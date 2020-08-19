This library is no longer supported. I recommend to use better alternatives such as react-virtualized with virtualization from the box or react-masonry-css (you can use react-window or react-virtual for infinite scrolling).
Very simple React.js component for masonry grid. Based on Bricks.js, React Infinite Scroller and React Masonry Layout.
Component is mostly suitable for static data, but can be used with dynamic with instance methods.
Using
NPM
npm install --save react-masonry-infinite
Using
yarn
yarn add react-masonry-infinite
import MasonryInfiniteScroller from 'react-masonry-infinite';
...
<MasonryInfiniteScroller
hasMore={this.state.hasMore}
loadMore={() => this.setState({ elements: this.state.elements.push("Element") })}
>
{
this.state.elements.map(id =>
<div key={id} />
)
}
</MasonryInfiniteScroller>
...
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|className
|String
''
|CSS className for root element
|pack
|Boolean
false
|Flag to force pack on every update
|packed
|String
data-packed
|An attribute added to the grid items after they're positioned within the grid. If the attribute is not prefixed with
data-, it will be added. See Bricks.js
|sizes
|Array
[{ columns: 1, gutter: 20 }, { mq: '768px', columns: 2, gutter: 20 }, { mq: '1024px', columns: 3, gutter: 20 }]
|An array of objects describing the grid's properties at different breakpoints. When defining your sizes, note the rules of Bricks.js
|position
|Boolean
true
|A Boolean indicating that the grid items should be positioned using the
top and
left CSS properties.
|style
|Object
{}
|The inline style
And other React Infinite Scroller props.
|Method
|Description
|forcePack
|Packs Bricks.js instance (usefull when data is dynamic)
|forceUpdate
|Updates Bricks.js instance
|createNewInstance
|Recreates Bricks.js instance. E.g. when you need to dynamically handle amount of columns.
MIT