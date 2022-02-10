openbase logo
rmu

react-material-ui-carousel

by Yannis Maliaras
3.1.1

A Generic carousel UI component for React using Material UI.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43.5K

GitHub Stars

302

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Material UI Gallery, React Carousel

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/53
Top Feedback

3Hard to Use
1Buggy

Readme

React Material UI Carousel npm version

Description

A Generic, extendible Carousel UI component for React using Material UI
It switches between given children using a smooth animation.
Provides next and previous buttons. Also provides interactible bullet indicators.

Live Demo

Take a look at this interactible Live Demo

Installation

npm install react-material-ui-carousel --save

Note:

You will need to have Material UI installed, in order to use this library/component

npm install @mui/material
npm install @mui/icons-material
npm install @mui/styles

Other Versions

# Version 2 with MUI 4
npm install react-material-ui-carousel@v2 --save
npm install @material-ui/core
npm install @material-ui/icons


# Version 2 with MUI 5 support
npm install react-material-ui-carousel@v2mui5 --save

Usage Example

import React from 'react';
import Carousel from 'react-material-ui-carousel'
import { Paper, Button } from '@mui/material'

function Example(props)
{
    var items = [
        {
            name: "Random Name #1",
            description: "Probably the most random thing you have ever seen!"
        },
        {
            name: "Random Name #2",
            description: "Hello World!"
        }
    ]

    return (
        <Carousel>
            {
                items.map( (item, i) => <Item key={i} item={item} /> )
            }
        </Carousel>
    )
}

function Item(props)
{
    return (
        <Paper>
            <h2>{props.item.name}</h2>
            <p>{props.item.description}</p>

            <Button className="CheckButton">
                Check it out!
            </Button>
        </Paper>
    )
}

Next & Prev Usage

    <Carousel
        next={ (next, active) => console.log(`we left ${active}, and are now at ${next}`); }
        prev={ (prev, active) => console.log(`we left ${active}, and are now at ${prev}`); }
    >
        {...}
    </Carousel>

    // OR

    <Carousel
        next={ () => {/* Do stuff */} }
        prev={ () => {/* Do other stuff */} }
    >
        {...}
    </Carousel>

    // And so on...

Note: onChange works in a similar fashion. See Props below.

Customizing Navigation

Navigation Buttons - Customizing the default solution

These are the props that are used to directly customize the Carousel's default buttons:

  • NextIcon
  • PrevIcon
  • navButtonsProps
  • navButtonsWrapperProps
  • fullHeightHover

Example #1

Say we don't like the default icons used for the next and prev buttons and want to change them to be an MUI Icon or an image of our own.



import RandomIcon from '@@mui/icons-material/Random'; // Note: this doesn't exist

<Carousel
    NextIcon={<RandomIcon/>}
    PrevIcon={<RandomIcon/>}
    // OR
    NextIcon={<img src="http://random.com/next"/>}
    PrevIcon={<img src="http://random.com/prev"/>}
>
    {...}
</Carousel>

The NextIcon and PrevIcon is of type ReactNode, meaning it can be any JSX element or a string. Note: Extra styling may be needed when using those props.

Example #2

Let's now say we don't like the default graphite background of the buttons, nor do we like the fact that it is round.
We also want to place them under the main Carousel, and finally remove the arrows and have "next" and "prev" accordingly to each button.

A very important note here, is that any styles specified by the user DO NOT OVERRIDE THE EXISTING STYLES. They work in tandem with them. That means, that if you want to change, or get rid of a CSS attribute you will have to override it or unset it. The Default styles are given at the end of this section, and are part of the code.

<Carousel
    fullHeightHover={false}     // We want the nav buttons wrapper to only be as big as the button element is
    navButtonsProps={{          // Change the colors and radius of the actual buttons. THIS STYLES BOTH BUTTONS
        style: {
            backgroundColor: 'cornflowerblue',
            borderRadius: 0
        }
    }} 
    navButtonsWrapperProps={{   // Move the buttons to the bottom. Unsetting top here to override default style.
        style: {
            bottom: '0',
            top: 'unset'
        }
    }} 
    NextIcon='next'             // Change the "inside" of the next button to "next"
    PrevIcon='prev'             // Change the "inside of the prev button to "prev"
>
    {...}
</Carousel>

Of course, extra styling to the button wrappers, or indicators might be needed to achieve exactly what we may be looking for. Note: You can also use className to change the styles externally.

