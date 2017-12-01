openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rmr

react-markdown-renderer

by Jonathon Mills-Kelly
1.4.0 (see all)

Simple React component that renders Markdown

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Client Markdown Rendering

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-markdown-renderer

npm
Build Status Coverage Status Code Climate bitHound Overall Score
Dependency Status peerDependency Status devDependency Status

Simple React component that renders Markdown, built with remarkable.

Installing

npm install react-markdown-renderer --save

Basic Usage

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import MarkdownRenderer from 'react-markdown-renderer';

const markdown = '# This is a H1  \n## This is a H2  \n###### This is a H6';

ReactDOM.render(
  <MarkdownRenderer markdown={markdown} />,
  document.getElementById('content')
);

Props

markdown: string

The raw markdown that will be converted to html.

options: Object (optional)

Default value: { preset: 'default' }

The options and preset for remarkable.

All other props are transferred via spreading (see here).

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome!

Please note that by submitting a pull request for this project, you agree to license your contribution under the MIT License to this project.

License

Published under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rm
react-markdownMarkdown component for React
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
18
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable
rme
react-markdown-editor-litea light-weight Markdown editor based on React. 一款轻量的基于React的markdown编辑器
GitHub Stars
719
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
crr
commonmark-react-rendererReact renderer for CommonMark (rationalized Markdown)
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
21K
rr
react-remarkableA React component for rendering Markdown with remarkable
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
10K
react-markings**Markdown** in <Components/>, <Components/> in **Markdown**
GitHub Stars
890
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial