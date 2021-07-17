if you wish to have IE8 support, v2 with React 0.14 is the highest version available.
A React.js Masonry component. (Also available as a mixin if needed)
The component is bundled with Masonry, so no additional dependencies needed!
You can optionally include Masonry as a script tag if there should be any reason for doing so
<script src='//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/masonry/3.1.5/masonry.pkgd.min.js' />
To use the component just require the module.
npm install --save react-masonry-component
import * as React from 'react';
import Masonry from 'react-masonry-component';
const masonryOptions = {
transitionDuration: 0
};
const imagesLoadedOptions = { background: '.my-bg-image-el' }
class Gallery extends React.Component {
render() {
const childElements = this.props.elements.map(function(element){
return (
<li className="image-element-class">
<img src={element.src} />
</li>
);
});
return (
<Masonry
className={'my-gallery-class'} // default ''
elementType={'ul'} // default 'div'
options={masonryOptions} // default {}
disableImagesLoaded={false} // default false
updateOnEachImageLoad={false} // default false and works only if disableImagesLoaded is false
imagesLoadedOptions={imagesLoadedOptions} // default {}
>
{childElements}
</Masonry>
);
}
}
export default Gallery;
ES6-style modules are also supported, just use:
import Masonry from 'react-masonry-component';
You can also include your own custom props - EG: inline-style and event handlers.
import * as React from 'react';
import Masonry from 'react-masonry-component';
const masonryOptions = {
transitionDuration: 0
};
const style = {
backgroundColor: 'tomato'
};
class Gallery extends React.Component {
handleClick() {}
render() {
return (
<Masonry
className={'my-gallery-class'}
style={style}
onClick={this.handleClick}
>
{...}
</Masonry>
);
}
}
export default Gallery;
Should you need to access the instance of Masonry (for example to listen to masonry events)
you can do so by using
refs.
import * as React from 'react';
import Masonry from 'react-masonry-component';
class Gallery extends React.Component {
handleLayoutComplete() { },
componentDidMount() {
this.masonry.on('layoutComplete', this.handleLayoutComplete);
},
componentWillUnmount() {
this.masonry.off('layoutComplete', this.handleLayoutComplete);
},
render() {
return (
<Masonry
ref={function(c) {this.masonry = this.masonry || c.masonry;}.bind(this)}
>
{...}
</Masonry>
);
}
}
export default Gallery;
React Masonry Component uses Desandro's
imagesloaded library to detect when images have loaded. Should you want to pass
options down to it then you need to populate the
imagesLoadedOptions property on React Masonry Component.
This will most commonly be used when the elements in your gallery have CSS background images and you want to capture their load event. More info availabe on the imagesloaded website.
eg:
import * as React from 'react';
import Masonry from 'react-masonry-component';
class Gallery extends React.Component {
render() {
const imagesLoadedOptions = { background: '.my-bg-image-el' }
return (
<Masonry
className={'my-gallery-class'}
elementType={'ul'}
options={masonryOptions}
imagesLoadedOptions={imagesLoadedOptions}
>
<div className="my-bg-image-el"></div>
</Masonry>
);
}
}
export default Gallery;
onImagesLoaded - triggered when all images are loaded or after each image is loaded when
updateOnEachImageLoad is set to
true
onLayoutComplete - triggered after a layout and all positioning transitions have completed.
onRemoveComplete - triggered after an item element has been removed
class Gallery extends React.Component {
componentDidMount() {
this.hide();
},
handleImagesLoaded(imagesLoadedInstance) {
this.show();
},
render() {
return (
<Masonry
onImagesLoaded={this.handleImagesLoaded}
onLayoutComplete={laidOutItems => this.handleLayoutComplete(laidOutItems)}
onRemoveComplete={removedItems => this.handleRemoveComplete(removedItems)}
>
{...}
</Masonry>
)
}
}