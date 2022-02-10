React Material UI Carousel

Description

A Generic, extendible Carousel UI component for React using Material UI

It switches between given children using a smooth animation.

Provides next and previous buttons. Also provides interactible bullet indicators.

Live Demo

Take a look at this interactible Live Demo

Installation

npm install react-material-ui-carousel --save

Note:

You will need to have Material UI installed, in order to use this library/component

npm install @mui/material npm install @mui/icons-material npm install @mui/styles

Other Versions

Version 2 with MUI 4 npm install react-material-ui-carousel@v2 --save npm install @material-ui/core npm install @material-ui/icons Version 2 with MUI 5 support npm install react-material-ui-carousel@v2mui5 --save

Usage Example

import React from 'react' ; import Carousel from 'react-material-ui-carousel' import { Paper, Button } from '@mui/material' function Example ( props ) { var items = [ { name : "Random Name #1" , description : "Probably the most random thing you have ever seen!" }, { name : "Random Name #2" , description : "Hello World!" } ] return ( < Carousel > { items.map( (item, i) => < Item key = {i} item = {item} /> ) } </ Carousel > ) } function Item(props) { return ( < Paper > < h2 > {props.item.name} </ h2 > < p > {props.item.description} </ p > < Button className = "CheckButton" > Check it out! </ Button > </ Paper > ) }

Next & Prev Usage

<Carousel next={ (next, active) => console .log( `we left ${active} , and are now at ${next} ` ); } prev={ (prev, active) => console .log( `we left ${active} , and are now at ${prev} ` ); } > {...} < /Carousel> / / OR <Carousel next={ () => {/ * Do stuff * /} } prev={ () => {/ * Do other stuff * /} } > {...} </ Carousel>

Note: onChange works in a similar fashion. See Props below.

Customizing Navigation

Navigation Buttons - Customizing the default solution

These are the props that are used to directly customize the Carousel's default buttons:

NextIcon

PrevIcon

navButtonsProps

navButtonsWrapperProps

fullHeightHover

Example #1

Say we don't like the default icons used for the next and prev buttons and want to change them to be an MUI Icon or an image of our own.

import RandomIcon from '@@mui/icons-material/Random' ; <Carousel NextIcon={<RandomIcon/>} PrevIcon={<RandomIcon/>} // OR NextIcon={<img src="http://random.com/next"/>} PrevIcon={<img src="http://random.com/prev"/>} > {...} </Carousel>

The NextIcon and PrevIcon is of type ReactNode , meaning it can be any JSX element or a string. Note: Extra styling may be needed when using those props.

Example #2

Let's now say we don't like the default graphite background of the buttons, nor do we like the fact that it is round.

We also want to place them under the main Carousel, and finally remove the arrows and have "next" and "prev" accordingly to each button.

A very important note here, is that any styles specified by the user DO NOT OVERRIDE THE EXISTING STYLES. They work in tandem with them. That means, that if you want to change, or get rid of a CSS attribute you will have to override it or unset it. The Default styles are given at the end of this section, and are part of the code.

<Carousel fullHeightHover={ false } navButtonsProps={{ style : { backgroundColor : 'cornflowerblue' , borderRadius : 0 } }} navButtonsWrapperProps={{ style : { bottom : '0' , top : 'unset' } }} NextIcon= 'next' PrevIcon= 'prev' > {...} < /Carousel>

Of course, extra styling to the button wrappers, or indicators might be needed to achieve exactly what we may be looking for. Note: You can also use className to change the styles externally.

Customizing the navigation buttons directly

Do directly customize/change the navigation buttons NavButton prop, that allows the user to take complete control of the components rendered as the navigation buttons. It should be used like this:

Example

import {Button} from '@mui/material' ; < Carousel NavButton = {({onClick, className , style , next , prev }) => { // Other logic return ( < Button onClick = {onClick} className = {className} style = {style} > {next && "Next"} {prev && "Previous"} </ Button > ) }} > {...} </ Carousel >

Parameters Explanation

onClick : The function that handles actual navigation. If you do not add this to your component, the buttons will not work.

