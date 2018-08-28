(Although this library may be easier for you to integrate while MDX tools get built)
Markdown in components, components in markdown
import * as React from 'react';
import md from 'react-markings';
function Example() {
return (
<pre>
<code>...</code>
</pre>
);
}
export default function ReadMe() {
return md`
# react-markings
> Markdown in components, components in markdown
- Allows you to write markdown using [commonmark.js](https://github.com/commonmark/commonmark.js)
- Renders markdown as React elements using [commonmark-react-renderer](https://github.com/rexxars/commonmark-react-renderer)
- Embed React components inside your markdown (in any paragraph position) like this:
${<Example/>}
`;
}
If you want to customize rendering further, you can use
customize to pass your
own renderers.
import * as React from 'react';
import md from 'react-markings';
let customMd = md.customize({
renderers: {
// customize heading with class
heading: props => React.createElement('h' + props.level, { className: 'fancy-heading' }, props.children),
},
});
export default function CustomHeading() {
return customMd`
# Fancy Heading
`;
}