Mask input with simple API and rich customization.

You often have to create input for a credit card, phone number, birthday, etc. Each of this usecases requires to input value with some formatting (for example 0000-0000-000-0000 for credit card).

This project could help you in all this situations!

Watch demo: http://xnimorz.github.io/masked-input/

How to start

If you need to create a credit card input, phone, date or similar use (inside the link you'll find step-by-step guide)

react-maskinput for React,

svelte-mask-input for Svelte

mask-input if you don't use any framework

These projects support rich customization.

If you need to create a number formatter:

react-numberinput for React

Components

svelte-mask-input — Svelte mask input;

react-maskinput — react masked input;

react-numberinput — react numeric input;

mask-input — vanilla mask input;

input-core — the core module with rich and clear API on top of which you can build any custom components.

React components and input-core is written on TypeScript, so it helps you to use them.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -m 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request

Browsers support

React masked input and numeric input were tested on desktop and mobile browsers:

Desktop browsers:

Safari >= 9

Safari >= 9 Google Chrome

Google Chrome EDGE, IE11

EDGE, IE11 Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox Opera, Yandex.browser etc.

Mobile browsers:

Android Chrome

Android Chrome Safari IOS >= 9

Safari IOS >= 9 [] Android browser <= v4 — there are some artifacts with copy & paste

License

MIT