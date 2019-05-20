openbase logo
rmm

react-match-media

by Mr Cup
2.2.2 (see all)

A react component allows you to conditionally render your components based on media queries.

203

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Match Media

Downloads

A React component that allows you to conditionally render your components based on media queries for your responsive website.

Underline it uses window.matchMedia

alt tag

Usage

Install

npm i react-match-media

Use it in your code (es6 syntax)

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { MatchMediaHOC } from 'react-match-media';

const ComponentForBigScreen = MatchMediaHOC(SomeComponent, '(min-width: 800px)');
const ComponentForSmallScreen = MatchMediaHOC(SomeComponent, '(max-width: 500px)');

ReactDOM.render(
  <div className="example">
    <SomeElementAlwaysRendered />
    <ComponentForBigScreen />
    <ComponentForSmallScreen />
  </div>,
  document.getElementById('root')
)

For more, see the examples

Supported browsers

  • IE10 and above
  • All other major browsers

For older browsers, you need to polyfill window.matchMedia. For more, see Can I Use matchMedia

Development of this component

Start the example

npm install
npm start
open http://localhost:3000

And then you can edit the source code, hotreloading is enabled, so you can see the changes immediatly

Linting

npm run lint

Testing

npm run test

To generate distribution code

npm run build

Changelog

v2.2.0 - 25/April/2018

Used PropTypes from 'prop-types' package

v2.0.0 - 16/Jan/2017

Introduced a MatchMediaHOC high order component to replace the previous MatchMedia component.

License

MIT

