Simple React component that renders Markdown, built with remarkable.
npm install react-markdown-renderer --save
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import MarkdownRenderer from 'react-markdown-renderer';
const markdown = '# This is a H1 \n## This is a H2 \n###### This is a H6';
ReactDOM.render(
<MarkdownRenderer markdown={markdown} />,
document.getElementById('content')
);
markdown: string
The raw markdown that will be converted to html.
options: Object (optional)
Default value:
{ preset: 'default' }
The options and preset for remarkable.
All other props are transferred via spreading (see here).
Contributions are very welcome!
Please note that by submitting a pull request for this project, you agree to license your contribution under the MIT License to this project.
Published under the MIT License.