: The function that handles actual navigation. If you do not add this to your component, the buttons will not work. className : The className given by the carousel component. This is used to handle Visible/Invisible, hover, and user specified styles (e.g. from navButtonProps). Apply it to the outmost element.

: The className given by the carousel component. This is used to handle Visible/Invisible, hover, and user specified styles (e.g. from navButtonProps). Apply it to the outmost element. style : The style given by the carousel component. Used to give any user specified styles (e.g. from navButtonProps).

: The style given by the carousel component. Used to give any user specified styles (e.g. from navButtonProps). next : Boolean value that specifies whether this is the next button.

: Boolean value that specifies whether this is the next button. prev : Boolean value that specifies whether this is the prev button.

The prop value must be a function that returns a component. All parameters are optional as far as styling goes (not functionality), but it is advised you use them as shown above.

As implied, any className s or style s specified in the navButtonsProps will only be used iff you apply the given className and style parameters.

Customizing the Indicators

There are 4 props that handle indicator customization

IndicatorIcon

activeIndicatorIconButtonProps

indicatorIconButtonProps

indicatorContainerProps

Example

Let's say we would like to change the indicator icon from a circle to a something else, for example a little house

import Home from '@mui/icons-material/Home' ; < Carousel IndicatorIcon = { < Home /> } // OR IndicatorIcon={ < img src = "http://random.com/home" /> } > {...} </ Carousel >

The IndicatorIcon works the same way as the NextIcon and PrevIcon prop.

Example #2

Let's say we would like to have an array to icons like numbers, to order the elements of my carousel numerically. Let's do this!

const anArrayOfNumbers = [<img src="http://random.com/one"/>, <img src="http://random.com/two"/>, <img src="http://random.com/three"/> ]; <Carousel IndicatorIcon={anArrayOfNumbers} > {...} </Carousel>

Example #3

Now we want to do more complex customizations. Specifically:

More distance between the indicator icons Change the background color of the active indicator to red Change the color of all indicators to blue Move the indicators to the right side of the carousel Move the indicators to be further away down from the carousel

We are going to use all props to style the indicators

import Home from '@mui/icons-material/Home' ; < Carousel IndicatorIcon = { < Home /> } // Previous Example indicatorIconButtonProps={{ style: { padding: '10px', // 1 color: 'blue' // 3 } }} activeIndicatorIconButtonProps={{ style: { backgroundColor: 'red' // 2 } }} indicatorContainerProps={{ style: { marginTop: '50px', // 5 textAlign: 'right' // 4 } }} > {...} </ Carousel >

As before, you can use className to style the elements externally.

Default Styles

Giving the default styles in pseudo-code.

Navigation Buttons

{ buttonWrapper : { position : "absolute" , height : "100px" , backgroundColor : "transparent" , top : "calc(50% - 70px)" , '&:hover' : { '& $button' : { backgroundColor : "black" , filter : "brightness(120%)" , opacity : "0.4" } } }, fullHeightHoverWrapper : { height : "100%" , top : "0" }, buttonVisible :{ opacity : "1" }, buttonHidden :{ opacity : "0" , }, button : { margin : "0 10px" , position : "relative" , backgroundColor : "#494949" , top : "calc(50% - 20px) !important" , color : "white" , fontSize : "30px" , transition : "200ms" , cursor : "pointer" , '&:hover' : { opacity : "0.6 !important" }, }, next : { right : 0 }, prev : { left : 0 } }

Indicators

{ indicators : { width : "100%" , marginTop : "10px" , textAlign : "center" }, indicator : { cursor : "pointer" , transition : "200ms" , padding : 0 , color : "#afafaf" , '&:hover' : { color : "#1f1f1f" }, '&:active' : { color : "#1f1f1f" } }, indicatorIcon : { fontSize : "15px" , }, active : { color : "#494949" } }

