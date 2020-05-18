openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rm

react-maskedinput

by Jonny Buchanan
4.0.1 (see all)

Masked <input/> React component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25K

GitHub Stars

715

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Validated/Masked Input

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Abandoned

Readme

MaskedInput

A React component for <input> masking, built on top of inputmask-core.

This project has never been used by its author, other than while making it.

Live Demo

Install

npm

npm install react-maskedinput --save

Browser bundle

The browser bundle exposes a global MaskedInput variable and expects to find a global React variable to work with.

Usage

Give MaskedInput a mask and an onChange callback:

import React from 'react'
import MaskedInput from 'react-maskedinput'

class CreditCardDetails extends React.Component {
  state = {
    card: '',
    expiry: '',
    ccv: ''
  }

  _onChange = (e) => {
    this.setState({[e.target.name]: e.target.value})
  }

  render() {
    return <div className="CreditCardDetails">
      <label>
        Card Number:{' '}
        <MaskedInput mask="1111 1111 1111 1111" name="card" size="20" onChange={this._onChange}/>
      </label>
      <label>
        Expiry Date:{' '}
        <MaskedInput mask="11/1111" name="expiry" placeholder="mm/yyyy" onChange={this._onChange}/>
      </label>
      <label>
        CCV:{' '}
        <MaskedInput mask="111" name="ccv" onChange={this._onChange}/>
      </label>
    </div>
  }
}

Create some wrapper components if you have a masking configuration which will be reused:

function CustomInput(props) {
  return <MaskedInput
    mask="1111-WW-11"
    placeholder="1234-WW-12"
    size="11"
    {...props}
    formatCharacters={{
      'W': {
        validate(char) { return /\w/.test(char ) },
        transform(char) { return char.toUpperCase() }
      }
    }}
  />
}

Props

mask : string

The masking pattern to be applied to the <input>.

See the inputmask-core docs for supported formatting characters.

onChange : (event: SyntheticEvent) => any

A callback which will be called any time the mask's value changes.

This will be passed a SyntheticEvent with the input accessible via event.target as usual.

Note: this component currently calls onChange directly, it does not generate an onChange event which will bubble up like a regular <input> component, so you must pass an onChange if you want to get a value back out.

formatCharacters: Object

Customised format character definitions for use in the pattern.

See the inputmask-core docs for details of the structure of this object.

placeholderChar: string

Customised placeholder character used to fill in editable parts of the pattern.

See the inputmask-core docs for details.

value : string

A default value for the mask.

placeholder : string

A default placeholder will be generated from the mask's pattern, but you can pass a placeholder prop to provide your own.

size : number | string

By default, the rendered <input>'s size will be the length of the pattern, but you can pass a size prop to override this.

Other props

Any other props passed in will be passed as props to the rendered <input>, except for the following, which are managed by the component:

  • maxLength - will always be equal to the pattern's .length
  • onKeyDown, onKeyPress & onPaste - will each trigger a call to onChange when necessary

MIT Licensed

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
OrciolyUberlândia,MG,Brazil1 Rating0 Reviews
January 20, 2021
Great Documentation
Václav Kaloč5 Ratings0 Reviews
January 5, 2021
Abandoned
Ali TorkiّIran, Tehran99 Ratings0 Reviews
Typescript and DevOps enthusiast / Never stop learning.
October 4, 2020

Alternatives

rnf
react-number-formatReact component to format numbers in an input or as a text.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
608K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
2Great Documentation
ri
react-imaskvanilla javascript input mask
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
70K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
rci
react-code-inputReact component for entering and validating PIN code.
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
react-text-maskInput mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
331K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Abandoned
cj
cleave.jsFormat input text content when you are typing...
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
195K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
12
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial