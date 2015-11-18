A React.js Masonry mixin. (Also available as a component - you should use that instead!)
The mixin is now bundled with Masonry, so no additional dependencies needed!
You will have to use Masonry as a script dependency, as there is no complete npm module available at the moment.
You can optionally include Masonry as a script tag
<script src='//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/masonry/3.1.5/masonry.pkgd.min.js' />
To use the mixin
require the mixin and inject
React
pass a reference and a masonry options object
make sure you use the same reference as
ref in your component
if you need to - access the masonry object through
this.masonry in your component
example code
var React = require('react');
var MasonryMixin = require('react-masonry-mixin')(React);
var masonryOptions = {
transitionDuration: 0
};
var SomeComponent = React.createClass({
mixins: [MasonryMixin(React)('masonryContainer', masonryOptions)],
render: function () {
var childElements = this.props.elements.map(function(element){
return (
<div className="someclass">
{element.name}
</div>
);
});
return (
<div ref="masonryContainer">
{childElements}
</div>
);
}
});
module.exports = SomeComponent;