Customizing the navigation buttons directly

Do directly customize/change the navigation buttons NavButton prop, that allows the user to take complete control of the components rendered as the navigation buttons. It should be used like this:

Example

import {Button} from '@mui/material';

<Carousel
    NavButton={({onClick, className, style, next, prev}) => {
        // Other logic

        return (
            <Button onClick={onClick} className={className} style={style}>
                {next && "Next"}
                {prev && "Previous"}
            </Button>
        )
    }}
>
    {...}
</Carousel>
Parameters Explanation
  • onClick: The function that handles actual navigation. If you do not add this to your component, the buttons will not work.
  • className: The className given by the carousel component. This is used to handle Visible/Invisible, hover, and user specified styles (e.g. from navButtonProps). Apply it to the outmost element.
  • style: The style given by the carousel component. Used to give any user specified styles (e.g. from navButtonProps).
  • next: Boolean value that specifies whether this is the next button.
  • prev: Boolean value that specifies whether this is the prev button.

The prop value must be a function that returns a component. All parameters are optional as far as styling goes (not functionality), but it is advised you use them as shown above.
As implied, any classNames or styles specified in the navButtonsProps will only be used iff you apply the given className and style parameters.

Customizing the Indicators

There are 4 props that handle indicator customization

  • IndicatorIcon
  • activeIndicatorIconButtonProps
  • indicatorIconButtonProps
  • indicatorContainerProps

Example

Let's say we would like to change the indicator icon from a circle to a something else, for example a little house

import Home from '@mui/icons-material/Home';

<Carousel
    IndicatorIcon={<Home/>}
    // OR
    IndicatorIcon={<img src="http://random.com/home"/>}
>
    {...}
</Carousel>

The IndicatorIcon works the same way as the NextIcon and PrevIcon prop.

Example #2

Let's say we would like to have an array to icons like numbers, to order the elements of my carousel numerically. Let's do this!

const anArrayOfNumbers = [<img src="http://random.com/one"/>, 
                          <img src="http://random.com/two"/>, 
                          <img src="http://random.com/three"/>
                         ];

<Carousel
    IndicatorIcon={anArrayOfNumbers}
>
    {...}
</Carousel>

Example #3

Now we want to do more complex customizations. Specifically:

  1. More distance between the indicator icons
  2. Change the background color of the active indicator to red
  3. Change the color of all indicators to blue
  4. Move the indicators to the right side of the carousel
  5. Move the indicators to be further away down from the carousel

We are going to use all props to style the indicators

import Home from '@mui/icons-material/Home';

<Carousel
    IndicatorIcon={<Home/>} // Previous Example
    indicatorIconButtonProps={{
        style: {
            padding: '10px',    // 1
            color: 'blue'       // 3
        }
    }}
    activeIndicatorIconButtonProps={{
        style: {
            backgroundColor: 'red' // 2
        }
    }}
    indicatorContainerProps={{
        style: {
            marginTop: '50px', // 5
            textAlign: 'right' // 4
        }

    }}
>
    {...}
</Carousel>

As before, you can use className to style the elements externally.

Default Styles

Giving the default styles in pseudo-code.

{
    buttonWrapper: {
        position: "absolute",
        height: "100px",
        backgroundColor: "transparent",
        top: "calc(50% - 70px)",
        '&:hover': {
            '& $button': {
                backgroundColor: "black",
                filter: "brightness(120%)",
                opacity: "0.4"
            }
        }
    },
    fullHeightHoverWrapper: {
        height: "100%",
        top: "0"
    },
    buttonVisible:{
        opacity: "1"
    },
    buttonHidden:{
        opacity: "0",
    },
    button: {
        margin: "0 10px",
        position: "relative",
        backgroundColor: "#494949",
        top: "calc(50% - 20px) !important",
        color: "white",
        fontSize: "30px",
        transition: "200ms",
        cursor: "pointer",
        '&:hover': {
            opacity: "0.6 !important"
        },
    },
    // Applies to the "next" button wrapper
    next: {
        right: 0
    },
    // Applies to the "prev" button wrapper
    prev: {
        left: 0
    }
}

Indicators

{
    indicators: {
        width: "100%",
        marginTop: "10px",
        textAlign: "center"
    },
    indicator: {
        cursor: "pointer",
        transition: "200ms",
        padding: 0,
        color: "#afafaf",
        '&:hover': {
            color: "#1f1f1f"
        },
        '&:active': {
            color: "#1f1f1f"
        }
    },
    indicatorIcon: {
        fontSize: "15px",
    },
    // Applies to the active indicator
    active: {           
        color: "#494949"
    }
}

