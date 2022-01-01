This is a simple masked text (normal text and input text) component for React.
Thanks to vanilla-masker =). Thanks to benhurott
React: 16.0.0 or higher
npm install react-masked-text --save
import React, {Component} from 'react';
// import the component
import {TextInputMask} from 'react-masked-text';
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
}
isValid() {
// isValid method returns if the inputed value is valid.
// Ex: if you input 40/02/1990 30:20:20, it will return false
// because in this case, the day and the hour is invalid.
let valid = this.refs['myDateText'].isValid();
// get converted value. Using kind=datetime, it returns the Date object.
// If it's using kind=money, it returns a Number object.
let rawValue = this.refs['myDateText'].getRawValue();
}
render() {
// the kind is required but options is required only for some specific kinds.
return (
<TextInputMask
ref={'myDateText'}
kind={'datetime'}
options={{
format: 'DD-MM-YYYY HH:mm:ss'
}} />
);
}
}
If you set this prop, this component becomes a controlled component.
Use this props if you're using this component as an uncontrolled component and you want to set its default value (initial value). You may notice that it doesn't make sense to set value and defaultValue at the same time.
credit-card: use the mask 9999 9999 9999 9999. It accepts options (see later in this doc).
cpf: use the mask
999.999.999-99 and
numeric keyboard.
cnpj: use the mask
99.999.999/9999-99 and
numeric keyboard.
zip-code: use the mask
99999-999 and
numeric keyboard.
only-numbers: accept only numbers on field with
numeric keyboard.
money: use the mask
R$ 0,00 on the field with
numeric keyboard. It accepts options (see later in this doc).
cel-phone: use the mask
(99) 9999-9999 or
(99) 99999-9999 (changing automaticaly by length). It accepts options (see later in this doc).
datetime: use datetime mask with a similiar moment format (default DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss). It accepts options (see later in this doc).
custom: use your custom mask (see the options props later in this doc).
Invoked after new value applied to mask.
/**
* @param {String} text the text AFTER mask is applied.
*/
onChangeText(text) {
// ...
}
<TextInputMask
kind={'only-numbers'}
onChangeText={this.onChangeText.bind(this)} />
Allow you to check and prevent value to be inputed.
/**
* @param {String} previous the previous text in the masked field.
* @param {String} next the next text that will be setted to field.
* @return {Boolean} return true if must accept the value.
*/
checkText(previous, next) {
return next === 'your valid value or other boolean condition';
}
<TextInputMask
kind={'only-numbers'}
checkText={this.checkText.bind(this)} />
Some kinds accept options, use it like this:
<TextInputMask kind={'money'} options={{ unit: 'US$' }} />
For
kind={'money'}
precision (Number, default 2): the decimal places.
separator (String, default ','): the decimal separator.
delimiter (String, default '.'): the thousand separator.
unit: (String, default 'R$'): the prefix text.
suffixUnit (String, default ''): the suffix text.
zeroCents (Boolean, default false): if must show cents.
For
kind={'cel-phone'}
withDDD (Boolean, default true): if the ddd will be include in the mask.
dddMask (String, default '(99) '): the default mask applied if
withDDD is true.
For
kind={'datetime'}
format (String, default DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss): moment date format. It accepts the following:
- instead of
/ if you want
For
kind={'custom'}
{
/**
* mask: (String | required | default '')
* the mask pattern
* 9 - accept digit.
* A - accept alpha.
* S - accept alphanumeric.
* * - accept all, EXCEPT white space.
*/
mask: '999#AAA',
/**
* validator: (Function | optional | defaults returns true)
* use this funcion to inform if the inputed value is a valid value (for invalid phone numbers, for example). The isValid method use this validator.
*/
validator: function(value, settings) {
return true
},
/**
* getRawValue: (Function | optional | defaults return current masked value)
* use this function to parse and return values to use what you want.
* for example, if you want to create a phone number mask (999) 999-99-99 but want to get only
* the numbers for value, use this method for this parse step.
*/
getRawValue: function(value, settings) {
return 'my converted value';
},
/**
* translation: (Object | optional | defaults 9, A, S, *)
* the dictionary that translate mask and value.
* you can change defaults by simple override the key (9, A, S, *) or create some new.
*/
translation: {
// this is a custom translation. The others (9, A, S, *) still works.
// this translation will be merged and turns into 9, A, S, *, #.
'#': function(val) {
if (val === ' ') {
return val;
}
// if returns null, undefined or '' (empty string), the value will be ignored.
return null;
},
// in this case, we will override build-in * translation (allow all characters)
// and set this to allow only blank spaces and some special characters.
'*': function(val) {
return [' ', '#', ',', '.', '!'].indexOf(val) >= 0 ? val : null;
}
}
}
For
kind={'credit-card'}
obfuscated (Boolean, default false): if the mask must be
9999 **** **** 9999
getElement(): return the instance of TextInput component.
isValid(): if the value inputed is valid for the mask.
getRawValue(): get the converted value of mask.
1234 1234 1234 1234 returns
[1234, 1234, 1234, 1234].
R$ 1.234,56 returns
1234.56.
If you want, we expose the
MaskService. You can use it:
Methods
kind (String, required): the kind of the mask (
cpf,
datetime, etc...)
value (String, required): the value to be masked
settings (Object, optional): if the mask kind accepts options, pass it in the settings parameter
kind (String, required): the kind of the mask (
cpf,
datetime, etc...)
value (String, required): the value to be masked
settings (Object, optional): if the mask kind accepts options, pass it in the settings parameter
Ex:
import {MaskService} from 'react-masked-text'
var money = MaskService.toMask('money', '123', {
unit: 'US$',
separator: '.',
delimiter: ','
});
// money -> US$ 1.23