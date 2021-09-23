openbase logo
rml

react-markdown-loader

by Javier Cubides
1.3.1 (see all)

This loader parses markdown files and converts them to a React Stateless Component. It will also parse FrontMatter to import dependencies and render components along with it’s source code. We developed this loader in order to make the process of creating styleguides for React components easier

Overview

436

GitHub Stars

146

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Markdown

Webpack loader that parses markdown files and converts them to a React Stateless Component. It will also parse FrontMatter to import dependencies and render components along with it’s source code.

We developed this loader to make the process of creating styleguides for React components easier.

Usage

In the FrontMatter you should import the components you want to render with the component name as a key and it's path as the value

---
imports:
  HelloWorld: './hello-world.js',
  '{ Component1, Component2 }': './components.js'
---

webpack.config.js

module: {
  loaders: [
    {
      test: /\.md$/,
      loader: 'babel!react-markdown'
    }
  ]
}

hello-world.js

import React, { PropTypes } from 'react';

/**
 * HelloWorld
 * @param {Object} props React props
 * @returns {JSX} template
 */
export default function HelloWorld(props) {
  return (
    <div className="hello-world">
      Hello { props.who }
    </div>
  );
}

HelloWorld.propTypes = {
  who: PropTypes.string
};

HelloWorld.defaultProps = {
  who: 'World'
};

In the markdown File add the render tag to code fenceblocks you want the loader to compile as Components this will output the usual highlighted code and the rendered component.

hello-world.md

---
imports:
  HelloWorld: './hello-world.js'
---
# Hello World

This is an example component

```render html
<HelloWorld />
```

You can send who to say Hello

```render html
<HelloWorld who="World!!!" />
```

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Team

Javier CubidesFernando Pasik
Javier CubidesFernando Pasik

License

MIT (c) 2017