Props

Prop nameTypeDefaultDescription
sxSxProps<Theme>{}Defines sx props, that will be inserted into the Carousel 's root element
classNamestring""Defines custom class name(s), that will be added to Carousel element
indexnumber0Defines which child (assuming there are more than 1 children) will be displayed. Next and Previous Buttons as well as Indicators will work normally after the first render. When this prop is updated the carousel will display the chosen child. Use this prop to programmatically set the active child. If (index > children.length) then if (strictIndexing) index = last element. index
strictIndexingbooleantrueDefines whether index can be bigger than children length
autoPlaybooleantrueDefines if the component will auto scroll between children
stopAutoPlayOnHoverbooleantrueDefines if auto scrolling will continue while mousing over carousel
intervalnumber4000Defines the interval in ms between active child changes (autoPlay)
animation"fade" \| "slide""fade"Defines the animation style of the Carousel
durationnumber500Defines the duration of the animations.
swipebooleantrueDefines if swiping left and right (in touch devices) triggers next and prev behaviour
indicatorsbooleantrueDefines the existence of bullet indicators
navButtonsAlwaysVisiblebooleanfalseDefines if the next/previous buttons will always be visible or not
navButtonsAlwaysInvisiblebooleanfalseDefines if the next/previous buttons will always be invisible or not
cycleNavigationbooleantrueDefines if the next button will be visible on the last slide, and the previous button on the first slide. Auto-play also stops on the last slide. Indicators continue to work normally.
fullHeightHoverbooleantrueDefines if the the next/previous button wrappers will cover the full height of the Item element and show buttons on full height hover
navButtonsWrapperProps{className: string, style: React.CSSProperties} & React.AriaAttributesundefinedUsed to customize the div surrounding the nav IconButtons. Use this to position the buttons onto, below, outside, e.t.c. the carousel. Tip: Check the default styles below.
navButtonsProps{className: string, style: React.CSSProperties} & React.AriaAttributesundefinedUsed to customize the actual nav IconButtons
NextIconReactNode<NavigateNextIcon/>Defines the element inside the nav "next" IconButton. Refer to MaterialUI Button Documentation for more examples. It is advised to use Material UI Icons, but you could use any element (<img/>, <div/>, ...) you like.
PrevIconReactNode<NavigateNextIcon/>Defines the element inside the nav "prev" IconButton. Refer to MaterialUI Button Documentation for more examples. It is advised to use Material UI Icons, but you could use any element (<img/>, <div/>, ...) you like.
NavButton({onClick, className, style, prev, next}: {onClick: Function, className: string, style: React.CSSProperties, next: boolean, prev: boolean}) => ReactNodeundefinedGives full control of the nav buttons. Should return a button that uses the given onClick. Works in tandem with all other customization options (navButtonsProps, navButtonsWrapperProps, navButtonsAlwaysVisible, navButtonsAlwaysInvisible, fullHeightHover, ...). Refer to the example section for more information.
indicatorIconButtonProps{className: string, style: React.CSSProperties} & React.AriaAttributesundefinedUsed to customize all indicator IconButtons. Additive to activeIndicatorIconButtonProps. Any aria-label property used will be rendered with the indicator index next to it. e.g. {'aria-label': 'indicator'} --> 'indicator 1'
activeIndicatorIconButtonProps{className: string, style: React.CSSProperties} & React.AriaAttributesundefinedUsed to customize the active indicator IconButton. Additive to indicatorIconButtonProps.
indicatorContainerProps{className: string, style: React.CSSProperties} & React.AriaAttributesundefinedUsed to customize the indicators container/wrapper.
IndicatorIconReactNode<FiberManualRecordIcon size='small' className={classes.indicatorIcon}/>Defines the element inside the indicator IconButtons Refer to MaterialUI Button Documentation for more examples. It is advised to use Material UI Icons, but you could use any element (<img/>, <div/>, ...) you like.
onChange(now?: number, previous?: number) => any() => {}Function that is called after internal setActive() method. The setActive() method is called when the next and previous buttons are pressed, when an indicator is pressed, or when the index prop changes. First argument is the child we are going to display, while the second argument is the child that was previously displayed. Will be called in conjunction with and after next and prev props if defined. It will not get called in first render, except if changeOnFirstRender is defined
changeOnFirstRenderbooleanfalseDefines if onChange prop will be called when the carousel renders for the first time. In componentDidMount
next(now?: number, previous?: number) => any() => {}Function that is called after internal next() method. First argument is the child we are going to display, while the second argument is the child that was previously displayed
prev(now?: number, previous?: number) => any() => {}Function that is called after internal prev() method. First argument is the child we are going to display, while the second argument is the child that was previously displayed

License

The MIT License.

Author

Learus

