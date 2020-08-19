openbase logo
rmi

react-masonry-infinite

by Georgiy Tarasov
1.2.2 (see all)

React component for masonry infinite grid

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.1K

GitHub Stars

165

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Infinite Scroll, React Scroll

Readme

React Masonry Infinite

npm

Deprecation Notice

This library is no longer supported. I recommend to use better alternatives such as react-virtualized with virtualization from the box or react-masonry-css (you can use react-window or react-virtual for infinite scrolling).

About

Very simple React.js component for masonry grid. Based on Bricks.js, React Infinite Scroller and React Masonry Layout.

Component is mostly suitable for static data, but can be used with dynamic with instance methods.

Demo

Demo page

Features

Instalation

Using NPM

  npm install --save react-masonry-infinite

Using yarn

  yarn add react-masonry-infinite

Basic example

import MasonryInfiniteScroller from 'react-masonry-infinite';

...
<MasonryInfiniteScroller
    hasMore={this.state.hasMore}
    loadMore={() => this.setState({ elements: this.state.elements.push("Element") })}
>
    {
        this.state.elements.map(id =>
            <div key={id} />
        )
    }
</MasonryInfiniteScroller>
...

Props

PropsTypeDefaultDescription
classNameString''CSS className for root element
packBooleanfalseFlag to force pack on every update
packedStringdata-packedAn attribute added to the grid items after they're positioned within the grid. If the attribute is not prefixed with data-, it will be added. See Bricks.js
sizesArray[{ columns: 1, gutter: 20 }, { mq: '768px', columns: 2, gutter: 20 }, { mq: '1024px', columns: 3, gutter: 20 }]An array of objects describing the grid's properties at different breakpoints. When defining your sizes, note the rules of Bricks.js
positionBooleantrueA Boolean indicating that the grid items should be positioned using the top and left CSS properties.
styleObject{}The inline style

And other React Infinite Scroller props.

Methods

MethodDescription
forcePackPacks Bricks.js instance (usefull when data is dynamic)
forceUpdateUpdates Bricks.js instance
createNewInstanceRecreates Bricks.js instance. E.g. when you need to dynamically handle amount of columns.

License

MIT

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial