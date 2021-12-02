中文说明

A light-weight(20KB zipped) Markdown editor of React component

Supports TypeScript

Supports custom markdown parser

Full markdown support

Supports pluggable function bars

Full control over UI

Supports image uploading and dragging

Supports synced scrolling between editor and preview

一款轻量的基于 React 的 Markdown 编辑器, 压缩后代码只有 20KB

支持 TypeScript

支持自定义 Markdown 解析器

支持常用的 Markdown 编辑功能，如加粗，斜体等等...

支持插件化的功能键

界面可配置, 如只显示编辑区或预览区

支持图片上传或拖拽

支持编辑区和预览区同步滚动

Demo

Online demo

https://harrychen0506.github.io/react-markdown-editor-lite/

Default configuration

Pluggable bars

Install

npm install react-markdown-editor-lite --save or yarn add react-markdown-editor-lite

Basic usage

Following steps:

Import react-markdown-editor-lite

Register plugins if required

Initialize a markdown parser, such as markdown-it

Start usage

import React from 'react' ; import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import MarkdownIt from 'markdown-it' ; import MdEditor from 'react-markdown-editor-lite' ; import 'react-markdown-editor-lite/lib/index.css' ; const mdParser = new MarkdownIt( ); function handleEditorChange ( { html, text } ) { console .log( 'handleEditorChange' , html, text); } export default props => { return ( < MdEditor style = {{ height: ' 500px ' }} renderHTML = {text => mdParser.render(text)} onChange={handleEditorChange} /> ); };

Props and configurations see here

APIs see here

Plugins developer see here

Full demo see src/demo/index.tsx

Usage in server-side render

If you are using a server-side render framework, like Next.js, Gatsby, please use client-side render for this editor.

For example, Next.js has next/dynamic, Gatsby has loadable-components

Following is a example for Next.js:

import dynamic from 'next/dynamic' ; import 'react-markdown-editor-lite/lib/index.css' ; const MdEditor = dynamic( () => import ( 'react-markdown-editor-lite' ), { ssr : false , }); export default function ( ) { return < MdEditor style = {{ height: ' 500px ' }} renderHTML = {/* Render function */} /> ; }

With plugins:

import dynamic from 'next/dynamic' ; import 'react-markdown-editor-lite/lib/index.css' ; const MdEditor = dynamic( () => { return new Promise ( resolve => { Promise .all([ import ( 'react-markdown-editor-lite' ), import ( './my-plugin' ), ]).then( res => { res[ 0 ].default.use(res[ 1 ].default); resolve(res[ 0 ].default); }); }); }, { ssr : false , }, ); export default function ( ) { return < MdEditor style = {{ height: ' 500px ' }} renderHTML = {/* Render function */} /> ; }

Full example see here

Import in Browser

Since 1.1.0, You can add script and link tags in your browser and use the global variable ReactMarkdownEditorLite .

You can download these files directly from

Note: you should import react before ReactMarkdownEditorLite .

For example, in webpack, you import ReactMarkdownEditorLite by script tag in your page, and write webpack config like this:

externals: { react : 'React' , 'react-markdown-editor-lite' : 'ReactMarkdownEditorLite' }

More demos

Authors

License

MIT