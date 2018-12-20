openbase logo
rmj

react-markdown-js

by Alexander Kuznetsov
0.5.0 (see all)

Markdown to React Component converter

Downloads/wk

30

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Client Markdown Rendering

Reviews

Readme

Markdown React

Markdown to React Component converter.

This project uses Markdown parser from Markdown It library, but loosely supports its plugins.

DEMO: http://alexkuz.github.io/markdown-react-js/

Install

npm i markdown-react-js

Examples

Basic example

import MDReactComponent from 'markdown-react-js';

render() {
  return (
    <MDReactComponent text='Some text **with emphasis**.' />   
  );
}

or, using function instead of component:

import { mdReact } from 'markdown-react-js';

render() {
  return mdReact()('Some text **with emphasis**.');
}

Result:

<span>
  <p>
    Some text with <strong>emphasis</strong>.
  </p>
</span>

Using custom tags

const TAGS = {
  html: 'span', // root node, replaced by default
  strong: 'b',
  em: 'i'
}

render() {
  return (
    <MDReactComponent text='Some **bold** and *italic* text.' tags={TAGS} />   
  );
}

Result:

<span>
  <p>
    Some <b>bold</b> and <i>italic</i> text.
  </p>
</span>

Using custom component renderer

function handleIterate(Tag, props, children, level) {
  if (level === 1) {
    props = {
      ...props,
      className: 'first-level-class'
    };
  }
  
  if (Tag === 'a') {
    props = {
      ...props,
      className: 'link-class',
      href: props.href.replace('SOME_URL', 'http://example.com')
    };
  }
  
  return <Tag {...props}>{children}</Tag>;
}

render() {
  return (
    <MDReactComponent text='[This link](SOME_URL) has it’s own style.' onIterate={handleIterate} />   
  );
}

Result:

<span>
  <p class="first-level-class">
    <a href="http://example.com" class="link-class">This link</a> has it’s own style.
  </p>
</span>

Copyright 2015, Alexander Kuznetsov <alexkuz@gmail.com>

Markdown-It:

Copyright (c) 2014 Vitaly Puzrin <vitaly@rcdesign.ru>, Alex Kocharin <alex@kocharin.ru>

