





Simple React component that renders Markdown, built with remarkable.

Installing

npm install react-markdown-renderer --save

Basic Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import MarkdownRenderer from 'react-markdown-renderer' ; const markdown = '# This is a H1

## This is a H2

###### This is a H6' ; ReactDOM.render( < MarkdownRenderer markdown = {markdown} /> , document.getElementById('content') );

Props

markdown: string

The raw markdown that will be converted to html.

options: Object (optional)

Default value: { preset: 'default' }

The options and preset for remarkable.

All other props are transferred via spreading (see here).

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome!

Please note that by submitting a pull request for this project, you agree to license your contribution under the MIT License to this project.

License

Published under the MIT License.