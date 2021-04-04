A Masonry component leveraging CSS and native React rendering, for fast, responsive masonry layouts

Existing solutions like React wrapped DeSandro Masonry, while popular, don't actually leverage React's highly optimized Virtual DOM renderer and in DeSandro Masonry's case, actually renders elements twice before showing the layout. All of this is ok but we found it to lead to a slow, "laggy" user experience that would occasionally miss-render our layout.

Our need for a simple Masonry layout that was fast, used React's Virtual DOM without needing jQuery or other dependencies led us to explore what we could do with the latest techniques using just CSS within a React Component.

Between flexbox, css columns, css grid we settled on plain ol' div's and a dab of flexbox that allows for "fluid" responsive layouts by default but most importantly is true to Reacts rendering lifecycle.

react-masonry-css Is a React Component with a simple interface to order items into the desired columns at specified breakpoints. With minimal CSS this leads to a quick, reliable solution that also has great browser support along with rendering performance.

😄 What does this do

Responsive! ..always

IE 10+

No Dependencies - Which means no need for jQuery!

Works with existing CSS animations on your elements, like fading in on first load

CSS powered (Faster to render)

Allows for Gaps (Gutters) between elements

🏳️ What doesn't this do

Works with elements with different widths

Sorting based on height - This kills performance, so if you don't need it we're here for you

😲 Simple Usage

Add react-masonry-css to your project:

npm install react-masonry-css

In your React Component...

import Masonry from 'react-masonry-css' <Masonry breakpointCols={ 3 } className= "my-masonry-grid" columnClassName= "my-masonry-grid_column" > { } < /Masonry>

And, CSS:

.my-masonry-grid { display : -webkit-box; display : -ms-flexbox; display : flex; margin-left : - 30px ; width : auto; } .my-masonry-grid_column { padding-left : 30px ; background-clip : padding-box; } .my-masonry-grid_column > div { background : grey; margin-bottom : 30px ; }

Responsive Breakpoints

Different columns can be specified by passing an object containing key's of the window widths and their value as the number of columns. To have a fallback value, use the default key.

const breakpointColumnsObj = { default : 4 , 1100 : 3 , 700 : 2 , 500 : 1 }; < Masonry breakpointCols = {breakpointColumnsObj} className = "my-masonry-grid" columnClassName = "my-masonry-grid_column" > < div > My Element </ div > < div > My Element </ div > < div > My Element </ div > < div > My Element </ div > </ Masonry >

Configuration Props

breakpointCols={{default: 4, 800: 2}} optional (defaults to 2 columns)

optional (defaults to 2 columns) className for the container

for the container columnClassName class name added to each generated column

Example Demo

https://paulcollett.github.io/react-masonry-css/demo/

Common usage

outputting an array of items:

var items = [ { id : 1 , name : 'My First Item' }, { id : 2 , name : 'Another item' }, { id : 3 , name : 'Third Item' }, { id : 4 , name : 'Here is the Fourth' }, { id : 5 , name : 'High Five' } ]; items = items.map( function ( item ) { return < div key = {item.id} > {item.name} </ div > }); < Masonry breakpointCols = {myBreakpointsAndCols} className = "my-masonry-grid" columnClassName = "my-masonry-grid_column" > {items} </ Masonry >

Optional, Responsive gutters

We can add the following to the above CSS to further adjust the layout between screen sizes.

@ media (max-width: 800px ) { .my-masonry-grid { margin-left : - 15px ; } .my-masonry-grid_column { padding-left : 15px ; } .my-masonry-grid_column > div { margin-bottom : 15px ; } }

Use with Preact

You can use react-masonry-css with Preact when using preact/compat

