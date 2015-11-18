openbase logo
rmm

react-masonry-mixin

by Eirik L. Vullum
2.1.0 (see all)

A React.js mixin for using @desandro's Masonry

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

84

GitHub Stars

174

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Masonry Mixin

npm version

Introduction:

A React.js Masonry mixin. (Also available as a component - you should use that instead!)

Live demo:

hearsay.me (web) hearsay.me (github)

Usage:

  • The mixin is now bundled with Masonry, so no additional dependencies needed!

  • You will have to use Masonry as a script dependency, as there is no complete npm module available at the moment.

  • You can optionally include Masonry as a script tag <script src='//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/masonry/3.1.5/masonry.pkgd.min.js' />

  • To use the mixin

  • require the mixin and inject React

  • pass a reference and a masonry options object

  • make sure you use the same reference as ref in your component

  • if you need to - access the masonry object through this.masonry in your component

  • example code

var React = require('react');
var MasonryMixin = require('react-masonry-mixin')(React);
 
var masonryOptions = {
    transitionDuration: 0
};
 
var SomeComponent = React.createClass({

    mixins: [MasonryMixin(React)('masonryContainer', masonryOptions)],
 
    render: function () {
        var childElements = this.props.elements.map(function(element){
           return (
                <div className="someclass">
                    {element.name}
                </div>
            );
        });
        
        return (
            <div ref="masonryContainer">
                {childElements}
            </div>
        );
    }
});

module.exports = SomeComponent;

