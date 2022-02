A plain old <marquee> tag replacement in React component.

Installation

$ npm install

Usage

var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ); var Marquee = require ( 'react-marquee' ); ReactDOM.render( < Marquee text = "this is a very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very long text" /> , document.body);

Props

text

Type: String Default: ""

The text displayed in marquee.

hoverToStop

Type: Bool Default: false

By default, only hover makes the marquee move.

loop

Type: Bool Default: false

Whether or not loop the marquee.

leading

Type: Number Default: 0

The leading waiting time for the marquee to move.

trailing

Type: Number Default: 0

The trailing waiting time for the marquee to start over.

Scripts

npm run build

License

MIT