react-masked-field

by Gusto
2.1.0 (see all)

A masked input component built in React

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Validated/Masked Input

Readme

React Masked Field Build Status

A masked field component built in React.

The MaskedField component is a text input field that allows you to restrict and format the values that can be entered into it, while informing the user of the expected input. Common uses include dates, phone numbers, social security numbers and tax IDs.

Example

import MaskedField from 'react-masked-field';

ReactDOM.render(
  <MaskedField mask="99/99/9999" onComplete={() => console.log('Date is ' + date)} />,
  document.getElementById('demo'),
);

Installation

Install from npm:

npm install react-masked-field

Props

mask?: string

The mask applied to the value of the field. For each character of the mask that matches a translation, the input character will be restricted to the corresponding regular expression. If no mask is provided, it will function like a normal input element.

translations?: { [char: string]: RegExp }

default:

{
  '9': /\d/,
  'a': /[A-Za-z]/,
  '*': /[A-Za-z0-9]/
}

Additional (or overridden) translations for converting mask characters to regular expressions.

onComplete?: (val: string) => void

The onComplete event is triggered when the mask has been completely filled. The value of the field is passed to the event handler.

inputRef?: (node: HTMLInputElement | null) => any

A ref passed to the internal input element.

placeholder?: string

default: the value of the mask prop

This functions just like a normal input placeholder prop. If no placeholder is provided, the mask prop will be used as the placeholder.

Other props

In addition to the props above, MaskedField should handle all supported input props.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license

Alternatives

rnf
react-number-formatReact component to format numbers in an input or as a text.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
650K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
2Great Documentation
ri
react-imaskvanilla javascript input mask
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
69K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
rci
react-code-inputReact component for entering and validating PIN code.
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
react-text-maskInput mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
346K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Abandoned
cj
cleave.jsFormat input text content when you are typing...
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
215K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
12
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rm
react-maskedinputMasked <input/> React component
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
25K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned
