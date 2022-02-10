A Generic, extendible Carousel UI component for React using Material UI
It switches between given children using a smooth animation.
Provides next and previous buttons. Also provides interactible bullet indicators.
Take a look at this interactible Live Demo
npm install react-material-ui-carousel --save
Note:
You will need to have Material UI installed, in order to use this library/component
npm install @mui/material
npm install @mui/icons-material
npm install @mui/styles
# Version 2 with MUI 4
npm install react-material-ui-carousel@v2 --save
npm install @material-ui/core
npm install @material-ui/icons
# Version 2 with MUI 5 support
npm install react-material-ui-carousel@v2mui5 --save
import React from 'react';
import Carousel from 'react-material-ui-carousel'
import { Paper, Button } from '@mui/material'
function Example(props)
{
var items = [
{
name: "Random Name #1",
description: "Probably the most random thing you have ever seen!"
},
{
name: "Random Name #2",
description: "Hello World!"
}
]
return (
<Carousel>
{
items.map( (item, i) => <Item key={i} item={item} /> )
}
</Carousel>
)
}
function Item(props)
{
return (
<Paper>
<h2>{props.item.name}</h2>
<p>{props.item.description}</p>
<Button className="CheckButton">
Check it out!
</Button>
</Paper>
)
}
<Carousel
next={ (next, active) => console.log(`we left ${active}, and are now at ${next}`); }
prev={ (prev, active) => console.log(`we left ${active}, and are now at ${prev}`); }
>
{...}
</Carousel>
// OR
<Carousel
next={ () => {/* Do stuff */} }
prev={ () => {/* Do other stuff */} }
>
{...}
</Carousel>
// And so on...
Note:
onChange works in a similar fashion. See Props below.
These are the props that are used to directly customize the Carousel's default buttons:
Say we don't like the default icons used for the next and prev buttons and want to change them to be an MUI Icon or an image of our own.
import RandomIcon from '@@mui/icons-material/Random'; // Note: this doesn't exist
<Carousel
NextIcon={<RandomIcon/>}
PrevIcon={<RandomIcon/>}
// OR
NextIcon={<img src="http://random.com/next"/>}
PrevIcon={<img src="http://random.com/prev"/>}
>
{...}
</Carousel>
The
NextIcon and
PrevIcon is of type
ReactNode, meaning it can be any JSX element or a string. Note: Extra styling may be needed when using those props.
Let's now say we don't like the default graphite background of the buttons, nor do we like the fact that it is round.
We also want to place them under the main Carousel, and finally remove the arrows and have "next" and "prev" accordingly to each button.
A very important note here, is that any styles specified by the user DO NOT OVERRIDE THE EXISTING STYLES. They work in tandem with them. That means, that if you want to change, or get rid of a CSS attribute you will have to override it or unset it. The Default styles are given at the end of this section, and are part of the code.
<Carousel
fullHeightHover={false} // We want the nav buttons wrapper to only be as big as the button element is
navButtonsProps={{ // Change the colors and radius of the actual buttons. THIS STYLES BOTH BUTTONS
style: {
backgroundColor: 'cornflowerblue',
borderRadius: 0
}
}}
navButtonsWrapperProps={{ // Move the buttons to the bottom. Unsetting top here to override default style.
style: {
bottom: '0',
top: 'unset'
}
}}
NextIcon='next' // Change the "inside" of the next button to "next"
PrevIcon='prev' // Change the "inside of the prev button to "prev"
>
{...}
</Carousel>
Of course, extra styling to the button wrappers, or indicators might be needed to achieve exactly what we may be looking for. Note: You can also use
className to change the styles externally.
Do directly customize/change the navigation buttons
NavButton prop, that allows the user to take complete control of the components rendered as the navigation buttons. It should be used like this:
import {Button} from '@mui/material';
<Carousel
NavButton={({onClick, className, style, next, prev}) => {
// Other logic
return (
<Button onClick={onClick} className={className} style={style}>
{next && "Next"}
{prev && "Previous"}
</Button>
)
}}
>
{...}
</Carousel>
onClick: The function that handles actual navigation. If you do not add this to your component, the buttons will not work.
className: The className given by the carousel component. This is used to handle Visible/Invisible, hover, and user specified styles (e.g. from navButtonProps). Apply it to the outmost element.
style: The style given by the carousel component. Used to give any user specified styles (e.g. from navButtonProps).
next: Boolean value that specifies whether this is the next button.
prev: Boolean value that specifies whether this is the prev button.
