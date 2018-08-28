Recommendation: Use MDX, it's the same thing, but better

(Although this library may be easier for you to integrate while MDX tools get built)

Markdown in components, components in markdown

Allows you to write markdown using commonmark.js

Renders markdown as React elements using commonmark-react-renderer

Embed React components inside your markdown (in any paragraph position) like this:

import * as React from 'react' ; import md from 'react-markings' ; function Example ( ) { return ( < pre > < code > ... </ code > </ pre > ); } export default function ReadMe ( ) { return md ` # react-markings > Markdown in components, components in markdown - Allows you to write markdown using [commonmark.js](https://github.com/commonmark/commonmark.js) - Renders markdown as React elements using [commonmark-react-renderer](https://github.com/rexxars/commonmark-react-renderer) - Embed React components inside your markdown (in any paragraph position) like this: ${<Example />} `; }

If you want to customize rendering further, you can use customize to pass your own renderers.