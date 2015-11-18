A React.js Masonry mixin. (Also available as a component - you should use that instead!)

hearsay.me (web) hearsay.me (github)

The mixin is now bundled with Masonry, so no additional dependencies needed!

You will have to use Masonry as a script dependency, as there is no complete npm module available at the moment.

You can optionally include Masonry as a script tag <script src='//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/masonry/3.1.5/masonry.pkgd.min.js' />

To use the mixin

require the mixin and inject React

pass a reference and a masonry options object

make sure you use the same reference as ref in your component

if you need to - access the masonry object through this.masonry in your component