The prop value must be a function that returns a component. All parameters are optional as far as styling goes (not functionality), but it is advised you use them as shown above.
As implied, any
classNames or
styles specified in the navButtonsProps will only be used iff you apply the given
className and
style parameters.
There are 4 props that handle indicator customization
Let's say we would like to change the indicator icon from a circle to a something else, for example a little house
import Home from '@mui/icons-material/Home';
<Carousel
IndicatorIcon={<Home/>}
// OR
IndicatorIcon={<img src="http://random.com/home"/>}
>
{...}
</Carousel>
The
IndicatorIcon works the same way as the
NextIcon and
PrevIcon prop.
Let's say we would like to have an array to icons like numbers, to order the elements of my carousel numerically. Let's do this!
const anArrayOfNumbers = [<img src="http://random.com/one"/>,
<img src="http://random.com/two"/>,
<img src="http://random.com/three"/>
];
<Carousel
IndicatorIcon={anArrayOfNumbers}
>
{...}
</Carousel>
Now we want to do more complex customizations. Specifically:
red
blue
We are going to use all props to style the indicators
import Home from '@mui/icons-material/Home';
<Carousel
IndicatorIcon={<Home/>} // Previous Example
indicatorIconButtonProps={{
style: {
padding: '10px', // 1
color: 'blue' // 3
}
}}
activeIndicatorIconButtonProps={{
style: {
backgroundColor: 'red' // 2
}
}}
indicatorContainerProps={{
style: {
marginTop: '50px', // 5
textAlign: 'right' // 4
}
}}
>
{...}
</Carousel>
As before, you can use
className to style the elements externally.
Giving the default styles in pseudo-code.
{
buttonWrapper: {
position: "absolute",
height: "100px",
backgroundColor: "transparent",
top: "calc(50% - 70px)",
'&:hover': {
'& $button': {
backgroundColor: "black",
filter: "brightness(120%)",
opacity: "0.4"
}
}
},
fullHeightHoverWrapper: {
height: "100%",
top: "0"
},
buttonVisible:{
opacity: "1"
},
buttonHidden:{
opacity: "0",
},
button: {
margin: "0 10px",
position: "relative",
backgroundColor: "#494949",
top: "calc(50% - 20px) !important",
color: "white",
fontSize: "30px",
transition: "200ms",
cursor: "pointer",
'&:hover': {
opacity: "0.6 !important"
},
},
// Applies to the "next" button wrapper
next: {
right: 0
},
// Applies to the "prev" button wrapper
prev: {
left: 0
}
}
{
indicators: {
width: "100%",
marginTop: "10px",
textAlign: "center"
},
indicator: {
cursor: "pointer",
transition: "200ms",
padding: 0,
color: "#afafaf",
'&:hover': {
color: "#1f1f1f"
},
'&:active': {
color: "#1f1f1f"
}
},
indicatorIcon: {
fontSize: "15px",
},
// Applies to the active indicator
active: {
color: "#494949"
}
}
|Prop name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|sx
SxProps<Theme>
{}
|Defines
sx props, that will be inserted into the Carousel 's root element
|className
string
|""
|Defines custom class name(s), that will be added to Carousel element
|index
number
0
|Defines which child (assuming there are more than 1 children) will be displayed. Next and Previous Buttons as well as Indicators will work normally after the first render. When this prop is updated the carousel will display the chosen child. Use this prop to programmatically set the active child. If (index > children.length) then if (strictIndexing) index = last element. index
|strictIndexing
boolean
true
|Defines whether index can be bigger than children length
|autoPlay
boolean
true
|Defines if the component will auto scroll between children
|stopAutoPlayOnHover
boolean
true
|Defines if auto scrolling will continue while mousing over carousel
|interval
number
4000
|Defines the interval in ms between active child changes (autoPlay)
|animation
"fade" \| "slide"
"fade"
|Defines the animation style of the Carousel
|duration
number
500
|Defines the duration of the animations.
