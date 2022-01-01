This is a simple masked text (normal text and input text) component for React.

Thanks to vanilla-masker =). Thanks to benhurott

Supported Versions

React: 16.0.0 or higher

Install

npm install react-masked-text --save

Usage (TextInputMask)

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import {TextInputMask} from 'react-masked-text' ; export default class MyComponent extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); } isValid() { let valid = this .refs[ 'myDateText' ].isValid(); let rawValue = this .refs[ 'myDateText' ].getRawValue(); } render() { return ( < TextInputMask ref = { ' myDateText '} kind = { ' datetime '} options = {{ format: ' DD-MM-YYYY HH:mm:ss ' }} /> ); } }

Props

value

If you set this prop, this component becomes a controlled component.

defaultValue

Use this props if you're using this component as an uncontrolled component and you want to set its default value (initial value). You may notice that it doesn't make sense to set value and defaultValue at the same time.

kind

credit-card: use the mask 9999 9999 9999 9999. It accepts options (see later in this doc).

cpf: use the mask 999.999.999-99 and numeric keyboard.

cnpj: use the mask 99.999.999/9999-99 and numeric keyboard.

zip-code: use the mask 99999-999 and numeric keyboard.

only-numbers: accept only numbers on field with numeric keyboard.

money: use the mask R$ 0,00 on the field with numeric keyboard. It accepts options (see later in this doc).

cel-phone: use the mask (99) 9999-9999 or (99) 99999-9999 (changing automaticaly by length). It accepts options (see later in this doc).

datetime: use datetime mask with a similiar moment format (default DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss). It accepts options (see later in this doc).

custom: use your custom mask (see the options props later in this doc).



onChangeText

Invoked after new value applied to mask.

onChangeText(text) { } <TextInputMask kind={ 'only-numbers' } onChangeText={ this .onChangeText.bind( this )} />

checkText

Allow you to check and prevent value to be inputed.

checkText(previous, next) { return next === 'your valid value or other boolean condition' ; } <TextInputMask kind={ 'only-numbers' } checkText={ this .checkText.bind( this )} />

Options

Some kinds accept options, use it like this: <TextInputMask kind={'money'} options={{ unit: 'US$' }} />

For kind={'money'}



options={...} precision (Number, default 2): the decimal places. separator (String, default ','): the decimal separator. delimiter (String, default '.'): the thousand separator. unit : (String, default 'R$'): the prefix text. suffixUnit (String, default ''): the suffix text. zeroCents (Boolean, default false): if must show cents.



For kind={'cel-phone'}



options={...} withDDD (Boolean, default true): if the ddd will be include in the mask. dddMask (String, default '(99) '): the default mask applied if withDDD is true.



For kind={'datetime'}



options={...} format (String, default DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss): moment date format. It accepts the following: DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss DD/MM/YYYY MM/DD/YYYY YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm:ss HH:mm hh:mm aa HH You can use all of dates with - instead of / if you want



For kind={'custom'}



options={...}

{ mask : '999#AAA' , validator : function ( value, settings ) { return true }, getRawValue : function ( value, settings ) { return 'my converted value' ; }, translation : { '#' : function ( val ) { if (val === ' ' ) { return val; } return null ; }, '*' : function ( val ) { return [ ' ' , '#' , ',' , '.' , '!' ].indexOf(val) >= 0 ? val : null ; } } }

For kind={'credit-card'}



options={...} obfuscated (Boolean, default false): if the mask must be 9999 **** **** 9999



Methods

getElement() : return the instance of TextInput component.

: return the instance of TextInput component. isValid() : if the value inputed is valid for the mask. credit-card: return true if the mask is complete. cpf: return true if the mask is complete and cpf is valid. cnpj: return true if the mask is complete and cnpj is valid. zip-code: return true if the mask is complete. only-numbers: always returns true. money: always returns true. cel-phone: return true if the mask is complete. datetime: return true if the date value is valid for format. custom: use custom validation, if it not exist, always returns true.

: if the value inputed is valid for the mask. getRawValue() : get the converted value of mask. credit-card: return the array with the value parts. Ex: 1234 1234 1234 1234 returns [1234, 1234, 1234, 1234] . cpf: return the value without mask. cnpj: return the value without mask. zip-code: return the value without mask. only-numbers: return the value without mask. money: return the Number value. Ex: R$ 1.234,56 returns 1234.56 . cel-phone: return the value without mask. datetime: return a Date object for the date and format. custom: use custom method (passed in options). If it not exists, returns the current value.

: get the converted value of mask.

Extra (MaskService)

If you want, we expose the MaskService . You can use it:

Methods

static toMask(kind, value, settings): mask a value. kind (String, required): the kind of the mask ( cpf , datetime , etc...) value (String, required): the value to be masked settings (Object, optional): if the mask kind accepts options, pass it in the settings parameter

static isValid(kind, value, settings): validate if the mask and the value match. kind (String, required): the kind of the mask ( cpf , datetime , etc...) value (String, required): the value to be masked settings (Object, optional): if the mask kind accepts options, pass it in the settings parameter



Ex: