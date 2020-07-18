A masked field component built in React.
The
MaskedField component is a text input field that allows you to restrict and format the values that can be entered into it, while informing the user of the expected input. Common uses include dates, phone numbers, social security numbers and tax IDs.
import MaskedField from 'react-masked-field';
ReactDOM.render(
<MaskedField mask="99/99/9999" onComplete={() => console.log('Date is ' + date)} />,
document.getElementById('demo'),
);
Install from npm:
npm install react-masked-field
mask?: string
The mask applied to the value of the field. For each character of the mask that matches a
translation, the input character will be restricted to the corresponding regular expression. If no mask is provided, it will function like a normal
input element.
translations?: { [char: string]: RegExp }
default:
{
'9': /\d/,
'a': /[A-Za-z]/,
'*': /[A-Za-z0-9]/
}
Additional (or overridden) translations for converting mask characters to regular expressions.
onComplete?: (val: string) => void
The
onComplete event is triggered when the mask has been completely filled. The
value of the field is passed to the event handler.
inputRef?: (node: HTMLInputElement | null) => any
A ref passed to the internal
input element.
placeholder?: string
default: the value of the
mask prop
This functions just like a normal
input
placeholder prop. If no
placeholder is provided, the
mask prop will be used as the
placeholder.
In addition to the props above,
MaskedField should handle all supported
input props.
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license