { renderValidatorComponent() { const { errorMessages, validators, requiredError, value, ...rest } = this .props; return ( < div > < Checkbox { ...rest } ref = {(r) => { this.input = r; }} /> {this.errorText()} </ div > ); } errorText() { const { isValid } = this.state; if (isValid) { return null; } return ( < div style = {style} > {this.getErrorMessage()} </ div > ); } } export default CheckboxValidatorElement;

componentDidMount() { ValidatorForm.addValidationRule( 'isTruthy' , value => value); } ... <CheckboxValidatorElement ... validators=[ 'isTruthy' ] errorMessages=[ 'this field is required' ] checked={value} value={value} />

Contributing

This component covers all my needs, but feel free to contribute.