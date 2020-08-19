React Masonry Infinite

Deprecation Notice

This library is no longer supported. I recommend to use better alternatives such as react-virtualized with virtualization from the box or react-masonry-css (you can use react-window or react-virtual for infinite scrolling).

About

Very simple React.js component for masonry grid. Based on Bricks.js, React Infinite Scroller and React Masonry Layout.

Component is mostly suitable for static data, but can be used with dynamic with instance methods.

Demo

Demo page

Features

Masonry layout

Perfomance of Bricks.js (Bricks.js homepage)

Infinite scroll from a box

Instalation

Using NPM

npm install --save react-masonry-infinite

Using yarn

yarn add react-masonry-infinite

Basic example

import MasonryInfiniteScroller from 'react-masonry-infinite' ; ... <MasonryInfiniteScroller hasMore={ this .state.hasMore} loadMore={() => this .setState({ elements : this .state.elements.push( "Element" ) })} > { this .state.elements.map( id => < div key = {id} /> ) } </ MasonryInfiniteScroller > ...

Props

Props Type Default Description className String '' CSS className for root element pack Boolean false Flag to force pack on every update packed String data-packed An attribute added to the grid items after they're positioned within the grid. If the attribute is not prefixed with data- , it will be added. See Bricks.js sizes Array [{ columns: 1, gutter: 20 }, { mq: '768px', columns: 2, gutter: 20 }, { mq: '1024px', columns: 3, gutter: 20 }] An array of objects describing the grid's properties at different breakpoints. When defining your sizes, note the rules of Bricks.js position Boolean true A Boolean indicating that the grid items should be positioned using the top and left CSS properties. style Object {} The inline style

And other React Infinite Scroller props.

Methods

Method Description forcePack Packs Bricks.js instance (usefull when data is dynamic) forceUpdate Updates Bricks.js instance createNewInstance Recreates Bricks.js instance. E.g. when you need to dynamically handle amount of columns.

License

MIT