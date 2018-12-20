Markdown to React Component converter.
This project uses Markdown parser from Markdown It library, but loosely supports its plugins.
DEMO: http://alexkuz.github.io/markdown-react-js/
npm i markdown-react-js
import MDReactComponent from 'markdown-react-js';
render() {
return (
<MDReactComponent text='Some text **with emphasis**.' />
);
}
or, using function instead of component:
import { mdReact } from 'markdown-react-js';
render() {
return mdReact()('Some text **with emphasis**.');
}
Result:
<span>
<p>
Some text with <strong>emphasis</strong>.
</p>
</span>
const TAGS = {
html: 'span', // root node, replaced by default
strong: 'b',
em: 'i'
}
render() {
return (
<MDReactComponent text='Some **bold** and *italic* text.' tags={TAGS} />
);
}
Result:
<span>
<p>
Some <b>bold</b> and <i>italic</i> text.
</p>
</span>
function handleIterate(Tag, props, children, level) {
if (level === 1) {
props = {
...props,
className: 'first-level-class'
};
}
if (Tag === 'a') {
props = {
...props,
className: 'link-class',
href: props.href.replace('SOME_URL', 'http://example.com')
};
}
return <Tag {...props}>{children}</Tag>;
}
render() {
return (
<MDReactComponent text='[This link](SOME_URL) has it’s own style.' onIterate={handleIterate} />
);
}
Result:
<span>
<p class="first-level-class">
<a href="http://example.com" class="link-class">This link</a> has it’s own style.
</p>
</span>
Copyright 2015, Alexander Kuznetsov <alexkuz@gmail.com>
Markdown-It:
Copyright (c) 2014 Vitaly Puzrin <vitaly@rcdesign.ru>, Alex Kocharin <alex@kocharin.ru>