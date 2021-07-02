Try the online demo or run the included demo app locally:
$ git clone https://github.com/mxmzb/react-marquee-slider.git
$ cd react-marquee-slider && yarn
$ cd example && yarn
$ yarn start
After installing the demo locally you can visit it at http://localhost:8000
As I've repeatedly run across such marquee sliders over time, I always wanted to have one on my site, too. Unfortunately, there simply is not a single plugin like this. Neither for jQuery back in the days nor for anything modern. In fact, all the marquees I had seen where the children seemed to be randomly positioned within a space, were manually set.
This changes with
react-marquee-slider. It's inspired by the beautiful use of marquee by the Zeit guys and boasts with unparalleled performance thanks to CSS animations. You can read more about the background and making of here.
$ yarn add react-marquee-slider
$ yarn add lodash styled-components # install peer dependencies
import Marquee, { Motion, randomIntFromInterval } from "react-marquee-slider";
import times from "lodash/times";
<div style={{ height: "500px" }}>
<Marquee velocity={12} minScale={0.7} resetAfterTries={200} scatterRandomly>
{times(5, Number).map((id) => (
<Motion
key={`child-${id}`}
initDeg={randomIntFromInterval(0, 360)}
direction={Math.random() > 0.5 ? "clockwise" : "counterclockwise"}
velocity={10}
radius={50}
>
<div
style={{
width: "50px",
height: "50px",
borderRadius: "50%",
backgroundColor: "yellow",
textAlign: "center",
lineHeight: "50px",
}}
>
{id}
</div>
</Motion>
))}
</Marquee>
</div>;
Marquee
The main slider container, where you want to put all your slider elements inside.
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
children
|null
ReactNode[]
|Child elements. In a usual slider, these would be the "slides"
direction
"rtl"
String
|Can be either
"ltr" or
"rtl"
velocity
30
Number
|Determines how many pixels per second the marquee moves
scatterRandomly
false
boolean
|Whether to randomly position the elements within the available space or to leave them as they are
resetAfterTries
100
Number
|Only when
scatterRandomly is set to
true. In this case elements are added one after the other. If an element collides with a sibling, the algorithm will remove it and retry again, until it finds a place where it doesn't collide with any siblings. Sometimes elements might be set so unfortunate, that they will cloak up the remaining space and make it really hard or even impossible to find free space for the current element.
resetAfterTries helps by flushing all the children every
x tries. I recommend to monitor computation time with
onInit and
onFinish callbacks and see, how this option affects it (use
performance.now in those callbacks).
onInit
() => {}
function
|Do something on before the computation begins. This is a good place to create a timestamp for performance tracking.
onFinish
() => {}
function
|Do something on computation finish. This is a good place to set a loading state to
false to reveal the slider, as well as for evaluating computation time (you will have to start tracking the time in the
onInit callback).
Motion
A helper component that you can wrap you child elements in.
Motion will add a circular movement to your elements. Because
Marquee moves horizontally with constant speed, both movements merged will look like a wave on the
Motion wrapped elements.
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
children
|null
ReactNode
|The child element that you want to move in a circular motion
initDeg
0
Number
|At how many degree you want to start the circle movement. Randomness will add a natural look
velocity
10
Number
|Determines how many pixels per second your element moves along the actual circle path
radius
10
Number
|The radius of the circle path. Measures from the center of the
Motion center to the center of your child element. That means if your element size is a 10x10 square, you should set to
radius to > 10px to see an effect. You can set the
radius value to less than your child element radius, too, which will not result in a circle motion any more and is not an intended usecase
backgroundColors
{ earth: "transparent", solarSystem: "transparent", buffer: "transparent", }
{}
|Background colors of the different
Motion parts. Play around in the demo or with this prop to see how
Motion works CSS wise
direction
clockwise
String
"clockwise" or
"counterclockwise"
Scale
A helper component that you can wrap you child elements in.
Scale is an incredibly trivial component that will add just a single CSS line:
transform: scale(x);.
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
children
|null
ReactNode
|The child element that you want to scale
scale
1
Number
|Determines how to scale the component. This is the
x in
transform: scale(x);
randomIntFromInterval
Just a helper function which generates a random int number in a specific range. The function has the form
randomIntFromInterval(min: number, max: number) : number. It's helpful to use with the
Motion component, where you can pass integers (or floats) to
initDeg,
velocity or
radius to spice up the randomness of the child movement.
randomFloatFromInterval
Just a helper function which generates a random float number in a specific range. The function has the form
randomFloatFromInterval(min: number, max: number) : number. It's helpful to use with the
Scale component, where you can pass a
scale prop with a float to resize the child element.
react-marquee-slider is licensed under the MIT.