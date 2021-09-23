React Markdown

Webpack loader that parses markdown files and converts them to a React Stateless Component. It will also parse FrontMatter to import dependencies and render components along with it’s source code.

We developed this loader to make the process of creating styleguides for React components easier.

Usage

In the FrontMatter you should import the components you want to render with the component name as a key and it's path as the value

--- imports: HelloWorld: './hello-world.js', '{ Component1, Component2 }': './components.js' ---

webpack.config.js

module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.md$/ , loader : 'babel!react-markdown' } ] }

hello-world.js

import React, { PropTypes } from 'react' ; export default function HelloWorld ( props ) { return ( < div className = "hello-world" > Hello { props.who } </ div > ); } HelloWorld.propTypes = { who : PropTypes.string }; HelloWorld.defaultProps = { who : 'World' };

In the markdown File add the render tag to code fenceblocks you want the loader to compile as Components this will output the usual highlighted code and the rendered component.

hello-world.md

--- imports: HelloWorld: './hello-world.js' --- # Hello World This is an example component ```render html <HelloWorld /> ``` You can send who to say Hello ```render html <HelloWorld who="World!!!" /> ```

