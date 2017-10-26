openbase logo
rmc

react-matchmedia-connect

by Malte Wessel
0.2.1 (see all)

Higher order components for matchMedia

Readme

react-matchmedia-connect

npm npm version npm downloads

Check out the demo

Installation

npm install react-matchmedia-connect --save

Usage

createMatchMediaConnect

createMatchMediaConnect lets you register a set of media queries. If one of the queries changes, you component will be updated.

import { createMatchMediaConnect } from 'react-matchmedia-connect';

// Define some media queries and give them a key
const connect = createMatchMediaConnect({
  isLandscape: '(orientation: landscape)',
  isMin400: '(min-width: 400px)',
  isTablet: '(min-width: 700px), handheld and (orientation: landscape)'
});

Then use this connect function throughout your app:

const Component = ({ isLandscape, isMin400 }) => (
  <div>
    <div>{isLandscape ? 'landscape' : 'portrait'}</div>
    <div>{isMin400 ? 'at least 400' : 'less than 400'}</div>
  </div>
);
// This component only needs `isLandscape` and `isMin400`
const ConnectedComponent = connect(['isLandscape', 'isMin400'])(Component);

const OtherComponent = ({ isTablet }) => (
  isTablet ? <div>Tablet</div> : <div>No tablet</div>
);
// This component only needs `isTablet`
const OtherConnectedComponent = connect(['isTablet'])(Component);

createResponsiveConnect

createResponsiveConnect expects a list of breakpoints and creates the respective media queries with createMatchMediaConnect. You'll get a isMin<Size> and isMax<Size> property for each breakpoint as well as a isPortrait and isLandscape property.

import { createResponsiveConnect } from 'react-matchmedia-connect';
const connect = createResponsiveConnect({
  xs: 480,
  sm: 768,
  md: 992,
  lg: 1200
});

const Component = ({ isMinMd, isMaxMd }) => (
  <div>
    <div>{isMinMd ? 'greater than 992px' : 'less than 992px'}</div>
    <div>{isMaxMd ? 'less than 1200px' : 'greater than 1199px'}</div>
    <div>{isMinMd && isMaxMd ? 'between 992px and 1199px' : 'other'}</div>
  </div>
);
// Only connect to `isMinMd` and `isMaxMd`
const ConnectedComponent = connect(['isMinMd', 'isMaxMd'])(Component);

API

createMatchMediaConnect(mediaQueries)

  • mediaQueries (Object): A set of media queries.
  • returns (Function): connect function that connects your components to changes
const connect = createMatchMediaConnect({
  isLandscape: '(orientation: landscape)',
  isMin400: '(min-width: 400px)'
});
connect(properties)
  • properties (Array): An array of properties that your component should receive
  • returns (Function): wrapWithConnect higher order function
const wrapWithConnect = connect(['isMin400']);
wrapWithConnect(Component)
  • Component (Component): The component that you want to connect
  • returns (Component): Connected component
const Component = ({ isMin400 }) => (
  <div>{isMin400 ? 'at least 400' : 'less than 400'}</div>
);
// This component only needs `isLandscape` and `isMin400`
const ConnectedComponent = wrapWithConnect(Component);

createResponsiveConnect(breakpoints)

  • breakpoints (Object): A set of breakpoints
  • returns (Function): connect function that connects your components to changes

Default breakpoints:

const defaultBreakpoints = {
  xs: 480,
  sm: 768,
  md: 992,
  lg: 1200
};

Examples

Run the simple example:

# Make sure that you've installed the dependencies
npm install
# Move to example directory
cd react-matchmedia-connect/examples/simple
npm install
npm start

Tests

# Make sure that you've installed the dependencies
npm install
# Run tests
npm test

Code Coverage

# Run code coverage. Results can be found in `./coverage`
npm run test:cov

License

MIT