Props

Prop name Type Default Description sx SxProps<Theme> {} Defines sx props, that will be inserted into the Carousel 's root element className string "" Defines custom class name(s), that will be added to Carousel element index number 0 Defines which child (assuming there are more than 1 children) will be displayed. Next and Previous Buttons as well as Indicators will work normally after the first render. When this prop is updated the carousel will display the chosen child. Use this prop to programmatically set the active child. If (index > children.length) then if (strictIndexing) index = last element. index strictIndexing boolean true Defines whether index can be bigger than children length autoPlay boolean true Defines if the component will auto scroll between children stopAutoPlayOnHover boolean true Defines if auto scrolling will continue while mousing over carousel interval number 4000 Defines the interval in ms between active child changes (autoPlay) animation "fade" \| "slide" "fade" Defines the animation style of the Carousel duration number 500 Defines the duration of the animations. swipe boolean true Defines if swiping left and right (in touch devices) triggers next and prev behaviour indicators boolean true Defines the existence of bullet indicators navButtonsAlwaysVisible boolean false Defines if the next/previous buttons will always be visible or not navButtonsAlwaysInvisible boolean false Defines if the next/previous buttons will always be invisible or not cycleNavigation boolean true Defines if the next button will be visible on the last slide, and the previous button on the first slide. Auto-play also stops on the last slide. Indicators continue to work normally. fullHeightHover boolean true Defines if the the next/previous button wrappers will cover the full height of the Item element and show buttons on full height hover navButtonsWrapperProps {className: string, style: React.CSSProperties} & React.AriaAttributes undefined Used to customize the div surrounding the nav IconButtons . Use this to position the buttons onto, below, outside, e.t.c. the carousel. Tip: Check the default styles below. navButtonsProps {className: string, style: React.CSSProperties} & React.AriaAttributes undefined Used to customize the actual nav IconButton s NextIcon ReactNode <NavigateNextIcon/> Defines the element inside the nav "next" IconButton . Refer to MaterialUI Button Documentation for more examples. It is advised to use Material UI Icons, but you could use any element ( <img/> , <div/> , ...) you like. PrevIcon ReactNode <NavigateNextIcon/> Defines the element inside the nav "prev" IconButton . Refer to MaterialUI Button Documentation for more examples. It is advised to use Material UI Icons, but you could use any element ( <img/> , <div/> , ...) you like. NavButton ({onClick, className, style, prev, next}: {onClick: Function, className: string, style: React.CSSProperties, next: boolean, prev: boolean}) => ReactNode undefined Gives full control of the nav buttons. Should return a button that uses the given onClick . Works in tandem with all other customization options ( navButtonsProps , navButtonsWrapperProps , navButtonsAlwaysVisible , navButtonsAlwaysInvisible , fullHeightHover , ...). Refer to the example section for more information. indicatorIconButtonProps {className: string, style: React.CSSProperties} & React.AriaAttributes undefined Used to customize all indicator IconButton s. Additive to activeIndicatorIconButtonProps . Any aria-label property used will be rendered with the indicator index next to it. e.g. {'aria-label': 'indicator'} --> 'indicator 1' activeIndicatorIconButtonProps {className: string, style: React.CSSProperties} & React.AriaAttributes undefined Used to customize the active indicator IconButton . Additive to indicatorIconButtonProps . indicatorContainerProps {className: string, style: React.CSSProperties} & React.AriaAttributes undefined Used to customize the indicators container/wrapper. IndicatorIcon ReactNode <FiberManualRecordIcon size='small' className={classes.indicatorIcon}/> Defines the element inside the indicator IconButton s Refer to MaterialUI Button Documentation for more examples. It is advised to use Material UI Icons, but you could use any element ( <img/> , <div/> , ...) you like. onChange (now?: number, previous?: number) => any () => {} Function that is called after internal setActive() method. The setActive() method is called when the next and previous buttons are pressed, when an indicator is pressed, or when the index prop changes. First argument is the child we are going to display, while the second argument is the child that was previously displayed. Will be called in conjunction with and after next and prev props if defined. It will not get called in first render, except if changeOnFirstRender is defined changeOnFirstRender boolean false Defines if onChange prop will be called when the carousel renders for the first time. In componentDidMount next (now?: number, previous?: number) => any () => {} Function that is called after internal next() method. First argument is the child we are going to display, while the second argument is the child that was previously displayed prev (now?: number, previous?: number) => any () => {} Function that is called after internal prev() method. First argument is the child we are going to display, while the second argument is the child that was previously displayed

License

The MIT License.

Author

Learus