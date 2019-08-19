A lightweight, performant, and responsive masonry layout for React.

Status

⚠️Deprecated

Unfortunately we don’t have time to maintain this library at the moment so we have archived it. We may return to this in the future. In the meantime, the latest working version is still available on NPM.

Features

Satisfies the masonry requirements laid out in this article

Easy-to-use interface – pass items along with desired column width

Fully responsive column width and column count based on container size

Full-bleed columns – no extra gutter on the left and right

Server-side render support for frameworks like Gatsby

Small library with two dependencies

No cheesy baked-in animations

Installation

Yarn

yarn add react-masonry-responsive

NPM

npm i react-masonry-responsive

Example implementation

import { Masonry, MasonryItem } from "react-masonry-responsive" import * as React from "react" ; function SimpleExample ( props: (items: MasonryItem )) { return ( <Masonry items={props.items} minColumnWidth={128} /> ); } function AdvancedExample(props: (items: MasonryItem)) { return ( <div style={{maxWidth: 800}}> <Masonry containerWidth={800} gap={16} items={props.items} minColumnWidth={128} /> </div> ); }

Props

Items are an array of objects with a unique key and a React node. Ideally, the key would be something like a UUID.

export interface MasonryItem { key : string | number; node: React.ReactNode; } export interface Props { containerWidth?: number; gap?: number; equalHeight?: boolean; items: MasonryItem[]; minColumnWidth: number; }

