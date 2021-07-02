openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rms

react-marquee-slider

by Maxim
1.1.5 (see all)

The marquee slider of your deepest dreams. Only for React.js ⛺

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.4K

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Marquee

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme


React Marquee Slider

The marquee slider of your deepest dreams. Only for React.js



Example app and usage

Try the online demo or run the included demo app locally:

$ git clone https://github.com/mxmzb/react-marquee-slider.git
$ cd react-marquee-slider && yarn
$ cd example && yarn
$ yarn start

After installing the demo locally you can visit it at http://localhost:8000

Intro

As I've repeatedly run across such marquee sliders over time, I always wanted to have one on my site, too. Unfortunately, there simply is not a single plugin like this. Neither for jQuery back in the days nor for anything modern. In fact, all the marquees I had seen where the children seemed to be randomly positioned within a space, were manually set.

This changes with react-marquee-slider. It's inspired by the beautiful use of marquee by the Zeit guys and boasts with unparalleled performance thanks to CSS animations. You can read more about the background and making of here.

Installation

$ yarn add react-marquee-slider
$ yarn add lodash styled-components # install peer dependencies

Quickstart

import Marquee, { Motion, randomIntFromInterval } from "react-marquee-slider";
import times from "lodash/times";

<div style={{ height: "500px" }}>
  <Marquee velocity={12} minScale={0.7} resetAfterTries={200} scatterRandomly>
    {times(5, Number).map((id) => (
      <Motion
        key={`child-${id}`}
        initDeg={randomIntFromInterval(0, 360)}
        direction={Math.random() > 0.5 ? "clockwise" : "counterclockwise"}
        velocity={10}
        radius={50}
      >
        <div
          style={{
            width: "50px",
            height: "50px",
            borderRadius: "50%",
            backgroundColor: "yellow",
            textAlign: "center",
            lineHeight: "50px",
          }}
        >
          {id}
        </div>
      </Motion>
    ))}
  </Marquee>
</div>;

Documentation and API

Marquee

The main slider container, where you want to put all your slider elements inside.

PropDefaultTypeDescription
childrennullReactNode[]Child elements. In a usual slider, these would be the "slides"
direction"rtl"StringCan be either "ltr" or "rtl"
velocity30NumberDetermines how many pixels per second the marquee moves
scatterRandomlyfalsebooleanWhether to randomly position the elements within the available space or to leave them as they are
resetAfterTries100NumberOnly when scatterRandomly is set to true. In this case elements are added one after the other. If an element collides with a sibling, the algorithm will remove it and retry again, until it finds a place where it doesn't collide with any siblings. Sometimes elements might be set so unfortunate, that they will cloak up the remaining space and make it really hard or even impossible to find free space for the current element. resetAfterTries helps by flushing all the children every x tries. I recommend to monitor computation time with onInit and onFinish callbacks and see, how this option affects it (use performance.now in those callbacks).
onInit() => {}functionDo something on before the computation begins. This is a good place to create a timestamp for performance tracking.
onFinish() => {}functionDo something on computation finish. This is a good place to set a loading state to false to reveal the slider, as well as for evaluating computation time (you will have to start tracking the time in the onInit callback).

Motion

A helper component that you can wrap you child elements in. Motion will add a circular movement to your elements. Because Marquee moves horizontally with constant speed, both movements merged will look like a wave on the Motion wrapped elements.

PropDefaultTypeDescription
childrennullReactNodeThe child element that you want to move in a circular motion
initDeg0NumberAt how many degree you want to start the circle movement. Randomness will add a natural look
velocity10NumberDetermines how many pixels per second your element moves along the actual circle path
radius10NumberThe radius of the circle path. Measures from the center of the Motion center to the center of your child element. That means if your element size is a 10x10 square, you should set to radius to > 10px to see an effect. You can set the radius value to less than your child element radius, too, which will not result in a circle motion any more and is not an intended usecase
backgroundColors{ earth: "transparent", solarSystem: "transparent", buffer: "transparent", }{}Background colors of the different Motion parts. Play around in the demo or with this prop to see how Motion works CSS wise
directionclockwiseString"clockwise" or "counterclockwise"

Scale

A helper component that you can wrap you child elements in. Scale is an incredibly trivial component that will add just a single CSS line: transform: scale(x);.

PropDefaultTypeDescription
childrennullReactNodeThe child element that you want to scale
scale1NumberDetermines how to scale the component. This is the x in transform: scale(x);

randomIntFromInterval

Just a helper function which generates a random int number in a specific range. The function has the form randomIntFromInterval(min: number, max: number) : number. It's helpful to use with the Motion component, where you can pass integers (or floats) to initDeg, velocity or radius to spice up the randomness of the child movement.

randomFloatFromInterval

Just a helper function which generates a random float number in a specific range. The function has the form randomFloatFromInterval(min: number, max: number) : number. It's helpful to use with the Scale component, where you can pass a scale prop with a float to resize the child element.

License

react-marquee-slider is licensed under the MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
MaximGermany3 Ratings0 Reviews
I build and scale MVPs for startups with React.js / React Native. I pay special attention to performance and beautiful code.
December 30, 2020

Alternatives

rt
react-tickerReact Ticker is a lightweight, performant React component, that moves text, images and videos infinitely like a newsticker.
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rfm
react-fast-marqueeA lightweight React component that utilizes the power of CSS animations to create silky smooth marquees.
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
32K
mrd
marquee-react-dwyerA Globally Designed Marquee Component For React
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
21
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
rsm
react-simple-marqueeMarquee build with React and CSS animation
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
106
rcm
react-css-marqueeMarquee element in React
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
57
See 22 Alternatives

Tutorials

Tutorial
github1s.comGitHub1s
react-marquee-slider examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-marquee-slider examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-marquee-slider by viewing and forking react-marquee-slider example apps on CodeSandbox
React Marquee Slider Demo
maximzubarev.comReact Marquee Slider DemoDemo of `react-marquee-slider`, a React.js infinite loop slider. Play around with the settings at the demo playground.
React Marquee Slider - The marquee slider of your deepest dreams. Only for React.js ⛺ - (react-marquee-slider)
opensourcelibs.comReact Marquee Slider - The marquee slider of your deepest dreams. Only for React.js ⛺ - (react-marquee-slider)React Marquee Slider is an open source software project. The marquee slider of your deepest dreams. Only for React.js ⛺.
react-marquee-slider,mxmzb
githubhelp.comreact-marquee-slider,mxmzbreact-marquee-slider,mxmzb | the marquee slider of your deepest dreams. only for react.js ⛺ from githubhelp.