|swipe
boolean
true
|Defines if swiping left and right (in touch devices) triggers
next and
prev behaviour
|indicators
boolean
true
|Defines the existence of bullet indicators
|navButtonsAlwaysVisible
boolean
false
|Defines if the next/previous buttons will always be visible or not
|navButtonsAlwaysInvisible
boolean
false
|Defines if the next/previous buttons will always be invisible or not
|cycleNavigation
boolean
true
|Defines if the next button will be visible on the last slide, and the previous button on the first slide. Auto-play also stops on the last slide. Indicators continue to work normally.
|fullHeightHover
boolean
true
|Defines if the the next/previous button wrappers will cover the full height of the Item element and show buttons on full height hover
|navButtonsWrapperProps
{className: string, style: React.CSSProperties} & React.AriaAttributes
undefined
|Used to customize the div surrounding the nav
IconButtons. Use this to position the buttons onto, below, outside, e.t.c. the carousel. Tip: Check the default styles below.
|navButtonsProps
{className: string, style: React.CSSProperties} & React.AriaAttributes
undefined
|Used to customize the actual nav
IconButtons
|NextIcon
ReactNode
<NavigateNextIcon/>
|Defines the element inside the nav "next"
IconButton. Refer to MaterialUI Button Documentation for more examples. It is advised to use Material UI Icons, but you could use any element (
<img/>,
<div/>, ...) you like.
|PrevIcon
ReactNode
<NavigateNextIcon/>
|Defines the element inside the nav "prev"
IconButton. Refer to MaterialUI Button Documentation for more examples. It is advised to use Material UI Icons, but you could use any element (
<img/>,
<div/>, ...) you like.
|NavButton
({onClick, className, style, prev, next}: {onClick: Function, className: string, style: React.CSSProperties, next: boolean, prev: boolean}) => ReactNode
undefined
|Gives full control of the nav buttons. Should return a button that uses the given
onClick. Works in tandem with all other customization options (
navButtonsProps,
navButtonsWrapperProps,
navButtonsAlwaysVisible,
navButtonsAlwaysInvisible,
fullHeightHover, ...). Refer to the example section for more information.
|indicatorIconButtonProps
{className: string, style: React.CSSProperties} & React.AriaAttributes
undefined
|Used to customize all indicator
IconButtons. Additive to
activeIndicatorIconButtonProps. Any
aria-label property used will be rendered with the indicator index next to it. e.g.
{'aria-label': 'indicator'} -->
'indicator 1'
|activeIndicatorIconButtonProps
{className: string, style: React.CSSProperties} & React.AriaAttributes
undefined
|Used to customize the active indicator
IconButton. Additive to
indicatorIconButtonProps.
|indicatorContainerProps
{className: string, style: React.CSSProperties} & React.AriaAttributes
undefined
|Used to customize the indicators container/wrapper.
|IndicatorIcon
ReactNode
<FiberManualRecordIcon size='small' className={classes.indicatorIcon}/>
|Defines the element inside the indicator
IconButtons Refer to MaterialUI Button Documentation for more examples. It is advised to use Material UI Icons, but you could use any element (
<img/>,
<div/>, ...) you like.
|onChange
(now?: number, previous?: number) => any
() => {}
|Function that is called after internal
setActive() method. The
setActive() method is called when the next and previous buttons are pressed, when an indicator is pressed, or when the
index prop changes. First argument is the child we are going to display, while the second argument is the child that was previously displayed. Will be called in conjunction with and after
next and
prev props if defined. It will not get called in first render, except if
changeOnFirstRender is defined
|changeOnFirstRender
boolean
false
|Defines if
onChange prop will be called when the carousel renders for the first time. In
componentDidMount
|next
(now?: number, previous?: number) => any
() => {}
|Function that is called after internal
next() method. First argument is the child we are going to display, while the second argument is the child that was previously displayed
|prev
(now?: number, previous?: number) => any
() => {}
|Function that is called after internal
prev() method. First argument is the child we are going to display, while the second argument is the child that was previously displayed
The MIT License.