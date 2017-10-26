npm install react-matchmedia-connect --save
createMatchMediaConnect lets you register a set of media queries. If one of the queries changes, you component will be updated.
import { createMatchMediaConnect } from 'react-matchmedia-connect';
// Define some media queries and give them a key
const connect = createMatchMediaConnect({
isLandscape: '(orientation: landscape)',
isMin400: '(min-width: 400px)',
isTablet: '(min-width: 700px), handheld and (orientation: landscape)'
});
Then use this connect function throughout your app:
const Component = ({ isLandscape, isMin400 }) => (
<div>
<div>{isLandscape ? 'landscape' : 'portrait'}</div>
<div>{isMin400 ? 'at least 400' : 'less than 400'}</div>
</div>
);
// This component only needs `isLandscape` and `isMin400`
const ConnectedComponent = connect(['isLandscape', 'isMin400'])(Component);
const OtherComponent = ({ isTablet }) => (
isTablet ? <div>Tablet</div> : <div>No tablet</div>
);
// This component only needs `isTablet`
const OtherConnectedComponent = connect(['isTablet'])(Component);
createResponsiveConnect expects a list of breakpoints and creates the respective media queries with
createMatchMediaConnect. You'll get a
isMin<Size> and
isMax<Size> property for each breakpoint as well as a
isPortrait and
isLandscape property.
import { createResponsiveConnect } from 'react-matchmedia-connect';
const connect = createResponsiveConnect({
xs: 480,
sm: 768,
md: 992,
lg: 1200
});
const Component = ({ isMinMd, isMaxMd }) => (
<div>
<div>{isMinMd ? 'greater than 992px' : 'less than 992px'}</div>
<div>{isMaxMd ? 'less than 1200px' : 'greater than 1199px'}</div>
<div>{isMinMd && isMaxMd ? 'between 992px and 1199px' : 'other'}</div>
</div>
);
// Only connect to `isMinMd` and `isMaxMd`
const ConnectedComponent = connect(['isMinMd', 'isMaxMd'])(Component);
createMatchMediaConnect(mediaQueries)
mediaQueries (Object): A set of media queries.
returns (Function): connect function that connects your components to changes
const connect = createMatchMediaConnect({
isLandscape: '(orientation: landscape)',
isMin400: '(min-width: 400px)'
});
connect(properties)
properties (Array): An array of properties that your component should receive
returns (Function): wrapWithConnect higher order function
const wrapWithConnect = connect(['isMin400']);
wrapWithConnect(Component)
Component (Component): The component that you want to connect
returns (Component): Connected component
const Component = ({ isMin400 }) => (
<div>{isMin400 ? 'at least 400' : 'less than 400'}</div>
);
// This component only needs `isLandscape` and `isMin400`
const ConnectedComponent = wrapWithConnect(Component);
createResponsiveConnect(breakpoints)
breakpoints (Object): A set of breakpoints
returns (Function): connect function that connects your components to changes
Default breakpoints:
const defaultBreakpoints = {
xs: 480,
sm: 768,
md: 992,
lg: 1200
};
Run the simple example:
# Make sure that you've installed the dependencies
npm install
# Move to example directory
cd react-matchmedia-connect/examples/simple
npm install
npm start
# Make sure that you've installed the dependencies
npm install
# Run tests
npm test
# Run code coverage. Results can be found in `./coverage`
npm run test:cov
MIT