React Material Color Picker Component

Material Design is a design language introduced by Google. If you want to find color inspiration for a specific design style based on material color palette, you can use this component as a development tool. You may find it useful while creating Material apps in combination with such libraries as Material-UI

Appearance

Install

$ npm i react-material-color-picker --save

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import MaterialColorPicker from 'react-material-color-picker' ; < MaterialColorPicker initColor = "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.26)" onSubmit = {actionLog()} onReset = {actionLog()} style = {{width: 400 , backgroundColor: '# c7c7c7 '}} submitLabel = 'Apply' resetLabel = 'Undo' />

Demo

API

Props and Callbacks

initColor should be color string from Goggle material color palette

style - inline style of the root div node

submitLabel and resetLabel are titles of the appropriate buttons

onSubmit and onReset are callbacks wich will be invoked by clicking the appropriate buttons. It will recieve an argument with the following structure:

event = { type, timeStamp, target : { value, nativeEvent, name : 'MaterialColorPicker' , node, ...this.props, } };

smArtLight